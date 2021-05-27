Cancel
Cape Coral, FL

Boater dies after crashing into dock in Cape Coral

By WFTX Digital Team
 6 days ago
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a report of a boating accident in Alhambra Lake in Cape Coral around 5:45 pm.

FWC says an 18-foot pontoon boat struck a dock, and the operator was ejected.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, however, the operator died as a result of their injuries.

The identity of the operator will not be released at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

The FWC would like to take this opportunity to remind all boaters enjoying Florida’s beautiful waterways to do so safely.

Please wear your life jacket and maintain 360-degree awareness at all times while boating.

For boating safety tips, please click here.

