Pets At Home store sales top £1bn after pandemic boost in animal ownership

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Animal Medical Center in Marquette, many people made a new furry friend during the pandemic. Veterinarian Julie Vizzetti says in the early months of the pandemic, the Animal Medical Center saw many first-time pet owners making appointments. To keep up with increased demand and to keep COVID-19 from spreading, vets began meeting clients at their vehicles. The vet then brings the pet into the office with them.