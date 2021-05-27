Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Systemic metastasis-targeted nanotherapeutic reinforces tumor surgical resection and chemotherapy

By Minjun Xu, Kaili Hu, Yipu Liu, Yukun Huang, Shanshan Liu, Yu Chen, Dayuan Wang, Songlei Zhou, Qian Zhang, Ni Mei, Huiping Lu, Fengan Li, Xiaoling Gao, Jun Chen
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFailure of conventional clinical therapies such as tumor resection and chemotherapy are mainly due to the ineffective control of tumor metastasis. Metastasis consists of three steps: (i) tumor cells extravasate from the primary sites into the circulation system via epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), (ii) the circulating tumor cells (CTCs) form “micro-thrombi” with platelets to evade the immune surveillance in circulation, and (iii) the CTCs colonize in the pre-metastatic niche. Here, we design a systemic metastasis-targeted nanotherapeutic (H@CaPP) composed of an anti-inflammatory agent, piceatannol, and an anti-thrombotic agent, low molecular weight heparin, to hinder the multiple steps of tumor metastasis. H@CaPP is found efficiently impeded EMT, inhibited the formation of “micro-thrombi”, and prevented the development of pre-metastatic niche. When combined with surgical resection or chemotherapy, H@CaPP efficiently inhibits tumor metastasis and prolonged overall survival of tumor-bearing mice. Collectively, we provide a simple and effective systemic metastasis-targeted nanotherapeutic for combating tumor metastasis.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mammary Tumor#Ast#Metastasis#Emt#Ecm#S100#Ihc#Epr#Corning Costar Co#Yeasen Biotech Co#Mtt#M T Oltra#K L Cooper#Invitrogen Co#Ministry Of Education#Hyphen Biomed Co Ltd#Sigma Aldrich#School Of Pharmacy#Agela Technologies#Microsoft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Google
Country
China
News Break
Tumors
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerNature.com

Deep learning-based classification of blue light cystoscopy imaging during transurethral resection of bladder tumors

Bladder cancer is one of the top 10 frequently occurring cancers and leads to most cancer deaths worldwide. Recently, blue light (BL) cystoscopy-based photodynamic diagnosis was introduced as a unique technology to enhance the detection of bladder cancer, particularly for the detection of flat and small lesions. Here, we aim to demonstrate a BL image-based artificial intelligence (AI) diagnostic platform using 216 BL images, that were acquired in four different urological departments and pathologically identified with respect to cancer malignancy, invasiveness, and grading. Thereafter, four pre-trained convolution neural networks were utilized to predict image malignancy, invasiveness, and grading. The results indicated that the classification sensitivity and specificity of malignant lesions are 95.77% and 87.84%, while the mean sensitivity and mean specificity of tumor invasiveness are 88% and 96.56%, respectively. This small multicenter clinical study clearly shows the potential of AI based classification of BL images allowing for better treatment decisions and potentially higher detection rates.
CancerEurekAlert

Cell mechanics research is making chemotherapy friendlier

The Henryk Niewodniczanski Institute of Nuclear Physics Polish Academy of Sciences. Malignant tumour cells undergo mechanical deformation more easily than normal cells, allowing them to migrate throughout the body. The mechanical properties of prostate cancer cells treated with the most commonly used anti-cancer drugs have been investigated at the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Polish Academy of Sciences in Cracow. According to the researchers, current drugs can be used more effectively and at lower doses.
Medical & BiotechLas Vegas Herald

Surgical Video Recording System Market by Growing Technology Trends till 2028 - MedXChange, MediCapture, Rudolf Medical, SYNERGY Medical, Arab Health, Medzone Healthcare

The "Global Surgical Video Recording System Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the surgical video recording system market with detailed market segmentation by type, end use, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading surgical video recording system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Canceronclive.com

Molecular Testing in Resectable NSCLC

Solange Peters, MD, PhD, reviews factors to consider for molecular testing in early stage non–small cell lung cancer and discusses the role of single-gene assays and next-generation sequencing panels. Neal Navani, MRCP, MSc, PhD: Hello and welcome everybody to this OncLive® Peer Exchange® entitled “Current Practices and Future Directions for...
ChemistryNature.com

A multi-technique approach to understanding delithiation damage in LiCoO thin films

We report on the delithiation of LiCoO2 thin films using oxalic acid (C2H2O4) with the goal of understanding the structural degradation of an insertion oxide associated with Li chemical extraction. Using a multi-technique approach that includes synchrotron radiation X-ray diffraction, scanning electron microscopy, micro Raman spectroscopy, photoelectron spectroscopy and conductive atomic force microscopy we reveal the balance between selective Li extraction and structural damage. We identify three different delithiation regimes, related to surface processes, bulk delithiation and damage generation. We find that only a fraction of the grains is affected by the delithiation process, which may create local inhomogeneities. However, the bulk delithiation regime is effective to delithiate the LCO film. All experimental evidence collected indicates that the delithiation process in this regime mimics the behavior of LCO upon electrochemical delithiation. We discard the formation of Co oxalate during the chemical extraction process. In conclusion, the chemical route to Li extraction provides additional opportunities to investigate delithiation while avoiding the complications associated with electrolyte breakdown and simplifying in-situ measurements.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The clinical use of blood-test factors for Alzheimer’s disease: improving the prediction of cerebral amyloid deposition by the QPLEXAlz plus assay kit

