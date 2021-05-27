Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Salone del Mobile: all you need to know about Milan Design Week 2021

By Rosa Bertoli
Wallpaper*
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalone del Mobile returns between 5-10 September 2021. The Milan furniture fair is back after an 18 month hiatus with a special edition curated by Milanese architect Stefano Boeri. Here, we guide you through all there is to know about Salone del Mobile and Fuorisalone. Salone del Mobile 2021: Supersalone...

www.wallpaper.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stendhal
Person
Stefano Boeri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Museum#Design Products#Mobile Design#Fashion Design#Website Design#Architecture Design#Graphic Design#Milanese#Salone Del Mobile 2021#The Salone Del Mobile#La Pelota#Via Palermo#Vitra#Largo Treves#Technogym#Largo Isacco#Natuzzi#Triangolo Della Moda#De Padova#Via Santa Marta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
SONY
Related
Entertainmentarchpaper.com

Salone del Mobile returns this September as Supersalone

After repeated postponements and cancelations in the past 18 months, the Salone del Mobile will return this September with a consolidated program entitled Supersalone. The reformatted Milan furniture fair—usually the largest in the world—is being helmed by noted architect and curator Stefano Boeri with the support of five recognized design collaborators, including Andrea Caputo, Maria Cristina Didero, Anniina Koivu, Lukas Wegwerth, Marco Ferrari and, and Elisa Pasqual of Studio Folder. This illustrious team is working hard to mount an event that will purportedly champion the northern Italian city’s standing within the global design industry, a sense of togetherness over competition, a closer connection to consumers, and a renewed focus on sustainability. Much like smaller design fair Biennial Interieur, this one-off event will reflect a more selective and curated approach, the masterful incorporation of commercial, cultural, and institutional exhibitors within one space.
Designdesignboom.com

what? watch stefano boeri and curators introduce the SUPERSALONE del mobile for september milan design week!

Plans for ‘supersalone’ — the new special event devised for salone del mobile.milano 2021 — have been announced and are underway. slated for milan design week from september 5-10, the new format sees five international collaborators working alongside curator stefano boeri to create displays across the fairgrounds, interspersed with various themed areas and itineraries.
Visual Artamazingarchitecture.com

What You Need to Know about Passivhaus Architecture

About thirty years ago, German researcher Dr Feist developed a prototype that would later be known as the Passivhaus or "Passive House". Passivhaus architecture is an architectural style that meets the standard for energy efficiency while minimizing the building's ecological footprint. But despite having a reputation for being the gold...
Museumsblooloop.com

ADI Design Museum – Compasso d’Oro opens in Milan

Milan’s ADI Design Museum – Compasso d’Oro was inaugurated on May 25 by Italian culture minister Dario Franeschini and Milan mayor Beppe Sala. “It is always a day of celebration when a new museum opens and even more [of a] celebration if a museum so projected towards innovation, so important and so beautiful, opens,” said Franceschini.
allnetarticles.com

Everything You Need To Know About Duct Cleaning Toronto

As much as you are advised to maintain your HVAC system, doing duct cleaning Toronto regularly might not be a good way to go about it. You could be thinking that you are doing justice to the system when on the other hand, you are doing more harm. The ducts...
Designworldarchitecture.org

Zaha Hadid Architects reveals Striatus, the first of its kind 3D concrete printed arched bridge

Zaha Hadid Architects has revealed a new project, named Striatus, the first of its kind 3D concrete printed arched bridge, following the principles of circular design. Striatus is a special developed with the Block Research Group (BRG) at ETH Zurich and Zaha Hadid Architects Computation and Design Group (ZHACODE), in collaboration with incremental3D, made possible by LafargeHolcim.
LifestyleDesign Week

First look: London Design Biennale 2021

The third edition of the festival – themed around resonance – puts a spotlight on materiality, racial issues and designing in an age of crisis. Es Devlin breaks a founding rule at Somerset House this summer, as the stage designer builds a forest of over 400 trees at the central London venue. Forest for Change – which is the centrepiece of this year’s London Design Biennale (LDB) – counters the founders’ ban on trees in the building’s courtyard. Devlin believes the trees subvert the rules set by Somerset House’s Enlightenment-era designers and show how we can “counter this attitude of human dominance over nature”.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Luxury Brand Collaborations

Kempinski Hotels and Italian luxury fashion brand Salvatore Ferragamo teamed up to offer tailor-made hotel amenities that are steeped in Ferragamo style. The luxury brand collaboration is built on shared values like a pursuit of excellence and a focus on sustainable practices. The Ferragamo amenities, which will be offered in Kempinski Hotels, are made with 100% recycled plastic, realizing the brands' commitments to the environment.
Beauty & FashionWallpaper*

London fashion brand Kiko Kostadinov launches perfume

Cult London ready-to-wear label Kiko Kostadinov has just launched its first perfume, KK.001. The solid fragrance comes packaged in a small, toothpaste-like aluminium tube held in a plastic gripseal bag. The product design of KK.001 has a characteristically streetwear aesthetic – it echoes the look of a mass-produced, factory-line item...
Interior Designdesignboom.com

this french rustic stone house furnished without excess reveals the beauty of raw materials

