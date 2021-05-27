Why NBA Twitter is a maddening hate-fest I can’t take my eyes off

Mark Murphy joins Celtics Beat to share why Boston fans shouldn’t give up on Jayson Tatum just because he is not known as a vocal leader. As stated in his article with Boston Herald, Murphy writes that “Kevin Durant had similarities to Tatum as a young player. Both are explosive AND fluid, with unblockable high release points on their jump shots. Durant didn’t escape the microscope when he was young, either. People wanted him to want the ball more. He needed time to grow out of this early passivity, but was criticized at a young age for not closing out games or hitting game-winners.”