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the leading cause of dementia, and many studies have focused on finding effective blood biomarkers for the accurate diagnosis of this disease. Predicting cerebral amyloid deposition is considered the key for AD diagnosis because a cerebral amyloid deposition is the hallmark of AD pathogenesis. Previously, blood biomarkers were discovered to predict cerebral amyloid deposition, and further efforts have been made to increase their sensitivity and specificity. In this study, we analyzed blood-test factors (BTFs) that can be commonly measured in medical health check-ups from 149 participants with cognitively normal, 87 patients with mild cognitive impairment, and 64 patients with clinically diagnosed AD dementia with brain amyloid imaging data available. We demonstrated that four factors among regular health check-up blood tests, cortisol, triglyceride/high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio, alanine aminotransferase, and free triiodothyronine, showed either a significant difference by or correlation with cerebral amyloid deposition. Furthermore, we made a prediction model for Pittsburgh compound B-positron emission tomography positivity, using BTFs and the previously discovered blood biomarkers, the QPLEXTM Alz plus assay kit biomarker panel, and the area under the curve was significantly increased up to 0.845% with 69.4% sensitivity and 90.6% specificity. These results show that BTFs could be used as co-biomarkers and that a highly advanced prediction model for amyloid plaque deposition could be achieved by the combinational use of diverse biomarkers.
CancerScience Now

Decoding the dynamic tumor microenvironment

Get the latest issue of Science Advances delivered right to you!. Tumors change in response to therapies, but why and how these changes lead to therapy resistance is not well understood, especially when the changes involve the surrounding tissues and conditions called the tumor microenvironment (TME). Powerful machine learning techniques to decode the complex interplay of tumors and the effects of anticancer therapies (e.g., chemotherapy) promise to transform our understanding of therapy-induced tumor remodeling, to develop new targetable pathways for therapy maintenance, and to improve patient outcomes.
ScienceNature.com

Rg1 exerts protective effect in CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model via inhibiting CXCL10-mediated glial response

Myelin damage and abnormal remyelination processes lead to central nervous system dysfunction. Glial activation-induced microenvironment changes are characteristic features of the diseases with myelin abnormalities. We previously showed that ginsenoside Rg1, a main component of ginseng, ameliorated MPTP-mediated myelin damage in mice, but the underlying mechanisms are unclear. In this study we investigated the effects of Rg1 and mechanisms in cuprizone (CPZ)-induced demyelination mouse model. Mice were treated with CPZ solution (300 mg· kg−1· d−1, ig) for 5 weeks; from week 2, the mice received Rg1 (5, 10, and 20 mg· kg−1· d−1, ig) for 4 weeks. We showed that Rg1 administration dose-dependently alleviated bradykinesia and improved CPZ-disrupted motor coordination ability in CPZ-treated mice. Furthermore, Rg1 administration significantly decreased demyelination and axonal injury in pathological assays. We further revealed that the neuroprotective effects of Rg1 were associated with inhibiting CXCL10-mediated modulation of glial response, which was mediated by NF-κB nuclear translocation and CXCL10 promoter activation. In microglial cell line BV-2, we demonstrated that the effects of Rg1 on pro-inflammatory and migratory phenotypes of microglia were related to CXCL10, while Rg1-induced phagocytosis of microglia was not directly related to CXCL10. In CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model, injection of AAV-CXCL10 shRNA into mouse lateral ventricles 3 weeks prior CPZ treatment occluded the beneficial effects of Rg1 administration in behavioral and pathological assays. In conclusion, CXCL10 mediates the protective role of Rg1 in CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model. This study provides new insight into potential disease-modifying therapies for myelin abnormalities.
ScienceNature.com

The zinc-finger protein Red1 orchestrates MTREC submodules and binds the Mtl1 helicase arch domain

Cryptic unstable transcripts (CUTs) are rapidly degraded by the nuclear exosome in a process requiring the RNA helicase Mtr4 and specific adaptor complexes for RNA substrate recognition. The PAXT and MTREC complexes have recently been identified as homologous exosome adaptors in human and fission yeast, respectively. The eleven-subunit MTREC comprises the zinc-finger protein Red1 and the Mtr4 homologue Mtl1. Here, we use yeast two-hybrid and pull-down assays to derive a detailed interaction map. We show that Red1 bridges MTREC submodules and serves as the central scaffold. In the crystal structure of a minimal Mtl1/Red1 complex an unstructured region adjacent to the Red1 zinc-finger domain binds to both the Mtl1 KOW domain and stalk helices. This interaction extends the canonical interface seen in Mtr4-adaptor complexes. In vivo mutational analysis shows that this interface is essential for cell survival. Our results add to Mtr4 versatility and provide mechanistic insights into the MTREC complex.
ScienceNature.com

