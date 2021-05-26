Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

New Rules And Guidelines For The Grammy Awards

allaccess.com
 16 days ago

THE RECORDING ACADEMY has updated the GRAMMY AWARDS rules and guidelines. See the full list of changes here. The latest amendments are in addition to the previous changes in APRIL, which included the discontinuation of nomination review committees, the reduction in the number of categories in which voters may vote and the addition of the Best Global Music Performance and Best Música Urbana Album categories, among other updates (NET NEWS 4/30). Nearly all of the changes go into effect immediately for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, taking place JANUARY 31st, 2022.

www.allaccess.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Music Industry#Music Community#Updated Guidelines#New Music#Performance Art#The Recording Academy#Best M Sica Urbana Album#Academy#Chair Interim#Grammy Recognition#Categories#Review#Engagement#Transparency#April#Today#Harvey#Voters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Grammy
Related
Musicsandiegocountynews.com

Recording Academy announces new changes for the 64th annual Grammy Awards

Santa Monica, CA–The Recording Academy released the latest Grammy Awards Rules and Guidelines, which reflect new changes to the process for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Introduced in June 2020, the annual disclosure of the Grammy Awards Rules and Guidelines mirrors the academy’s commitment to ensuring its actions are fair and transparent and that all details surrounding the awards process are easily accessible to the music community at large.
Electronicsrespect-mag.com

Modern Fidelity And Grammy Award-Winning Recording Artist Miguel Launches The Modfi-7 Wireless Speaker

The MODFI-7 speaker from wireless home audio company, Modern Fidelity and the brand’s Board member, GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist Miguel, has officially launched as of today, Thursday, May 20. The MODFI-7, with iconic Mid-Century design, will be available to pre-order for $995.00 in a hi-gloss white or black, as well as a classic walnut finish. A percentage of all pre-order proceeds will be donated to a Los Angeles-based mental health nonprofit helping underserved communities get the care they need.
Musictheboxhouston.com

All Bonnets Aside: Tiara Thomas Unboxes Her Grammy Award

With all the talk around bonnets, it’s only right that Indianapolis’ own Tiara Thomas enters the chat. The Singer/Songwriter had a pretty eventful awards season, taking over multiple Grammy awards including “Song of the Year” with H.E.R. and Dernst “D’Mile” Emile (“I Can’t Breathe” Judas And the Black Messiah). At...
MusicTMZ.com

The Weeknd Takes Home 3 iHeart Awards, Proves Grammys Wrong

It might be time for The Weeknd to invest in a new mantel -- he continues to rack up awards, despite the Grammys snub ... this time taking home the most trophies at the iHeartRadio Awards. Abel was the winner of 3 pieces of hardware Thursday night -- including the...
Carsjust-auto.com

Just Auto Excellence Awards 2021 – Guidelines

Welcome to the Just Auto 2021 Excellence Awards. The Just Auto Excellence Awards celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The Awards provide a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change. Our award programme is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking...
Celebritiesadwoaadubianews.com

BurnaBoy receives his Grammy awards plaque (photos).

The singer’s Twice as Tall album won Best Global Music album at the 2021 Grammy which was held in March. Posting photos and a video of himself with the plaque on his Instagram page, the singer wrote. ”Early Morning deliveries from across the pond!. My parents prayed for excellent children,...
CelebritiesHOT 97

T.I. Announces His Retirement From Music

T.I. lets his fans know that he will be releasing his last and final album. As we know, T.I. and his wife, Tiny, are currently tied up into some legal troubles. The couple has been accused of sexual assault and abuse by over 30 women. Assault including raping, drugging and more. The two have denied all allegations, and T.I. spoke about the situation in his new single. “This is what it’s come to…” the rapper shared on Instagram in what looks to be lyrics. “Go put yo face and reputation on it…These kind of clowns deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation, don’t it??” He continued, “willing to face whatever consequences for his vision…while I’m up against some lyin ass b*tches.”
Celebritiesmelodyinter.com

Niniola Receives Her Grammy Award Certificates for “Lion King” Album

Nigerian singer, Niniola has received her Grammy Award certificates for her role in Beyonce’s “Lion King” album. Niniola shared this via her Instagram page on Tuesday, the 8th of June 2021. She announced that the Grammys were in and mentioned the categories she got certificates for. The singer wrote;. Just...
Minoritiesbyblacks.com

Canadian Music Industry Pledges to End Anti-Black Racism Featured

“Covert forms of racism are the worst. I think most people don't even realize that they may be contributing to racism by participating in the system that facilitates it.”. Black Canadian artists like Drake and The Weeknd have enjoyed huge success around the world. However, this doesn’t negate the fact that many Black Canadian artists continue to suffer from long-standing systemic challenges. The Declaration to End Anti-Black Racism, developed by Breaking Down Racial Barriers (BDRB) in partnership with the Canadian Independent Music Association (CIMA) and Canada's Black Music Business Collective (ADVANCE), is a response to these challenges. The declaration aims to end racism in the industry by creating a framework of actionable steps that will bring about epic change. The virtual declaration signing event took place on June 2nd to mark the one-year anniversary of Blackout Tuesday. Music companies such as Six Shooter Records, Warner Music, Canadian Live Music Association were among those who signed the declaration.
Benton, LAbossierpress.com

Cory Craig Named GRAMMY Music Educator Award Quarterfinalist

Benton Intermediate School band director Cory Craig recently received news that is music to her ears. She is among the quarterfinalists chosen for the 2022 Music Educator Award presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum. The Music Educator Award recognizes current educators who have made a significant and lasting...
MusicLebanon-Express

2021 CMT Music Awards: The list of winners, photo highlights and more

NEW YORK (AP) — Carrie Underwood has another reason to rejoice — she extended her record as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards, thanks to her song “Hallelujah.”. The music video for the singer's hit, a collaboration with John Legend, was named video of...
Businessallaccess.com

Sandi Spika Borchetta Promoted To EVP/Creative At Big Machine Label Group

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP elevates SANDI SPIKA BORCHETTA to EVP/Creative, rising from her previous role of SVP/Creative. Her position entails overseeing all visual elements for the company, including film, music videos, live performances, photography, design and graphics, as well as developing style for new artists and BMLG’s corporate identity. With...
Musicfoxbangor.com

The Weeknd Takes Home 3 iHeart Awards, Proves Grammys Wrong

It might be time for The Weeknd to invest in a new mantel — he continues to rack up awards, despite the Grammys snub … this time taking home the most trophies at the iHeartRadio Awards. Abel was the winner of 3 pieces of hardware Thursday night — including the...
Indianapolis, INradionowindy.com

All Bonnets Aside: Tiara Thomas Unboxes Her Grammy Award

With all the talk around bonnets, it’s only right that Indianapolis’ own Tiara Thomas enters the chat. The Singer/Songwriter had a pretty eventful awards season, taking over multiple Grammy awards including “Song of the Year” with H.E.R. and Dernst “D’Mile” Emile (“I Can’t Breathe” Judas And the Black Messiah). At...
Musicfloridanewstimes.com

Weekend wins three iHeart awards, proving that Grammy awards are wrong

It may be time Weekend To Invest in a New Mantel-He won the Grammy Awards but continues to win the awards … This time he brought back the most trophies at the iHeartRadio Awards. Abel won three hardware on Thursday night for her single “Blinding Lights” and her album “After...