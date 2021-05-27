How to watch Friends: The Reunion today - stream online and from anywhere

As streaming has taken over the world of movies and TV, most people rely on a subscription service (or two, or more) to supply them with endless binge-worthy content. But what happens when a movie you want to watch isn't on Netflix, or you don't want to subscribe to Disney+ just for that one nostalgia trip? That's where à la carte services like Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google, and others come into play, letting you buy or rent an individual movie for a few bucks. But unlike subscription services, they often have a lot of the same movies—so where's the best place to buy?