Coming off of his role as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, John Cena would make an excellent choice to play The Thing in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. As of now, Cena has not appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now that he's a part of the DCEU and the Fast & Furious franchise, it's just a matter of time before he enters this blockbuster franchise as well. While there's great discussion over who should play Reed Richards and Sue Storm in the movie, there hasn't been enough talk about Cena possibly playing Ben Grimm, aka The Thing.