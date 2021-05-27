Cancel
Premier League

Sensational rewind on cards as Tottenham hold talks with disgruntled Pochettino

By Matthew Briggs
TEAMtalk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino “is in talks with Tottenham” over a sensational return to the club, according to a multiple sources. The Athletic report that Pochettino is the man Daniel Levy wants back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just 18 months after leaving. The Argentine coach was appointed at the Parc des Princes in January. He signed a contract until June 2022, with the option for an extra year.

Mauricio Pochettino
