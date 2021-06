As power drills shook the inside of a modest cafe on Wednesday, there was hope in Gloucester that the latest grim excavation will end another painful mystery.More than 25 years after the city was shaken by the gruesome discovery of killer Fred West’s victims, buildings are once again being torn apart in the hunt for potential victims. The Clean Plate – a popular spot for locals looking for a fry up or a place to enjoy a coffee – is being dug apart in the in the search for 15-year-old waitress Mary Bastholm, who disappeared in 1968.Forensic archaeologists have...