First theoretical determination of relative biological effectiveness of very high energy electrons

By Rachel Delorme, Thongchai A. M. Masilela, Camille Etoh, François Smekens, Yolanda Prezado
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery high energy electrons (VHEEs, E > 70 MeV) present promising clinical advantages over conventional beams due to their increased range, improved penumbra and relative insensitivity to tissue heterogeneities. They have recently garnered additional interest in their application to spatially fractionated radiotherapy or ultra-high dose rate (FLASH) therapy. However, the lack of radiobiological data limits their rapid development. This study aims to provide numerical biologically-relevant information by characterizing VHEE beams (100 and 300 MeV) against better-known beams (clinical energy electrons, photons, protons, carbon and neon ions). Their macro- and microdosimetric properties were compared, using the dose-averaged linear energy transfer (\(\overline{{L_{d} }}\)) as the macroscopic metric, and the dose-mean lineal energy \(\overline{{y_{d} }}\) and the dose-weighted lineal energy distribution, yd(y), as microscopic metrics. Finally, the modified microdosimetric kinetic model was used to calculate the respective cell survival curves and the theoretical RBE. From the macrodosimetric point of view, VHEEs presented a potential improved biological efficacy over clinical photon/electron beams due to their increased \(\overline{{L_{d} }}\). The microdosimetric data, however, suggests no increased biological efficacy of VHEEs over clinical electron beams, resulting in RBE values of approximately 1, giving confidence to their clinical implementation. This study represents a first step to complement further radiobiological experiments.

GoogleNature.com

Brainwide functional networks associated with anatomically- and functionally-defined hippocampal subfields using ultrahigh-resolution fMRI

The hippocampus is critical for learning and memory and may be separated into anatomically-defined hippocampal subfields (aHPSFs). Hippocampal functional networks, particularly during resting state, are generally analyzed using aHPSFs as seed regions, with the underlying assumption that the function within a subfield is homogeneous, yet heterogeneous between subfields. However, several prior studies have observed similar resting-state functional connectivity (FC) profiles between aHPSFs. Alternatively, data-driven approaches investigate hippocampal functional organization without a priori assumptions. However, insufficient spatial resolution may result in a number of caveats concerning the reliability of the results. Hence, we developed a functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) sequence on a 7 T MR scanner achieving 0.94 mm isotropic resolution with a TR of 2 s and brain-wide coverage to (1) investigate the functional organization within hippocampus at rest, and (2) compare the brain-wide FC associated with fine-grained aHPSFs and functionally-defined hippocampal subfields (fHPSFs). This study showed that fHPSFs were arranged along the longitudinal axis that were not comparable to the lamellar structures of aHPSFs. For brain-wide FC, the fHPSFs rather than aHPSFs revealed that a number of fHPSFs connected specifically with some of the functional networks. Different functional networks also showed preferential connections with different portions of hippocampal subfields.
EngineeringNature.com

Machine learning for deep elastic strain engineering of semiconductor electronic band structure and effective mass

The controlled introduction of elastic strains is an appealing strategy for modulating the physical properties of semiconductor materials. With the recent discovery of large elastic deformation in nanoscale specimens as diverse as silicon and diamond, employing this strategy to improve device performance necessitates first-principles computations of the fundamental electronic band structure and target figures-of-merit, through the design of an optimal straining pathway. Such simulations, however, call for approaches that combine deep learning algorithms and physics of deformation with band structure calculations to custom-design electronic and optical properties. Motivated by this challenge, we present here details of a machine learning framework involving convolutional neural networks to represent the topology and curvature of band structures in k-space. These calculations enable us to identify ways in which the physical properties can be altered through “deep” elastic strain engineering up to a large fraction of the ideal strain. Algorithms capable of active learning and informed by the underlying physics were presented here for predicting the bandgap and the band structure. By training a surrogate model with ab initio computational data, our method can identify the most efficient strain energy pathway to realize physical property changes. The power of this method is further demonstrated with results from the prediction of strain states that influence the effective electron mass. We illustrate the applications of the method with specific results for diamonds, although the general deep learning technique presented here is potentially useful for optimizing the physical properties of a wide variety of semiconductor materials.
ChemistryScience Daily

