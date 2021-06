The proportion of deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales is at its lowest level for more than eight months, as the debate over completely ending restrictions continues.There were 9,860 deaths from all causes registered in the week ending May 21, figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).Of these, 107 deaths (1.1%) list coronavirus on the death certificate, which is the lowest proportion since the week ending September 11 when the virus accounted for 1.0% of deaths.At the peak of the second wave, in the week ending January 29, Covid-19 accounted for 45.7% of registered deaths.Government figures, based on...