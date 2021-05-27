Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Germany, France, Dutch want more say over tech giants' start-up deals

By Foo Yun Chee
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36eH3M_0aD7aUBA00

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Draft rules targeted at Alphabet unit Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple should be beefed up to allow regulators to vet their acquisitions of start-up rivals, Germany, France and the Netherlands said on Thursday.

The joint statement by German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire, French Junior Minister Cedric O and Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Mona Keijzer came as EU countries and lawmakers prepare to debate the European Commission’s proposed rules.

Tech giants have faced criticism from some for so-called killer acquisitions where they buy nascent rivals with the goal of shutting them down.

Regulators should use the proposed Digital Markets Act (DMA) to address this issue, the ministers said.

“First, setting clear and legally certain thresholds for acquisitions by gatekeepers of targets with relatively low turnover, but high value,” they said.

“Second, adapting the substantive test to effectively address cases of potentially predatory acquisitions.”

They said the proposed rules should allow leeway for EU countries to tackle so-called online gatekeepers and anti-competitive behaviour.

The draft rules could come into force next year once the Commission, EU countries and EU lawmakers have thrashed out a common position.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#European Union#European Regulators#Dutch#Alphabet#French#The European Commission#Digital Markets Act#Dma#European Commission#Start Up Rivals#Tech Giants#Eu Countries#Brussels#Nascent Rivals#Eu Lawmakers#Maire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Country
Netherlands
Related
Businessrock947.com

EU tech rules should only target dominant companies, EU lawmaker says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Draft rules aimed at reining in the power of Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc unit Google, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc should only target these U.S. tech giants, a leading EU lawmaker said, signalling a tougher stand than EU antitrust regulators. Proposed by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager...
Economy101 WIXX

EU reaches deal on tax transparency for multinational firms

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union government and parliament negotiators reached a deal on Tuesday on rules that will force large multinational companies to disclose how much revenue and tax they pay in the 27-nation bloc and how much in countries considered tax havens by the EU. The new law, proposed...
Travelrecordpatriot.com

Greece, Germany kick off EU vaccination travel certificates

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece, Germany and five other European Union nations introduced a vaccination certificate system for travelers on Tuesday, weeks ahead of the July 1 rollout of the program across the 27-nation bloc. The other countries starting early were Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Croatia and Poland, according...
BusinessPosted by
WRAL News

EU to keep pandemic economic safety net in place next year

BRUSSELS — European Union countries will continue to benefit from an economic safety net through next year to help their economies recover from the damage inflicted by coronavirus restrictions, the EU’s executive branch said Wednesday. As COVID-19 spread throughout Europe and sent the EU spiraling toward its deepest recession, the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Germany may take part in Lufthansa capital increase

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany is considering participating in a planned 3 billion euro ($3.7 billion) capital increase at Lufthansa, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters on Wednesday, a move that could help to repay the airline’s state-backed bailout. Reuters last month reported that Lufthansa was working with Deutsche...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dutch parliament fumes over Booking.com 2020 executive pay

AMSTERDAM, June 2 (Reuters) - Dutch parliamentarians upset at the level of executive pay at U.S. travel firm Booking Holdings Inc on Wednesday asked the government to investigate whether the company could be forced to repay some $78 million in pandemic financial support. Minister for Social Affairs Wouter Koolmees responded...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Stronger sanctions could increase Belarus' dependence on Russia -S&P

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Possible harsh Western sanctions against Belarus for its move to force a Ryanair flight to land could exacerbate its economic vulnerability and lead to higher dependence on its neighbour Russia, S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday. Belarus outraged the West when it forced the Ryanair...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-Potential bidders in Norway's first offshore wind tender

OSLO, June 2 (Reuters) - Norway is holding its first tender for offshore wind farm licences later this year, attracting interest from a wide range of companies. The government has earmarked two areas in the North Sea to accommodate up to 4.5 gigawatt (GW) of floating and bottom-fixed wind turbine capacity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sets and suspends tariffs on six countries over digital taxes

The United States on Wednesday announced 25% tariffs on over $2 billion worth of imports from six countries over their digital services taxes, but immediately suspended the duties to allow time for international tax negotiations to continue. The U.S. Trade Representative's office said it had approved the threatened tariffs on...
Europenordot.app

Germany and France demand explanation after wiretapping allegations

Berlin and Paris on Monday called for an explanation from Copenhagen after a report that Danish authorities helped the US National Security Agency (NSA) wiretap some of their senior politicians. "I want to say that this is unacceptable between allies. That's clear," said French President Emmanuel Macron after a meeting...
Economywibqam.com

Global company tax could bring EU multi-billion-euro windfall

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union could get an extra 50 billion euros in tax from multinational companies if there is agreement in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on a minimum global effective corporate tax of 15%, a study showed. The report, prepared by the EU Tax Observatory...
Environment94.3 Jack FM

EU policy-makers give expert advisers more say on green finance rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will allow its environmental advisers greater scope to critique the bloc’s sustainable finance rules, after some advisers said it had disregarded science to win a political compromise on which investments to label as green. The Commission in April published its “sustainable finance taxonomy”, a...