New form of silicon could enable next-gen electronic and energy devices

A team led by Carnegie's Thomas Shiell and Timothy Strobel developed a new method for synthesizing a novel crystalline form of silicon with a hexagonal structure that could potentially be used to create next-generation electronic and energy devices with enhanced properties that exceed those of the "normal" cubic form of silicon used today.
ScienceNature.com

Extracellular mutation induces an allosteric effect across the membrane and hampers the activity of MRP1 (ABCC1)

Dynamic conformational changes play a major role in the function of proteins, including the ATP-Binding Cassette (ABC) transporters. Multidrug Resistance Protein 1 (MRP1) is an ABC exporter that protects cells from toxic molecules. Overexpression of MRP1 has been shown to confer Multidrug Resistance (MDR), a phenomenon in which cancer cells are capable to defend themselves against a broad variety of drugs. In this study, we used varied computational techniques to explore the unique F583A mutation that is known to essentially lock the transporter in a low-affinity solute binding state. We demonstrate how macro-scale conformational changes affect MRP1’s stability and dynamics, and how these changes correspond to micro-scale structural perturbations in helices 10–11 and the nucleotide-binding domains (NBDs) of the protein in regions known to be crucial for its ATPase activity. We demonstrate how a single substitution of an outward-facing aromatic amino acid causes a long-range allosteric effect that propagates across the membrane, ranging from the extracellular ECL5 loop to the cytoplasmic NBD2 over a distance of nearly 75 Å, leaving the protein in a non-functional state, and provide the putative allosteric pathway. The identified allosteric structural pathway is not only in agreement with experimental data but enhances our mechanical understanding of MRP1, thereby facilitating the rational design of chemosensitizers toward the success of chemotherapy treatments.
Physicsarxiv.org

Seebeck effect of Dirac electrons

We study the Seebeck effect in the three-dimensional Dirac electron system based on the linear response theory with Luttinger's gravitational potential. The Seebeck coefficient $S$ is defined by $S = L_{12} / L_{11} T$, where $T$ is the temperature, and $L_{11}$ and $L_{12}$ are the longitudinal response coefficients of the charge current to the electric field and to the temperature gradient, respectively; $L_{11}$ is the electric conductivity and $L_{12}$ is the thermo-electric conductivity. It is confirmed that $L_{11}$ and $L_{12}$ are related through Mott's formula in low temperatures. The dependences of the Seebeck coefficient on the chemical potential $\mu$ and the temperature $T$ when the chemical potential lies in the band gap ($|\mu| < \Delta$) are partially captured by $S \propto (\Delta - \mu) / k_{\mathrm{B}} T$ for $\mu > 0$ as in semiconductors. The Seebeck coefficient takes the relatively large value $|S| \simeq 1.7 \,\mathrm{m V/K}$ at $T \simeq 8.7\,\mathrm{K}$ for $\Delta = 15 \,\mathrm{m eV}$ by assuming doped bismuth.
PhysicsNature.com

Absence of Hall effect due to Berry curvature in phase space

Transverse current due to Berry curvature in phase space is formulated based on the Boltzmann equations with the semiclassical equations of motion for an electron wave packet. It is shown that the Hall effect due to the phase space Berry curvature is absent because the contributions from “anomalous velocity” and “effective Lorentz force” are completely cancelled out.
ScienceNature.com

The zinc-finger protein Red1 orchestrates MTREC submodules and binds the Mtl1 helicase arch domain

