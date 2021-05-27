Cancel
Tottenham: Danny Rose and Paulo Gazzaniga leave club as contracts expire

By Alex Pattle and Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Danny Rose and Paulo Gazzaniga ’s contracts with Tottenham Hotspur have expired, with the pair set to leave the club immediately.

A number of development players are also due to depart the north London side following the conclusions of their contracts.

Former England international Rose, 30, joined Spurs in 2007 and has spent several loan spells away from the Premier League club.

Rose played over 200 times for Tottenham all told, helping the club reach the Champions League final and playing the full 90 minutes in their defeat in Madrid to Liverpool.

He spent time on loan with Newcastle in 2019/20, but was omitted from Spurs’ squad throughout the entirety of 20/21 up until the expiration of his deal.

Goalkeeper Gazzaniga joined in 2017 from Southampton as a squad option, playing 37 times for the club in total. He spent the second half of 20/21 on loan at Elche in LaLiga.

In a short statement on the club website , Spurs thanked the pair “for their service and wish them well for the future”.

Also departing north London are 11 youth players from different age categories.

Enock Asante, Chay Cooper, Keenan Ferguson, George Marsh, Rodel Richards, Jack Roles, Aaron Skinner, Kazaiah Sterling and Shilow Tracey all leave the Development Squad, while Eddie Carrington and Tarrelle Whittaker leave Spurs at the culmination of their scholarships.

From the group of youngsters, Marsh made one first-team appearance and Sterling played twice.

Tottenham have yet to announce their new manager for next season, with Ryan Mason having seen out the campaign as interim boss after the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Related
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.
Premier LeagueFrankfort Times

Nuno Espírito Santo to leave Wolves amid Tottenham links

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espírito Santo will step down after the final round of the Premier League season on Sunday, ending a four-year spell in which he led the club out of the second division and into the Europa League quarterfinals. The Portuguese coach has been linked with the vacant...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane tells Tottenham he wants to leave this summer to spark £150m transfer tussle between City, United and Chelsea... and the England captain wants his future sorted BEFORE Euro 2020

Harry Kane has informed Tottenham he wants to leave this summer sparking a £150million scramble for the England captain. The centre-forward’s desire to leave Spurs has been an open secret for over a year - and the 27-year-old has now told chairman Daniel Levy of his intention to move ahead of next season.
MLSSB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, May 17

Here’s a fun new warm up shirt a number of MLS teams sported over the weekend ahead of Pride month. A couple of weeks ago, a very insignificant series of events led me to a list of footballers’ personal logos. It turns out that there are enough to rank, but too many to rank them all in one Hoddle, so instead I’m spotlighting a few from the non-comprehensive list I have assembled. For what it’s worth, it’s pretty fair to assume the rest are very basic and more or less the same.
WorldBBC

Ria Percival: Tottenham Hotspur defender signs new contract

Experienced New Zealand defender Ria Percival has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur. The 31-year-old has played 37 times for Spurs, who finished eighth in this season's Women's Super League, since joining from West Ham in July 2019. She has agreed a deal to the summer of 2022 with...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Despite the rumours, Lloris wants extended Tottenham stay

Hugo Lloris is set to offer Tottenham a major boost ahead of next season by extending his stay with them. The French World Cup winner and Spurs’ captain has been one of their most reliable stars since he moved to London from Lyon. Every manager that has been at the...
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Owen urges Kane to leave Tottenham

After 'Sky Sports' announced that Harry Kane will leave Tottenham in the next transfer window, the former footballer Michael Owen sent him a clear message: "It's now or never." Harry Kane seems to have his days numbered at Tottenham. The striker is tired of not competing for any trophies and...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Spurs tight-lipped amid report Harry Kane tells club he wants to leave in summer

Tottenham insisted their focus remained on the Premier League run-in amid a fresh report that striker Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave. It has been claimed by Sky Sports that the England captain, unhappy with Spurs’ lack of progress, has informed the north London outfit he wants to depart this summer, and that he wants his destination decided before the European Championship, which gets under way on June 11.