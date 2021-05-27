Cancel
Quakertown, PA

Fiery box truck crash closes Northeast Turnpike Extension for hours between Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits

By Stephanie Sigafoos, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 19 days ago
The Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike reopened Thursday morning, more than 10 hours after both sides of the highway were shut down by a crash.

A box truck crashed and caught fire, closing the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeast Extension in Bucks County for nearly 10 hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The 10:31 p.m. crash occurred at mile marker 49.1, north of the Quakertown exit, in Bucks County.

A box truck hauling milk in crates crashed through the median between the north and southbound lanes, overturned and caught fire, Turnpike Commission spokesperson Carl DeFebo said Thursday evening.

“The information we have doesn’t say whether the truck was heading northbound or southbound when it crashed,” DeFebo said. “Callers initially reported one or two other vehicles were involved, but emergency responders found no other vehicles damaged.”

The truck driver was taken to a hospital. Emergency crews from Lehigh County were called to help as traffic was diverted between exits 56 in the Lehigh Valley and 44 in Quakertown.

“We don’t have the driver’s identity or any word on their condition,” DeFebo said.

The southbound lanes were reopened at 7:30 a.m. and the northbound lanes at 8 a.m., DeFebo said.