Cryptic unstable transcripts (CUTs) are rapidly degraded by the nuclear exosome in a process requiring the RNA helicase Mtr4 and specific adaptor complexes for RNA substrate recognition. The PAXT and MTREC complexes have recently been identified as homologous exosome adaptors in human and fission yeast, respectively. The eleven-subunit MTREC comprises the zinc-finger protein Red1 and the Mtr4 homologue Mtl1. Here, we use yeast two-hybrid and pull-down assays to derive a detailed interaction map. We show that Red1 bridges MTREC submodules and serves as the central scaffold. In the crystal structure of a minimal Mtl1/Red1 complex an unstructured region adjacent to the Red1 zinc-finger domain binds to both the Mtl1 KOW domain and stalk helices. This interaction extends the canonical interface seen in Mtr4-adaptor complexes. In vivo mutational analysis shows that this interface is essential for cell survival. Our results add to Mtr4 versatility and provide mechanistic insights into the MTREC complex.
HealthNature.com

Introduction and reproducibility of an updated practical grading system for lumbar foraminal stenosis based on high-resolution MR imaging

In this paper we sought to develop and assess the reproducibility of an updated 6-point grading system for lumbar foraminal stenosis based on the widely used Lee classification that more accurately describes lumbar foraminal stenosis as seen on high-resolution MRI. Grade A indicates absence of foraminal stenosis. Grades B, C, D and E indicate presence of foraminal stenosis with contact of the nerve root with surrounding anatomical structures (on one, two, three or four sides for B, C, D and E respectively) yet without morphological change of the nerve root. To each grade, a number code indicating the location of contact between the nerve root and surrounding anatomical structure(s) is appended. 1, 2, 3 and 4 indicate contact of the nerve root at superior, posterior, inferior and anterior position of the borders of the lumbar foramen. Grade F indicates presence of foraminal stenosis with morphological change of the nerve root. Three readers graded the lumbar foramina of 101 consecutive patients using high-resolution T2w (and T1w) MR images with a spatial resolution of beyond 0.5 mm3. Interreader agreement was excellent (Cohen’s Kappa = 0.866–1). Importantly, 30.6%/31.6%/32.2% (reader 1/reader 2/ reader 3) of foramina were assigned grades that did not appear in the original Lee grading system (grades B and D). The readers found no foramen that could not be described accurately with the updated grading system. Thus, an updated 6-point grading system for lumbar foraminal stenosis is reproducible and comprehensively describes lumbar foraminal stenosis as seen on high-resolution MRI.
ScienceNature.com

Designing an irreversible metabolic switch for scalable induction of microbial chemical production

Bacteria can be harnessed to synthesise high-value chemicals. A promising strategy for increasing productivity uses inducible control systems to switch metabolism from growth to chemical synthesis once a large population of cell factories are generated. However, use of expensive chemical inducers limits scalability of this approach for biotechnological applications. Switching using cheap nutrients is an appealing alternative, but their tightly regulated uptake and consumption again limits scalability. Here, using mathematical models of fatty acid uptake in E. coli as an exemplary case study, we unravel how the cell’s native regulation and program of induction can be engineered to minimise inducer usage. We show that integrating positive feedback loops into the circuitry creates an irreversible metabolic switch, which, requiring only temporary induction, drastically reduces inducer usage. Our proposed switch should be widely applicable, irrespective of the product of interest, and brings closer the realization of scalable and sustainable microbial chemical production.
ScienceBioMed Central

BUTTERFLY: addressing the pooled amplification paradox with unique molecular identifiers in single-cell RNA-seq

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 174 (2021) Cite this article. The incorporation of unique molecular identifiers (UMIs) in single-cell RNA-seq assays makes possible the identification of duplicated molecules, thereby facilitating the counting of distinct molecules from sequenced reads. However, we show that the naïve removal of duplicates can lead to a bias due to a “pooled amplification paradox,” and we propose an improved quantification method based on unseen species modeling. Our correction called BUTTERFLY uses a zero truncated negative binomial estimator implemented in the kallisto bustools workflow. We demonstrate its efficacy across cell types and genes and show that in some cases it can invert the relative abundance of genes.
ChemistryNature.com

