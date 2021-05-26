Who won “The Voice” 2021?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's family felt she needed a sweet escape. The No Doubt frontwoman, 51, was the guest of honor at an intimate bridal shower with her family and friends at a restaurant. On Thursday, June 10, the star shared photos and videos from the party, saying, "I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate...I'm getting married!" Already dressed the part in a festive top, Stefani gave fans a glimpse of the pink-hued garden roses that left her "feeling loved, feeling blessed," the prettily wrapped packages and one card that contained her parents' wedding invitations. The last shot, featuring the bride-to-be sipping from a wine glass, summed up her emotions, with...