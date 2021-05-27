Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Pets At Home store sales top £1bn after pandemic boost in animal ownership

goqradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA surge in pet ownership during the pandemic has helped Pets At Home grow annual store sales to more than £1bn for the first time. Puppy blankets and pet paddling pools were among the products in demand as lockdowns prompted more people to make the "emotional and financial investment" in an animal companion.

www.goqradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Pritchard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets At Home#Animal Products#Home Sales#Retail Store Sales#Sky News 2021#Pet Market Growth#Pet Ownership#Kitten Product Sales#Annual Store Sales#Puppy Products#Premium Products#Puppy Blankets#Company#Underlying Profits#Financial Investment#Toys#Business Rates Relief#Covid 19 Costs#Pet Paddling Pools#Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Economy
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
Reuters

UK's Pets At Home sees higher profit on lockdown pet adoptions boost

May 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Pets At Home forecast significantly higher full-year profit, riding on a wave of pet adoptions by people stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic that boosted its full-year revenue by 8.7%. The pet supplies retailer said like-for-like revenue rose to 1.14 billion pounds ($1.61 billion)...
Pet ServicesBBC

Paddling pools for dogs boost Pets at Home sales

Pets at Home's full-year retail sales have topped £1bn for the first time as animal lovers spend more money on the "humanisation" of their pets, including paddling pools for dogs. The retailer said pet ownership had grown by 8% over the last year as Covid forced more people to work...
Beatrice, NENews Channel Nebraska

Exotic pet store owner desiring to meet city code on animals

BEATRICE – A woman who has started an exotic pet store in downtown Beatrice wants the City of Beatrice to review its ordinance on such pets in order to not run afoul of local rules yet still allow animals that don’t pose a danger. Samantha Overman met with the Beatrice Mayor and City Council last night.
PetsTree Hugger

Pet Poisonings Increased at Home During the Pandemic

It’s been a roller coaster ride for pets during the pandemic. All of a sudden, their families were home 24/7. That was mostly amazing. (Except for many cats, who were somewhat annoyed by the whole thing.) But while people got obsessive about cleaning, baking, and keeping themselves entertained, curious dogs...
Salt Lake City, UTkmyu.tv

Local animal shelter warns of pet separation anxiety post-pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Lots of pet adoptions happened in Utah during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, experts are warning pet owners to prepare their pet so they won’t experience separation anxiety, especially for those households where life is getting back to normal with everyone leaving the house for most of the day.
PetsPosted by
GOBankingRates

The Surprising Costs of Pet Ownership

Owning a pet can be expensive. According to a survey of 1,000 pet owners by LendEDU, 20% of respondents have found themselves in debt due to pet costs averaging $1,566.96. Sure, everyone knows that a...
Twinsburg, OHbeaconjournal.com

Pandemic spurs career change for new Twinsburg pet store owner

While the COVID-19 pandemic has turned many lives upside down, there was a large silver lining for Jillian Sweress. Sweress, a lifelong Aurora resident and a 2010 graduate from Aurora High School, said she was "really unhappy in her previous job" in the fitness field. She had been looking at other options when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Congress & Courtsillinoissenatedemocrats.com

Holmes: It’s time to take puppy mill animals out of pet stores

A measure to compel pet stores to get their animals from animal shelters or animal control facilities passed the Senate Monday, co-sponsored by Senator Linda Holmes (D-Aurora), in an effort to discourage the sale of pets from unscrupulous breeders and puppy mills and instead provide loving homes to animals who need them most.
Kansas City, MOnortheastnews.net

Pet ownership comes with responsibilities

If you’re an avid Facebook user who consistently peruses any page pertaining to the Northeast, then you’ll know some of the most common posts on these pages are about stray animals in the area. It seems almost weekly, if not daily, someone is posting about a dog they found roaming around without any type of identification.
Marquette, MIWLUC

Animal Medical Center sees influx of first-time pet owners during pandemic, adjusts to curbside operations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Animal Medical Center in Marquette, many people made a new furry friend during the pandemic. Veterinarian Julie Vizzetti says in the early months of the pandemic, the Animal Medical Center saw many first-time pet owners making appointments. To keep up with increased demand and to keep COVID-19 from spreading, vets began meeting clients at their vehicles. The vet then brings the pet into the office with them.
Grocery & SupermaketWTGS

Walmart extending store hours after pandemic cut

Walmart says it's extending its store hours after reducing them during the pandemic. As of June 5, most stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Starting July 3, most pharmacies and vision centers will return to pre-pandemic hours. The chain says it's following relaxed CDC mask guidance...
Superior, WIDaily Telegram

Online stores boost sales for Superior artisans during pandemic

Not every business in Superior has a storefront. For local makers and artisan venues like farmers' markets, craft fairs, boutique shops, pop-up booths and Facebook sites offer a way to share their talents with the public. One area where many rub elbows is Etsy. The virtual marketplace was a go-to site for makers during the pandemic, when traditional venues were shuttered. It's low cost — 20 cents an item — and flexibility made it a viable option.
Public HealthAgriculture Online

Record sales of organic food as pandemic boosts home cooking

Americans bought a record $56.5 billion of organic food last year, an increase of nearly 13% from 2019, as shoppers flooded grocery stores due to stay-at-home orders during the pandemic, said a survey released on Tuesday by the Organic Trade Association. Certified organic food accounted for almost 6% of grocery sales.
Softwarebestnewsmonitoring.com

Customer Service Software Market Report 2021-Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2026

“Global Customer Service Software Market 2021” Analysis Report studies current industry trends,Customer Service Software Market growth aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period (2021-2026). The fundamental overview of Customer Service Software industry, key market segments, product description, applications is presented in this Customer Service Software industry analysis report. Global Customer Service Software Market report gives the details related to fundamental overview, development status, technological advancements, market dominance, and market dynamics. The historical data concerning to Customer Service Software industry along with the present and forecast market scenario will drive useful business decisions.
LifestylePosted by
WWD

Depop’s Sale to Etsy Highlights Secondhand Market Boom

LONDON — Despite the restrictions posed by lockdown and COVID-19, consumers’ appetite for shopping and dressing up aren’t waning — yet in this new world, more and more shoppers are getting their fix from vintage and pre-loved fashion. That’s why M&A activity in fashion and retail has rapidly been shifting toward the secondhand market, with the fashion resale app Depop the latest to make headlines for its $1.6 billion sale to Etsy.
Agriculturebestnewsmonitoring.com

Feed (Animal Feed) Market Research, New Development Analysis, and Forecast To 2030

Feed (Animal Feed) Market report highlights the Industry essentials, regional market, global economic industry growth, and market competitors joined with their market share. It is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Feed (Animal Feed) Industry which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the business key players. The report is a crucial research document for its targeted audiences such as Feed (Animal Feed) manufacturers, raw material suppliers and buyers, industry experts, and other business authorities. The review helps to summarize the global Feed (Animal Feed) industry situation (Historical, Present, and Future), in addition to financial development within the industry through expert analysis included inside it that comprises details expenses like material cost, Fixed Costs, Direct Costs, Indirect Costs, Marketing Costs, and Capital Expenditure.