What were photographers like before mirrorless cameras? They probably had more muscular arms, bigger bags and less space, that’s what. In the early noughties, a DSLR camera this flagship bracket would likely be about twice the size and weight of the A1, and it’s still hard to believe how we all took that bulk for granted. I wouldn’t describe it as small or lightweight by mirrorless standards (you’ll certainly know when it’s hanging round your neck) but stick a smallish lens on it and it could almost be called discreet.