In the heart of downtown bordeaux, france, ‘sacre coeur, stone house’ by theo coutanceau domini, takes shape as a restructured and redone ruin in which the main living space combines all the functions. the project amplified by the beauty of raw elements while the lack of adornment and opulence underlines the archaism of its materials. the residential structure emerges as a place in which the traditional house is no longer perceptible and where a rustic atmosphere isolates, and summons the user’s imagination.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Vertical Partitions Redefine Spaces Quickly, Easily, and with Style

The ability to detach dividing walls from fixed structural frameworks has been one of the most notable contributions of modern architecture. The moment came when Le Corbusier's conceived the Dom-ino system, in 1914, and was brought to life in the Villa Savoye, where the structural lattice of pillars contrasted with an independent and even organic distribution of the interior partitions. The so-called open plan has been used and reinvented by architects since then for multiple scales and programs, with a flexibility that allows for the creation of large spaces with or without partitions. But one important nuisance that plagues the open plan it that is often difficult to create closed spaces when necessary, which can improve acoustic qualities and the possibility of natural light. Operable partitions serve this purpose through various mechanisms, such as sliding, folding, or wheeled panels, but they do not always facilitate the necessary conditions. Directly addressing these issues, Skyfold has developed the solution: operable walls that fold vertically and remain hidden when retracted.
DesignDezeen

Five architecture and design events in June from Dezeen Events Guide

The Design Shanghai trade show, an exhibition about Muslim fashion in New York, Lisbon's Arquiteturas Film Festival and the London Design Biennale are just some of the global events listed in Dezeen Events Guide this June. In addition to the London Design Biennale, there is an evergrowing line-up of exhibitions...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

The design trends shaping superyacht galleys

Foodies rejoice: cooking on board is taking centre stage, says Tory Kingdon as she discovers the design trends shaping superyacht galley kitchens in 2021. Once upon a time, the galley was a somewhat overlooked element of a superyacht’s general arrangement and design. Primarily used by crew, they would be installed as a rather uninspiring functional element, with the budgets and big ideas reserved for owner areas. In recent years, however, they are finally getting the attention they deserve. After all, if a yacht is to offer five-star hospitality, it needs optimal kitchen equipment and space. Even the best chefs in the world cannot operate without the right tools.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

Bring the Color Palettes of These World-Famous Gardens Into Your Home

With the absence of travel in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our homes have become makeshift staycation destinations on top of impromptu offices, classrooms, and bars. Globetrotters are no doubt missing international travel, though, and the ability to take in the sights and culture of someplace new. But what if we were able to bring those destinations into our homes? UK-based Roofing Megastore is well aware of our yearning for tourism. The roofing company created a series of color palettes of some of the most famous gardens around the world to recreate at home, wherever you are.
Boats & Watercraftsyachtharbour.com

The New Riva 76’ Perseo Super Has Been Launched in La Spezia

The Riva 76’ Perseo Super was launched on Thursday May 27 in La Spezia, where the shipyard that produces the brand’s models from 76 to 130 feet is based. With an overall length of 23.25m and a maximum beam of 5.75m, the new Riva sport-fly is a result of collaboration between the Product Strategy Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari, designer Mauro Micheli, the founder of Officina Italiana Design with Sergio Beretta, and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.
Restaurantshospitalitydesign.com

Masquespacio Crafts Splashy Burger Restaurant in Turin

A trio of vibrant colors elevate Bun’s brand signatures at their latest outpost in Italy. Following a collaboration earlier this year in Milan, Valencia-based practice Masquespacio has again partnered with restaurant chain Bun to design its latest outpost in Turin, Italy. The new eatery echoes its predecessors, while also standing out with a trio of colors and a distinctive façade that features three large windows, which pour in natural light and bond the space’s interiors with the sidewalk. “The idea to play with one color for each window creates a visual effect from the outside that makes the spectator from the exterior walk from one visual world into the other, traveling through different experiences in the same space,” says Masquespacio creative director Ana Hernández.
Visual Artartsy.net

5 Artists on Our Radar This June

“Artists on Our Radar” is a monthly series produced collaboratively by Artsy’s Editorial and Curatorial teams. Utilizing our art expertise and access to Artsy data, each month, we highlight five artists who have our attention. To make our selections, we’ve determined which artists made an impact this past month through new gallery representation, exhibitions, auctions, art fairs, or fresh works on Artsy.
Interior Designtophotel.news

Design concept: Hilton Vienna Park

Hilton Vienna Park (imagery: © Barbara Majcan) Showcasing the design expertise of Goddard Littlefair, the 2020-reopened Hilton Vienna Park is the focus of our latest TOPHOTELDESIGN exclusive. This Hilton-branded hotel in the heart of the Austrian capital has benefitted from a wide-ranging overhaul. A reflection of the city. Renowned design...