A multi-technique approach to understanding delithiation damage in LiCoO thin films

We report on the delithiation of LiCoO2 thin films using oxalic acid (C2H2O4) with the goal of understanding the structural degradation of an insertion oxide associated with Li chemical extraction. Using a multi-technique approach that includes synchrotron radiation X-ray diffraction, scanning electron microscopy, micro Raman spectroscopy, photoelectron spectroscopy and conductive atomic force microscopy we reveal the balance between selective Li extraction and structural damage. We identify three different delithiation regimes, related to surface processes, bulk delithiation and damage generation. We find that only a fraction of the grains is affected by the delithiation process, which may create local inhomogeneities. However, the bulk delithiation regime is effective to delithiate the LCO film. All experimental evidence collected indicates that the delithiation process in this regime mimics the behavior of LCO upon electrochemical delithiation. We discard the formation of Co oxalate during the chemical extraction process. In conclusion, the chemical route to Li extraction provides additional opportunities to investigate delithiation while avoiding the complications associated with electrolyte breakdown and simplifying in-situ measurements.
ScienceNature.com

Differentiation of human adult-derived stem cells towards a neural lineage involves a dedifferentiation event prior to differentiation to neural phenotypes

Although it has been reported that mesenchymal stem cells isolated from adult tissues can be induced to overcome their mesenchymal fate and transdifferentiate into neural cells, the findings and their interpretation have been challenged. The main argument against this process is that the cells rapidly adopt neuron-like morphologies through retraction of the cytoplasm rather than active neurite extension. In this study, we examined the sequence of biological events during neural differentiation of human periodontal ligament-derived stem cells (hPDLSCs), human bone marrow-derived stem cells (hBMSCs) and human dental pulp-derived stem cells (hDPSCs) by time-lapse microscopy. We have demonstrated that hPDLSCs, hBMSCs and hDPSCs can directly differentiate into neuron-like cells without passing through a mitotic stage and that they shrink dramatically and change their morphology to that of neuron-like cells through active neurite extension. Furthermore, we observed micronuclei movement and transient cell nuclei lobulation concurrent to in vitro neurogenesis from hBMSCs and hDPSCs. Our results demonstrate that the differentiation of hPDLSCs, hBMSCs and hDPSCs towards a neural lineage occurs through a dedifferentiation step followed by differentiation to neural phenotypes, and therefore we definitively confirm that the rapid acquisition of the neural phenotype is via a differentiation trait.
ScienceNature.com

Discovery and characterization of a new type of domain wall in a row-wise antiferromagnet

Antiferromagnets have recently moved into the focus of application-related research, with the perspective to use them in future spintronics devices. At the same time the experimental determination of the detailed spin texture remains challenging. Here we use spin-polarized scanning tunneling microscopy to investigate the spin structure of antiferromagnetic domain walls. Comparison with spin dynamics simulations allows the identification of a new type of domain wall, which is a superposition state of the adjacent domains. We determine the relevant magnetic interactions and derive analytical formulas. Our experiments show a pathway to control the number of domain walls by boundary effects, and demonstrate the possibility to change the position of domain walls by interaction with movable adsorbed atoms. The knowledge about the exact spin structure of the domain walls is crucial for an understanding and theoretical modelling of their properties regarding, for instance, dynamics, response in transport experiments, and manipulation.
ChemistryNature.com

A fundamental viewpoint on the hydrogen spillover phenomenon of electrocatalytic hydrogen evolution

