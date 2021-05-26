New Rules And Guidelines For The Grammy Awards

“Covert forms of racism are the worst. I think most people don't even realize that they may be contributing to racism by participating in the system that facilitates it.”. Black Canadian artists like Drake and The Weeknd have enjoyed huge success around the world. However, this doesn’t negate the fact that many Black Canadian artists continue to suffer from long-standing systemic challenges. The Declaration to End Anti-Black Racism, developed by Breaking Down Racial Barriers (BDRB) in partnership with the Canadian Independent Music Association (CIMA) and Canada's Black Music Business Collective (ADVANCE), is a response to these challenges. The declaration aims to end racism in the industry by creating a framework of actionable steps that will bring about epic change. The virtual declaration signing event took place on June 2nd to mark the one-year anniversary of Blackout Tuesday. Music companies such as Six Shooter Records, Warner Music, Canadian Live Music Association were among those who signed the declaration.