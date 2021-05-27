Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hot and humid weather with showers returning Saturday

By Daniel Phillips
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32obi1_0aD7XicP00

We finally saw our first 90 degree day of the year in parts of Acadiana, a milestone that once you hit it there's no going back... summer is here.

The temperatures are going to stay elevated on Thursday with highs pushing into the upper 80s and the heat index will likely be up in the lower 90s.

While one or two showers will be possible, they won't be likely, and rain chances will sit around 10% on Thursday afternoon.

A few more pop up showers will be with us on Friday but most of this week's rainfall will hold off until the start of the weekend with the arrival of a front.

Widely scattered showers on Saturday will accompany that front so be prepared to dodge a few rounds of rain to start the weekend before cooler and drier air on Sunday.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

KATC News

KATC News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Summer Heat#Breaking News#Rain Chances#Highs#This Week#Acadiana#Latest Covid 19 Headlines#Newsletters#Newsroom#Special Offers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWFMZ-TV Online

Turning more humid later this week then hot weather will follow

Just in time for most of us to head back to work and school after a not-so-great holiday weekend weather-wise, a dry and pleasant Tuesday was there for the taking, with a mix of sunshine and high clouds and seasonably warm highs in the mid 70s. It's still comfortable for now and it will remain that way for one more day on Wednesday, similar to today weather-wise except the small chance of a shower sneaks in during the afternoon for those north and west of the Lehigh Valley. After Wednesday, we'll trade the comfort for some noticeably stickier weather starting Thursday, as well as the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and to a lesser extent Friday. By the weekend, rain chances will go down and temperatures will go up, as highs soar into the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday with 90-degree heat not far behind for early next week. Memorial Day weekend may not have felt too summery, but it sure will feel like summer starting this weekend! Ready or not, here it comes!
EnvironmentWFMJ.com

Showers return for the midweek forecast

After a dry start to June, rain will return for our Wednesday forecast. Scattered light rain can be around throughout the morning and afternoon. The highest chance for showers will pick up towards the second half of the day. Showers will be possible overnight and into Thursday. The air will turn towards the humid side overnight as well.
Oneida, TNIndependent Herald

Rain returns with Wednesday showers and thunderstorms

After a beautiful Memorial Day and start to the week in general, rain chances will increase once again on Wednesday, as a front brings showers and thunderstorms to the region. Despite a prolonged dry period in May, the month ended only slightly below normal in the rainfall department in Oneida, where the National Weather Service recorded 4.3 inches of rain for the month. The norm for the month is 4.9 inches of rain.
Environmentnews8000.com

Lots of Sun Today! Slight Chances for Isolated T-Showers This Afternoon. -Isabella Hulsizer

Good morning! Sunshine today will be abundant! We’re starting the morning off with just a few passing clouds. Temperatures are already in the 50s and 60s across the region, and they’ll only increase today. We’ll reach a high of 82°F later this afternoon. There is a slight chance we’ll have showers or few rumbles of thunder this afternoon or evening, but the chances remain low.
Boston, MANECN

Summer-Like Weather Returns This Week With Afternoon Showers

Today brings a quick-moving disturbance aloft, capable of touching off scattered afternoon showers in northern New England but likely only an afternoon isolated sprinkle central and south. This week, the exclusive 10-day forecast is essentially broken into two parts: late spring and mid-summer. The late spring weather comes Wednesday through...
Hazard, KYwymt.com

Showers and storms return to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Make sure you grab your rain gear before you leave home today. You’re going to need it. The further east you are, the better of a chance you have to get out the door this morning without needing an umbrella. Everyone will need it at some point today or tonight. Showers and even some thunderstorms will push in from the southwest today and slowly make their way east in the next 12 hours or so.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Wet start to June

After one of the wettest May's and the wettest spring on record, Acadiana looks to continue the soggy pattern at least for the first week of June.
Houston, TXcw39.com

Houston weather – several rainy days on tap

HOUSTON (CW39) Wednesday starts quiet, but scattered showers and storms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening. We’re currently in the early phase of a long stretch of active weather in Southeast Texas. A quick explainer: a trough of low pressure sits to our north, pushing in a...
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

WEDNESDAY | Spotty rain, humidity return to the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky... it’s a warmer, more humid start to Wednesday across our area. Spotty rain has fallen in some coastal neighborhoods. A chance of isolated rain showers lingers through the morning commute. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures warm into the lower 80s by noon and peak in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated, to widely scattered, rain and thunder will develop along the sea breeze inland from the beach and spread inland through the day.
EnvironmentWMBF

FIRST ALERT: Pop up showers and storms return, increasing humidity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Much-needed rain will work back into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee throughout the rest of the week with off and on showers and storms. There will be some winners with heavier amounts of rain and there will be some losers with lower rainfall totals but everyone should see rain by the time the weekend arrives with daily rain chances beginning today.
Environmentwrrnetwork.com

Spring heat wave coming

The mercury will be rising this week! Friday looks to be the warmest of the Wed through Sat period. Records show 2012 & 2020 had similar stretches of heat the first week of June. It will be hot, but not necessarily unprecedented.
Charlotte, NCWBTV

Humidity returns - and so do thunderstorms!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Summer is making a come-back!. Tonight will be one of the cooler nights we will have for the rest of the week. Lows will fall to the low 60s. After that, most nights will only make it back to the mid-60s. As we go through the day...
Grand Rapids, MIWZZM 13

Hot and Humid Weather Arriving Soon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that meteorological summer has arrived (June 1) are you ready for some summertime heat and humidity?. While temperatures slowly climb into the 80s through the weekend, the real heat and humidity arrives next week. Temperatures will climb to 90° or higher for at least three days in a row.