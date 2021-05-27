Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Why NBA Twitter is a maddening hate-fest I can’t take my eyes off

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were 5 seconds on the shot clock when LeBron James saw Kentavious Caldwell-Pope flash open on the opposite side of the court during Game 2 of the Lakers-Suns first-round playoff series Tuesday night. James had the ball on the left wing with his back to the basket and was waiting for weak-side action to free Caldwell-Pope, a former Detroit Piston and a key cog in LA's 2020 title team. When it did, the Lakers' star whipped a cross-court pass to him, expecting him to let it fly.

www.lakers365.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Piston#Take My Eyes#Playoff Series#Nba Twitter#Lakers Suns#La#Maddening Hate Fest#Free Caldwell Pope#Left Wing#Flash#Weak Side Action#Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FortyEight Minutes

NBA Rumors: Zion, Butler, Melli, Draft, Sexton

New Orleans Pelicans forward and rising superstar Zion Williamson gave quite an honest assessment of where he thinks his team currently stands. “My stepfather taught... The post NBA Rumors: Zion, Butler, Melli, Draft, Sexton appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Status Against Lakers

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns injured his shoulder in Game 1 but has played in all of the series in which the Los Angeles Lakers have a 2-1 lead. However, Paul will be a game-time decision on Sunday. Paul and his status for the game can be seen in...
NBArockydailynews.com

“I can’t let myself be” a non-factor

Michael Porter Jr. took full responsibility for his lackluster Game 4 showing and vowed Tuesday night would be different. The Nuggets’ second-year forward has seen his shot attempts slide from 21, to 13, to 11 to just three in Saturday’s Game 4. Part of it was Norman Powell’s smothering defense, but a fair amount was Porter himself. He got bumped off his spots, didn’t help himself on the glass and rarely made himself available within the flow of the offense.
NFLNBC Sports

Derwin James: I need my practice, can’t think about injuries

The Chargers had safety Derwin James back on the field for the start of organized team activities on Monday and James faced questions about staying on the field after the workout. James missed the first 11 games of the 2019 season after hurting his foot in an August practice and...
NBAgorgenewscenter.com

NBA playoff action from Monday

UNDATED (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid left in the first quarter with a sore right knee and the 76ers lost Game 4 of their playoff series against the Washington Wizards 122-114. The result allows Washington to cut its deficit in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series to 3-1. The...
NBAchatsports.com

Kemba Walker and Robert Williams Unlikely to Play In Game 4

The Boston Celtics’ chances of evening their series with the Brooklyn Nets took a big hit on news that Kemba Walker and Robert Williams are unlikely to play in Game 4. Walker is limited by a knee injury, while Williams is resolving an ankle ailment. https://twitter.com/KeithSmithNBA/status/1399112664949919745. Walker has been unimpressive...
NBAitsgame7.com

LeBron James Names 1 NBA Team He Refuses To Play For

LeBron James has redefined what it means to be a free agent in the NBA. Before him, players of his caliber would feel obligated to remain with one team for the entirety of their careers – regardless of whether they won a championship or not. James changed that. In his...
NBARealGM

June 2021 NBA Wiretap

Davis Bertans Out 4-6 Weeks With Grade 2 Calf Strain. Davis Bertans will be out four to six weeks with a grade 2 calf strain. Bertans suffered the injury during the Washington Wizards' Game 4 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Wizards trail the series against Philadelphia by a 3-1...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Heat Notes: Portis, Riley, Free Agents, Butler

A decision not to pursue Bucks big man Bobby Portis in free agency may have led to the Heat’s playoff downfall, according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. Jackson traces several missteps for Miami, which is in a 3-0 hole against Milwaukee, but the most significant might be passing on Portis, who is averaging 10.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in the playoff series.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

Joel Embiid injured in Game 4 defeat

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. There were only two games on the schedule Monday night, with one...
NBAawesemo.com

NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Tuesday, June 1st | Kevin Durant

Tuesday, June 1, leads into the first of the Game 5’s with a couple of injuries that are opening up some opportunities for ancillary players. Let’s look at the three-game main slate and discuss the top NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo lineups. Don’t forget to head over to the Awesemo NBA DFS home page for more great written daily fantasy basketball content, including the FREE NBA Deep Dive — the most in-depth article in the industry.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Is Jayson Tatum Similar To Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony

Mark Murphy joins Celtics Beat to share why Boston fans shouldn’t give up on Jayson Tatum just because he is not known as a vocal leader. As stated in his article with Boston Herald, Murphy writes that “Kevin Durant had similarities to Tatum as a young player. Both are explosive AND fluid, with unblockable high release points on their jump shots. Durant didn’t escape the microscope when he was young, either. People wanted him to want the ball more. He needed time to grow out of this early passivity, but was criticized at a young age for not closing out games or hitting game-winners.”
NBAESPN

76ers C Joel Embiid doubtful for Game 5 with knee injury

PHILADELPHIA --  Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 5 because of a sore right knee. Embiid had an MRI on Tuesday and his status will be decided before Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person...
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

How to handicap injuries in NBA playoffs

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Sara Perlman and Drew Dinsick break down early line movement in the NBA, plus injuries to Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid have impacted how sportsbooks are making their lines. Drew details how he handicaps games with significant injuries to star players.
NBAThe Dream Shake

Houston Rockets GOATS

It’s time for the SB Nation GOAT nominations, and we have several categories to go over for your Houston Rockets, who have a long, rich history to consider when making these nominations. So without further ado, here are your Rockets GOATS. Greatest Team of All-Time. There’s been a lot of...
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs Suns, Deandre Ayton Props

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Deandre Ayton Over 15.5 Points vs. Lakers. One of the hottest prop...
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA GPP Pivots: Tuesday 6/1

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Welcome to the NBA GPP Pivots article, where we’ll be looking to...