Hydrogen spillover phenomenon of metal-supported electrocatalysts can significantly impact their activity in hydrogen evolution reaction (HER). However, design of active electrocatalysts faces grand challenges due to the insufficient understandings on how to overcome this thermodynamically and kinetically adverse process. Here we theoretically profile that the interfacial charge accumulation induces by the large work function difference between metal and support (∆Φ) and sequentially strong interfacial proton adsorption construct a high energy barrier for hydrogen transfer. Theoretical simulations and control experiments rationalize that small ∆Φ induces interfacial charge dilution and relocation, thereby weakening interfacial proton adsorption and enabling efficient hydrogen spillover for HER. Experimentally, a series of Pt alloys-CoP catalysts with tailorable ∆Φ show a strong ∆Φ-dependent HER activity, in which PtIr/CoP with the smallest ∆Φ = 0.02 eV delivers the best HER performance. These findings have conclusively identified ∆Φ as the criterion in guiding the design of hydrogen spillover-based binary HER electrocatalysts.
ScienceNature.com

2,3-Butanediol synthesis from glucose supplies NADH for elimination of toxic acetate produced during overflow metabolism

Overflow metabolism-caused acetate accumulation is a major problem that restricts industrial applications of various bacteria. 2,3-Butanediol (2,3-BD) synthesis in microorganisms is an ancient metabolic process with unidentified functions. We demonstrate here that acetate increases and then decreases during the growth of a bacterium Enterobacter cloacae subsp. dissolvens SDM. Both bifunctional acetaldehyde/ethanol dehydrogenase AdhE-catalyzed ethanol production and acetate-induced 2,3-BD biosynthesis are indispensable for the elimination of acetate generated during overflow metabolism. 2,3-BD biosynthesis from glucose supplies NADH required for acetate elimination via AdhE-catalyzed ethanol production. The coupling strategy involving 2,3-BD biosynthesis and ethanol production is widely distributed in bacteria and is important for toxic acetate elimination. Finally, we realized the co-production of ethanol and acetoin from chitin, the second most abundant natural biopolymer whose catabolism involves inevitable acetate production through the coupling acetate elimination strategy. The synthesis of a non-toxic chemical such as 2,3-BD may be viewed as a unique overflow metabolism with desirable metabolic functions.
WildlifeNature.com

Isolation, purification and identification of biological compounds from Beauveria sp. and their evaluation as insecticidal effectiveness against Bemisia tabaci

Bemisia tabaci is one of the most notorious agricultural pests in the world. A vicious circle among insect resistance, dose increased, environment and human body impaired as the overuse of synthetic pesticides are becoming increasingly evident. Entomopathogenic Beauveria sp. is known as an effective natural enemy to control B. tabaci. Therefore, this study aimed to purify and identify the biological compounds from Beauveria sp. LY2 via extensive chromatographic techniques, NMR and MS and evaluated for their insecticidal activities against B. tabaci via contact and feeding assay. The outcome identified that one new cerebroside, cerebroside F (1), nine known compounds, cerebroside B (2), bassiatin (3), methyl 1,4-dihydro-4-oxo-2-quinolinecarboxylate (4), cerevisterol (5), 9-hydroxycerevisterol (6), 6-dehydrocerevisterol (7), (22E,24R)-ergosta-8(14),22-diene-3β,5α,6β,7α-tetrol (8), melithasterol B (9) and ergosterol peroxide (10) were isolated. Among the known compounds, methyl 1,4-dihydro-4-oxo- 2-quinolinecarboxylate (4) was isolated from natural origin for the first time. It is demonstrable from the results that compounds 3, 4 and 7 strongly featured insecticidal activities against B. tabaci, being the LC50 value as 10.59, 19.05, 26.59 μg/mL respectively in contact as well as 11.42, 5.66, 5.65 μg/mL respectively in feeding experiment. Moreover, no adverse effect on plant growth/height or phytotoxicity was observed on pepper, cucumber, tomato and cotton. The data from the current study has provided the foundation for the use of newly purified compounds against Bemisia tabaci as an alternative to synthetic chemical compounds.
ScienceNature.com

