Chromosomal copy number heterogeneity predicts survival rates across cancers

By Erik van Dijk, Tom van den Bosch, Kristiaan J. Lenos, Khalid El Makrini, Lisanne E. Nijman, Hendrik F. B. van Essen, Nico Lansu, Michiel Boekhout, Joris H. Hageman, Rebecca C. Fitzgerald, Cornelis J. A. Punt, Jurriaan B. Tuynman, Hugo J. G. Snippert, Geert J. P. L. Kops, Jan Paul Medema, Bauke Ylstra, Louis Vermeulen, Daniël M. Miedema
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurvival rates of cancer patients vary widely within and between malignancies. While genetic aberrations are at the root of all cancers, individual genomic features cannot explain these distinct disease outcomes. In contrast, intra-tumour heterogeneity (ITH) has the potential to elucidate pan-cancer survival rates and the biology that drives cancer prognosis. Unfortunately, a comprehensive and effective framework to measure ITH across cancers is missing. Here, we introduce a scalable measure of chromosomal copy number heterogeneity (CNH) that predicts patient survival across cancers. We show that the level of ITH can be derived from a single-sample copy number profile. Using gene-expression data and live cell imaging we demonstrate that ongoing chromosomal instability underlies the observed heterogeneity. Analysing 11,534 primary cancer samples from 37 different malignancies, we find that copy number heterogeneity can be accurately deduced and predicts cancer survival across tissues of origin and stages of disease. Our results provide a unifying molecular explanation for the different survival rates observed between cancer types.

www.nature.com
#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Ovarian Cancer#Breast Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Genetic Data#Genetic Mutations#Ith#Cnh
ScienceNature.com

Pareto optimality between growth-rate and lag-time couples metabolic noise to phenotypic heterogeneity in Escherichia coli

Despite mounting evidence that in clonal bacterial populations, phenotypic variability originates from stochasticity in gene expression, little is known about noise-shaping evolutionary forces and how expression noise translates to phenotypic differences. Here we developed a high-throughput assay that uses a redox-sensitive dye to couple growth of thousands of bacterial colonies to their respiratory activity and show that in Escherichia coli, noisy regulation of lower glycolysis and citric acid cycle is responsible for large variations in respiratory metabolism. We found that these variations are Pareto optimal to maximization of growth rate and minimization of lag time, two objectives competing between fermentative and respiratory metabolism. Metabolome-based analysis revealed the role of respiratory metabolism in preventing the accumulation of toxic intermediates of branched chain amino acid biosynthesis, thereby supporting early onset of cell growth after carbon starvation. We propose that optimal metabolic tradeoffs play a key role in shaping and preserving phenotypic heterogeneity and adaptation to fluctuating environments.
ScienceNature.com

Spatiotemporal imaging and pharmacokinetics of fluorescent compounds in zebrafish eleuthero-embryos after different routes of administration

Zebrafish (Danio rerio) is increasingly used to assess the pharmacological activity and toxicity of compounds. The spatiotemporal distribution of seven fluorescent alkyne compounds was examined during 48 h after immersion (10 µM) or microinjection (2 mg/kg) in the pericardial cavity (PC), intraperitoneally (IP) and yolk sac (IY) of 3 dpf zebrafish eleuthero-embryos. By modelling the fluorescence of whole-body contours present in fluorescence images, the main pharmacokinetic (PK) parameter values of the compounds were determined. It was demonstrated that especially in case of short incubations (1–3 h) immersion can result in limited intrabody exposure to compounds. In this case, PC and IP microinjections represent excellent alternatives. Significantly, IY microinjections did not result in a suitable intrabody distribution of the compounds. Performing a QSPkR (quantitative structure-pharmacokinetic relationship) analysis, LogD was identified as the only molecular descriptor that explains the final uptake of the selected compounds. It was also shown that combined administration of compounds (immersion and microinjection) provides a more stable intrabody exposure, at least in case of a prolonged immersion and compounds with LogD value > 1. These results will help reduce the risk of false negative results and can offer an invaluable input for future translational research and safety assessment applications.
WildlifeNature.com

Spatio-temporal mRNA tracking in the early zebrafish embryo

Early stages of embryogenesis depend on subcellular localization and transport of maternal mRNA. However, systematic analysis of these processes is hindered by a lack of spatio-temporal information in single-cell RNA sequencing. Here, we combine spatially-resolved transcriptomics and single-cell RNA labeling to perform a spatio-temporal analysis of the transcriptome during early zebrafish development. We measure spatial localization of mRNA molecules within the one-cell stage embryo, which allows us to identify a class of mRNAs that are specifically localized at an extraembryonic position, the vegetal pole. Furthermore, we establish a method for high-throughput single-cell RNA labeling in early zebrafish embryos, which enables us to follow the fate of individual maternal transcripts until gastrulation. This approach reveals that many localized transcripts are specifically transported to the primordial germ cells. Finally, we acquire spatial transcriptomes of two xenopus species and compare evolutionary conservation of localized genes as well as enriched sequence motifs.
Economyaithority.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific and Newomics Develop New Approaches To LC-MS Analysis Of Native Protein Complexes

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and Newomics a commercial-stage biotechnology company, are collaborating to develop a novel native liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC−MS) platform to support various LC−MS applications. This agreement utilizes Newomics’ experience in creating innovative and integrative platforms and solutions for precision medicine and Thermo Fisher’s cutting-edge LC-MS systems to improve the throughput and robustness of microflow LC-MS in proteomics and biopharmaceutical applications.
ScienceNature.com

Data-driven analysis of facial thermal responses and multimodal physiological consistency among subjects

Facial infra-red imaging (IRI) is a contact-free technique complimenting the traditional psychophysiological measures to characterize physiological profile. However, its full potential in affective research is arguably unmet due to the analytical challenges it poses. Here we acquired facial IRI data, facial expressions and traditional physiological recordings (heart rate and skin conductance) from healthy human subjects whilst they viewed a 20-min-long unedited emotional movie. We present a novel application of motion correction and the results of spatial independent component analysis of the thermal data. Three distinct spatial components are recovered associated with the nose, the cheeks and respiration. We first benchmark this methodology against a traditional nose-tip region-of-interest based technique showing an expected similarity of signals extracted by these methods. We then show significant correlation of all the physiological responses across subjects, including the thermal signals, suggesting common dynamic shifts in emotional state induced by the movie. In sum, this study introduces an innovative approach to analyse facial IRI data and highlights the potential of thermal imaging to robustly capture emotion-related changes induced by ecological stimuli.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market 2021 - Worldwide Industry Growth Analysis Till 2028 | TechEn, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker, Unity Scientific, Shimadzu & More

Worldwide Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Marketssandiegosun.com

Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market 2021 - Worldwide Industry Growth Analysis Till 2028 | TechEn, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker, Unity Scientific, Shimadzu & More

Worldwide Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.