Differentiation of human adult-derived stem cells towards a neural lineage involves a dedifferentiation event prior to differentiation to neural phenotypes

Although it has been reported that mesenchymal stem cells isolated from adult tissues can be induced to overcome their mesenchymal fate and transdifferentiate into neural cells, the findings and their interpretation have been challenged. The main argument against this process is that the cells rapidly adopt neuron-like morphologies through retraction of the cytoplasm rather than active neurite extension. In this study, we examined the sequence of biological events during neural differentiation of human periodontal ligament-derived stem cells (hPDLSCs), human bone marrow-derived stem cells (hBMSCs) and human dental pulp-derived stem cells (hDPSCs) by time-lapse microscopy. We have demonstrated that hPDLSCs, hBMSCs and hDPSCs can directly differentiate into neuron-like cells without passing through a mitotic stage and that they shrink dramatically and change their morphology to that of neuron-like cells through active neurite extension. Furthermore, we observed micronuclei movement and transient cell nuclei lobulation concurrent to in vitro neurogenesis from hBMSCs and hDPSCs. Our results demonstrate that the differentiation of hPDLSCs, hBMSCs and hDPSCs towards a neural lineage occurs through a dedifferentiation step followed by differentiation to neural phenotypes, and therefore we definitively confirm that the rapid acquisition of the neural phenotype is via a differentiation trait.
CancerNature.com

The stem cell revolution: on the role of CD164 as a human stem cell marker

Accurately defining hierarchical relationships between human stem cells and their progeny, and using this knowledge for new cellular therapies, will undoubtedly lead to further successful treatments for life threatening and chronic diseases, which represent substantial burdens on patient quality of life and to healthcare systems globally. Clinical translation relies in part on appropriate biomarker, in vitro manipulation and transplantation strategies. CD164 has recently been cited as an important biomarker for enriching both human haematopoietic and skeletal stem cells, yet a thorough description of extant human CD164 monoclonal antibody (Mab) characteristics, which are critical for identifying and purifying these stem cells, was not discussed in these articles. Here, we highlight earlier but crucial research describing these relevant characteristics, including the differing human CD164 Mab avidities and their binding sites on the human CD164 sialomucin, which importantly may affect subsequent stem cell function and fate.
CancerNature.com

G-MDSCs promote aging-related cardiac fibrosis by activating myofibroblasts and preventing senescence

Aging is one of the most prominent risk factors for heart failure. Myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) accumulate in aged tissue and have been confirmed to be associated with various aging-related diseases. However, the role of MDSCs in the aging heart remains unknown. Through RNA-seq and biochemical approaches, we found that granulocytic MDSCs (G-MDSCs) accumulated significantly in the aging heart compared with monocytic MDSCs (M-MDSCs). Therefore, we explored the effects of G-MDSCs on the aging heart. We found that the adoptive transfer of G-MDSCs of aging mice to young hearts resulted in cardiac diastolic dysfunction by inducing cardiac fibrosis, similar to that in aging hearts. S100A8/A9 derived from G-MDSCs induced inflammatory phenotypes and increased the osteopontin (OPN) level in fibroblasts. The upregulation of fibroblast growth factor 2 (FGF2) expression in fibroblasts mediated by G-MDSCs promoted antisenescence and antiapoptotic phenotypes of fibroblasts. SOX9 is the downstream gene of FGF2 and is required for FGF2-mediated and G-MDSC-mediated profibrotic effects. Interestingly, both FGF2 levels and SOX9 levels were upregulated in fibroblasts but not in G-MDSCs and were independent of S100A8/9. Therefore, a novel FGF2-SOX9 signaling axis that regulates fibroblast self-renewal and antiapoptotic phenotypes was identified. Our study revealed the mechanism by which G-MDSCs promote cardiac fibrosis via the secretion of S100A8/A9 and the regulation of FGF2-SOX9 signaling in fibroblasts during aging.
CancerNews-Medical.net

The Fight Against Childhood Brain Tumors

Fortunately, childhood brain tumors are very rare. Despite progress made over recent years, however, childhood brain tumors tend to be linked to poor prognoses coupled with low survival rates. Dr Alexander Beck worked in Boston, USA as a fellow in pediatric neuro-oncology, later returning to his home country of Germany...
ChemistryNature.com

Simulation and surface topology of activity of pyrazoloquinoline derivatives as corrosion inhibitor on the copper surfaces