Global profiling of RNA-binding protein target sites by LACE-seq

RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) have essential functions during germline and early embryo development. However, current methods are unable to identify the in vivo targets of a RBP in these low-abundance cells. Here, by coupling RBP-mediated reverse transcription termination with linear amplification of complementary DNA ends and sequencing, we present the LACE-seq method for identifying RBP-regulated RNA networks at or near the single-oocyte level. We determined the binding sites and regulatory mechanisms for several RBPs, including Argonaute 2 (Ago2), Mili, Ddx4 and Ptbp1, in mature mouse oocytes. Unexpectedly, transcriptomics and proteomics analysis of Ago2−/− oocytes revealed that Ago2 interacts with endogenous small interfering RNAs (endo-siRNAs) to repress mRNA translation globally. Furthermore, the Ago2 and endo-siRNA complexes fine-tune the transcriptome by slicing long terminal repeat retrotransposon-derived chimeric transcripts. The precise mapping of RBP-binding sites in low-input cells opens the door to studying the roles of RBPs in embryonic development and reproductive diseases.
ChemistryNature.com

Simulation and surface topology of activity of pyrazoloquinoline derivatives as corrosion inhibitor on the copper surfaces

In the present study, corrosion inhibition performances of some pyrazolo [3,4-b] quinoline-3,5-dione derivatives against the corrosion of copper metal were investigated using B3LYP/6-311++g(d,p) calculation level in aqueous media. Additionally, interaction energies were calculated for all the pyrazoloquinoline derivatives compounds. In the calculations it is observed that studied molecules adsorb on metal surface with the help of electron donor heteroatoms in their molecular structures. Chemical thermodynamic parameters regarding the interaction between inhibitor molecule and copper surface were estimated and discussed. Density of the electron profile analysis and chemical electrostatic potential of nuclear charges in the molecule were applied to consider the nature of a number of probable interactions between Cu metal surface and inhibitors in terms of bond critical point (BCP). Calculated quantum chemical parameters showed that the pyrazoloquinoline derivatives including the OH and NO2 exhibit high inhibition performance.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

STN–ANT plasticity is crucial for the motor control in Parkinson’s disease model

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 215 (2021) Cite this article. Motor control as a function of the basal ganglia circuit is crucial for every aspect of life and movement disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease (PD). In PD, the progressive denervation of dopamine in the dorsal striatum leads to inhibition of the direct pathway and facilitation of the indirect pathway and results in activation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN) and globus pallidus internus (GPi), two important nuclei in the motor loop of basal ganglia.1 Indeed, manipulating STN or GPi via deep brain stimulation (DBS) can correct motor symptoms of both PD patients and animal models. STN-DBS greatly suppresses the resting tremor and reduces dopaminergic medications, but increases the risk of falls, whereas GPi-DBS mainly benefits dyskinesia and gait.2 These observations suggest that other circuit in addition to STN–GPi circuit also plays a role in motor control.
ElectronicsNature.com

Implantation of Neuropixels probes for chronic recording of neuronal activity in freely behaving mice and rats

How dynamic activity in neural circuits gives rise to behavior is a major area of interest in neuroscience. A key experimental approach for addressing this question involves measuring extracellular neuronal activity in awake, behaving animals. Recently developed Neuropixels probes have provided a step change in recording neural activity in large tissue volumes with high spatiotemporal resolution. This protocol describes the chronic implantation of Neuropixels probes in mice and rats using compact and reusable 3D-printed fixtures. The fixtures facilitate stable chronic in vivo recordings in freely behaving rats and mice. They consist of two parts: a covered main body and a skull connector. Single-, dual- and movable-probe fixture variants are available. After completing an experiment, probes are safely recovered for reimplantation by a dedicated retrieval mechanism. Fixture assembly and surgical implantation typically take 4–5 h, and probe retrieval takes ~30 min, followed by 12 h of incubation in probe cleaning agent. The duration of data acquisition depends on the type of behavioral experiment. Since our protocol enables stable, chronic recordings over weeks, it enables longitudinal large-scale single-unit data to be routinely obtained in a cost-efficient manner, which will facilitate many studies in systems neuroscience.