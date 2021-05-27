Systemic metastasis-targeted nanotherapeutic reinforces tumor surgical resection and chemotherapy
Failure of conventional clinical therapies such as tumor resection and chemotherapy are mainly due to the ineffective control of tumor metastasis. Metastasis consists of three steps: (i) tumor cells extravasate from the primary sites into the circulation system via epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), (ii) the circulating tumor cells (CTCs) form “micro-thrombi” with platelets to evade the immune surveillance in circulation, and (iii) the CTCs colonize in the pre-metastatic niche. Here, we design a systemic metastasis-targeted nanotherapeutic (H@CaPP) composed of an anti-inflammatory agent, piceatannol, and an anti-thrombotic agent, low molecular weight heparin, to hinder the multiple steps of tumor metastasis. H@CaPP is found efficiently impeded EMT, inhibited the formation of “micro-thrombi”, and prevented the development of pre-metastatic niche. When combined with surgical resection or chemotherapy, H@CaPP efficiently inhibits tumor metastasis and prolonged overall survival of tumor-bearing mice. Collectively, we provide a simple and effective systemic metastasis-targeted nanotherapeutic for combating tumor metastasis.www.nature.com