In the present study, corrosion inhibition performances of some pyrazolo [3,4-b] quinoline-3,5-dione derivatives against the corrosion of copper metal were investigated using B3LYP/6-311++g(d,p) calculation level in aqueous media. Additionally, interaction energies were calculated for all the pyrazoloquinoline derivatives compounds. In the calculations it is observed that studied molecules adsorb on metal surface with the help of electron donor heteroatoms in their molecular structures. Chemical thermodynamic parameters regarding the interaction between inhibitor molecule and copper surface were estimated and discussed. Density of the electron profile analysis and chemical electrostatic potential of nuclear charges in the molecule were applied to consider the nature of a number of probable interactions between Cu metal surface and inhibitors in terms of bond critical point (BCP). Calculated quantum chemical parameters showed that the pyrazoloquinoline derivatives including the OH and NO2 exhibit high inhibition performance.
ScienceScience Now

Tough hydrogels with rapid self-reinforcement

You are currently viewing the abstract. Most tough hydrogels are reinforced by introducing sacrificial structures that can dissipate input energy. However, because the sacrificial damage cannot rapidly recover, the toughness of these gels drops substantially during consecutive cyclic loadings. We propose a damageless reinforcement strategy for hydrogels using strain-induced crystallization. For slide-ring gels in which polyethylene glycol chains are highly oriented and mutually exposed under large deformation, crystallinity forms and melts with elongation and retraction, resulting both in almost 100% rapid recovery of extension energy and excellent toughness of 6.6 to 22 megajoules per square meter, which is one order of magnitude larger than the toughness of covalently cross-linked homogeneous gels of polyethylene glycol.
Cancercell.com

CAR T cells targeting tumor-associated exons of glypican 2 regress neuroblastoma in mice

RNA-seq analysis identifies tumor-associated exons of glypican 2 (GPC2) The CT3 antibody specific for tumor-associated exons has been isolated. The complex structure of CT3 with GPC2 is visualized by electron microscopy. CT3-derived CAR T cells regress neuroblastoma in mice. Summary. Targeting solid tumors must overcome several major obstacles, in particular,...
CancerNature.com

Adjuvant properties of IFN-γ and GM-CSF in the scFv6.C4 DNA vaccine against CEA-expressing tumors

Tumor-associated carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) is a natural target for vaccines against colorectal cancers. Our previous experience with a DNA vaccine with scFv6.C4, a CEA surrogate, showed a CEA-specific immune response with 40% of tumor-free mice after challenge with B16F10-CEA and 47% with MC38-CEA cells. These percentages increased to 63% after using FrC as an adjuvant. To further enhance the vaccine efficacy, we tested GM-CSF and IFNγ as adjuvants. C57BL/6J-CEA2682 mice were immunized 4 times with uP-PS/scFv6.C4, uP-PS/scFv6.C4 + uP-IFNγ, or uP-PS/scFv6.C4 + uP-GMCSF. After one week, the mice were challenged with MC38-CEA, and tumor growth was monitored over 100 days. Immunization with scFv6.C4 and scFv6.C4 + GM-CSF resulted in a gradual increase in the anti-CEA antibody titer, while scFv6.C4 + IFNγ immunization led to a rapid and sustained increase in the titer. The addition of IFNγ also induced higher CD4 + and CD8 + responses. When challenged, almost 80% of the scFv6.C4 + IFNγ-vaccinated mice did not develop tumors, while the others had a significant tumor growth delay. The probability of being tumor-free was 2700% higher using scFv6.C4 + IFNγ than scFv6.C4. The addition of GM-CSF had no additional effect on tumor protection. DNA immunization with scFv6.C4 + IFNγ, but not GM-CSF, increased the antitumor effect via readily sustained specific humoral and cytotoxic responses to CEA.
ScienceScience Now

Stable but not rigid: Chronic in vivo STED nanoscopy reveals extensive remodeling of spines, indicating multiple drivers of plasticity

Excitatory synapses on dendritic spines of pyramidal neurons are considered a central memory locus. To foster both continuous adaption and the storage of long-term information, spines need to be plastic and stable at the same time. Here, we advanced in vivo STED nanoscopy to superresolve distinct features of spines (head size and neck length/width) in mouse neocortex for up to 1 month. While LTP-dependent changes predict highly correlated modifications of spine geometry, we find both, uncorrelated and correlated dynamics, indicating multiple independent drivers of spine remodeling. The magnitude of this remodeling suggests substantial fluctuations in synaptic strength. Despite this high degree of volatility, all spine features exhibit persistent components that are maintained over long periods of time. Furthermore, chronic nanoscopy uncovers structural alterations in the cortex of a mouse model of neurodegeneration. Thus, at the nanoscale, stable dendritic spines exhibit a delicate balance of stability and volatility.