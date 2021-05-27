Sensational rewind on cards as Tottenham hold talks with disgruntled Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged he is “worried” over Kylian Mbappe’s fitness and availability against Manchester City.The French champions are 2-1 down from the first leg and need to net at least twice at the Etihad Stadium as a result.Their hopes of a comeback were hit last week with news of striker Mbappe suffering an injury, and his manager says it will be touch and go as to whether he can include the World Cup-winner.“With Kylian, we will make a decision on his fitness tomorrow,” Pochettino said in his press conference.“He is going to start the individual training sessions and see...