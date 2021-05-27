Grammy Awards Album of the Year Awards Rule Changes – NBC10 Philadelphia

The Recording Academy has updated the rules for Grammy albums to increase the chances of more producers and songwriters winning the award. The Academy announced on Wednesday that the album’s producers, songwriters, engineers, or featured artists nominated for this year’s album will also be nominated even if the music creator co-authored one song on a 10-track project. Prior to the change, the songwriter or producer must credit at least 33% of the playing time on the album in order to be nominated. This is a rule implemented in 2017.