Among the pioneers of the gig economy, rideshare services Uber and Lyft remain among the most closely watched service businesses. Uber in particular has grown in recognition to the point of becoming a verb; businesses designing service-based products are said to be leading the “uberization” of the economy. When it was reported in 2017 that 34% of the U.S. workforce were gig workers, companies like Uber and Airbnb scaled up, growing in influence with seemingly no obstacles in their path.