Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Doctors worry new COVID-19 strains could develop among unvaccinated

By Larissa Scott
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBk0p_0aD7aNFJ00

Doctors say right now they're still seeing the spread of COVID-19 in the community, mostly among unvaccinated people.

“It’s going to be really difficult, I think, to imagine or understand how we open everything back up to what our expectations are if we don’t get a high number of vaccination,” said Dr. Jason Wilson, Associate Medical Director of the Emergency Room at Tampa General Hospital.

One of the reasons why experts are focusing so much on unvaccinated people right now is because of the risk of new variants arising.

“What happens is if viruses can’t replicate or can’t transit then they’ve got nowhere to make variation, they’ve got nowhere new to go,” said Wilson.

Since we’re not at herd immunity levels yet, they fear too many unvaccinated people are now ignoring public safety measures since the CDC lessened restrictions for fully vaccinated people.

The more unprotected people gather, the higher the chance for the spread and new variants.

“The concern is always that the number of variants that arise and the transmissibility of those variants gets ahead of the vaccine uptake curve,” said Wilson.

Right now, scientists all over the world are closely watching the new COVID-19 strain that emerged in India, killing more than 300,000 people so far.

That strain has now spread to several other places, including the United Kingdom.

While this variant currently remains uncommon in the United States, experts are watching closely so it stays that way, and urge everyone to get fully vaccinated.

View All 17 Commentsarrow_down
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Health
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Vaccines
Tampa, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Medical Doctors#Cdc#Tampa General Hospital#Unvaccinated People#Fully Vaccinated People#Vaccination#Viruses#Herd Immunity Levels#Scientists#Variation#Public Safety Measures#Emergency#Restrictions#Transit#Worry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Country
India
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthNaturalNews

Doctor mocks vaccine skeptics, then DIES after covid vaccine, as media scrubs wrongful death case

(Natural News) A 48-year-old Ohio doctor unexpectedly died on April 27, 2021. There was no official story on the cause of his death, only a satirical obituary that was written in the first person. The news of his death made waves around the world. Various media outlets from MSN to Fox News praised his self-written obituary and extraordinary life as a doctor. The news of his passing was featured in news outlets ranging from Australia to the United Kingdom. Dr. Thomas Flanigan was a loving husband and father. He was also a middle-aged plastic surgeon who often used satire to communicate his views on medical topics. He was very public about his views on vaccines, and even used Facebook to mock vaccine skeptics.
Public Healthdupagepolicyjournal.com

34 people at the age of 63 die after taking the COVID-19 vaccine across the US

At least 34 people the age of 63 died after taking the COVID-19 vaccine across the US, according to the National Vaccine Information Center. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in December 2020 and the Jansenn vaccine in February 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Public HealthHealthline

‘Black Fungus’ Is Appearing in People with COVID-19: What to Know

A typically rare fungal infection called mucormycosis has surged in India recently, primarily affecting people recovering from COVID-19. Experts say this type of fungal infection is extremely rare and that it may be affecting people whose immune systems have been damaged by the coronavirus. Experts say the use of steroid...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

99 Percent of People Hospitalized for COVID in 2021 Have This in Common

Over the last year, tens of thousands of people in the U.S. have been hospitalized after contracting COVID. But with widespread access to COVID vaccines, the number of serious cases has dramatically declined in 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that only around 1,780 people in the U.S. were hospitalized last week for COVID, compared to a peak of more than 6,000 in December. Of course, the virus is far from contained, and some people are still getting sick enough to need medical intervention. According to a new study, there's one thing that almost all of the people hospitalized for COVID in 2021 have in common: They're not fully vaccinated.
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

Doctors discuss possible COVID-19 booster shot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID-19 vaccinations began in the United States roughly six months ago and health officials say those who were first to get the shots may need a booster soon. “When you get a booster, you increase dramatically the level of antibodies protected. So, the question is, will...
Beauty & FashionNBC San Diego

Pandemic Will End But COVID-19 Here to Stay: Doctor

More than half of eligible San Diegans are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, offering evidence that we are approaching the so-called herd immunity. So, could the end be near? According to the doctor NBC 7 spoke to, the pandemic will end but the coronavirus is probably here to stay.
Orlando, FLWESH

Doctor, survivor speak out as COVID-19 cases reach new lows

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, another encouraging sign emerged in the fight against COVID-19. There were 1,600 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, which is the lowest single-day count since October. It's yet another victory in the ongoing battle against the virus. COVID-19 survivors and doctors hope people will continue to...
Health Servicesormondbeachobserver.com

AdventHealth doctor says COVID-19 hospitalizations on decline

From: AdventHealth Central Florida Division Corporate Communications. About 300 people were hospitalized as of Thursday, May 20, across AdventHealth’s Central Florida hospitals, part of a recent “continual decline,” said Dr. Steven R. Smith, chief scientific officer, on AdventHealth Morning Briefing. “Vaccinations are getting in arms and that’s protecting us all...
The Dalles, ORgorgenewscenter.com

A Doctor’s message on getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr. Maile Anslinger, an internal medicine physician in The Dalles, has a persuasive message when she talks to. patients about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. She tells them: “I took this vaccine, and I did have some side effects. Even when I didn’t feel well I was...
Minoritieswyomingpublicmedia.org

Many Unvaccinated Hispanic Americans Want The COVID-19 Shot, But Barriers Persist

Many Hispanic Americans who aren't yet vaccinated against the coronavirus are eager to get the shot, according to the results of a new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation. 33 Percent of unvaccinated Hispanic respondents reported wanting to get vaccinated "as soon as possible," compared to about 16% of unvaccinated non-Hispanic white and Black respondents.
Public HealthScience Daily

Helping doctors manage COVID-19

New artificial intelligence (AI) technology is capable of assessing the severity of COVID-19 cases with a promising degree of accuracy, researchers report. Artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by researchers at the University of Waterloo is capable of assessing the severity of COVID-19 cases with a promising degree of accuracy. A...
Public Healthpbswisconsin.org

How Much Higher Are COVID-19 Rates Among Unvaccinated Wisconsinites?

Americans are entering a second pandemic summer with considerably more optimism than in 2020 as many millions of people receive the protection of a coronavirus vaccine. Memorial Day weekend travel is expected to be busy in the United States, with 60% more Americans planning to fly over the holiday in 2021 than a year prior. A similar rise in highway traffic is expected, with more than 37 million people planning to drive more than 50 miles over the weekend. Some large public gatherings are resuming as well. The Indianapolis 500 scheduled for May 30 is sold out with more than 135,000 spectators expected to descend on the race.
Clallam County, WASequim Gazette

Officials: COVID-19 strains more concerning

Jefferson County entered its second week with no new COVID-19 cases Sunday. Health Officer Dr. Tom Locke did not expect the lull to last. Jefferson County, which had 412 confirmed cases since March 2020, had no coronavirus transmission reported from May 15 to Sunday afternoon. “We are very likely to...