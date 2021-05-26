New Rules And Guidelines For The Grammy Awards
THE RECORDING ACADEMY has updated the GRAMMY AWARDS rules and guidelines. See the full list of changes here. The latest amendments are in addition to the previous changes in APRIL, which included the discontinuation of nomination review committees, the reduction in the number of categories in which voters may vote and the addition of the Best Global Music Performance and Best Música Urbana Album categories, among other updates (NET NEWS 4/30). Nearly all of the changes go into effect immediately for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, taking place JANUARY 31st, 2022.www.allaccess.com