Though we're starting to (slowly, safely) reenter society as vaccinations become more widely available, that doesn't mean that everyone is exactly ready to get back to "normal," or at least, a post-pandemic approximation of it. For many people with anxiety, perhaps this stress over socializing is nothing new, even if it may be magnified right now; while there are plenty of facets of life that we're all eager to return to, after a year of collective trauma, it makes sense if you're not quite ready to throw all your masks away (please, don't throw your masks away).