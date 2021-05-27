Cancel
Cancer

Nationwide population-based study of prevalence and trend of borderline ovarian tumors in the Republic of Korea

By Yung-Taek Ouh, Dongwoo Kang, Hoseob Kim, Jae Kwan Lee, Jin Hwa Hong
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorderline ovarian tumors (BOTs) represent noninvasive tumors with uncertain malignant potential. They have a favorable prognosis although they can also recur or be fatal. There are limited population-based data on BOTs, its incidence and surgical treatment approach. We sought to analyze these trends in South Korea between 2014 and 2018. Data from patients diagnosed with BOT between 2014 and 2018 were obtained from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service/National Inpatient Sample in South Korea. Treatment was analyzed by using codes including adnexal surgery with or without hysterectomy. Data from 4,636,542 women were entered into the database between 2014 and 2018. Data from 5,109 women with BOT, and 537 women with surgery were extracted for analysis. The highest prevalence of BOT occurred in women 40–44 years old. In logistic regression analysis, age was significantly correlated with the prevalence of BOT (p < 0.05). The prevalence of BOT was lower in individuals over 50 than it was in those under 50 years (odds ratio (OR), 0.400 in 2014; OR, 0.457 in 2015; OR, 0.419 in 2016; OR, 0.355 in 2017; OR, 0.347 in 2018). The prevalence of BOT varies significantly with age, and is most common in women in their 40 s.

Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Increased risk of acute pancreatitis in persons with spinal cord injury: a population-based, propensity score-matched longitudinal follow-up study

Retrospective cohort study. To evaluate the risk of acute pancreatitis (AP) in persons with spinal cord injury (SCI) based on a nationally representative sample. A retrospective cohort study using Taiwan’s National Health Insurance Research Database. Methods. Drawing on Taiwan’s Longitudinal Health Insurance Database 2005, the researchers created an SCI group...
CancerNature.com

Cisplatin remodels the tumor immune microenvironment via the transcription factor EB in ovarian cancer

The mortality rate of ovarian cancer (OC) remains the highest among all gynecological malignancies. Platinum-based chemotherapies are effective in treating most OC cases. However, chemoresistance is still a major challenge for successful OC treatments. Emerging evidence has highlighted that the modulation of the tumor immune microenvironment is involved in chemoresistance, but the mechanism remains unclear. This study aimed to investigate whether resistance to cisplatin (CDDP), the standard treatment for OC, is due to the remodeling of the tumor immune microenvironment by the transcription factor EB (TFEB). We hypothesized that TFEB is not essential for tumor survival but is associated with CDDP resistance. We collected 20 tissue samples of OC patients who had not undergone chemotherapy or radiotherapy prior to surgery. We cultured OC cell lines and performed cell transfection and assays as well as analytical, fluorescence microscopy, and immunohistochemical techniques to explore a novel function of TFEB in remodeling the tumor immune microenvironment in OC. We found a positive correlation between TFEB and programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), PD-L2, and HLA-A expression in OC cells and tissues. We also found that CDDP treatment induced TFEB nuclear translocation, thus increasing PD-L1 and PD-L2 expression to foster an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, which mediates tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. Interestingly, TFEB also regulated HLA-A expression, which increases the tumor immunogenicity of OC. Finally, in a syngenic murine model of OC, we observed the therapeutic benefit of CDDP plus programmed cell death-1 (PD-1) inhibitor, which enhanced the cytolytic activity of CD8+ T cells and inhibited tumor growth. Our study illustrates the important role of TFEB in regulating the tumor immune microenvironment in OC.
CancerNature.com

Deep learning-based classification of blue light cystoscopy imaging during transurethral resection of bladder tumors

Bladder cancer is one of the top 10 frequently occurring cancers and leads to most cancer deaths worldwide. Recently, blue light (BL) cystoscopy-based photodynamic diagnosis was introduced as a unique technology to enhance the detection of bladder cancer, particularly for the detection of flat and small lesions. Here, we aim to demonstrate a BL image-based artificial intelligence (AI) diagnostic platform using 216 BL images, that were acquired in four different urological departments and pathologically identified with respect to cancer malignancy, invasiveness, and grading. Thereafter, four pre-trained convolution neural networks were utilized to predict image malignancy, invasiveness, and grading. The results indicated that the classification sensitivity and specificity of malignant lesions are 95.77% and 87.84%, while the mean sensitivity and mean specificity of tumor invasiveness are 88% and 96.56%, respectively. This small multicenter clinical study clearly shows the potential of AI based classification of BL images allowing for better treatment decisions and potentially higher detection rates.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The clinical use of blood-test factors for Alzheimer’s disease: improving the prediction of cerebral amyloid deposition by the QPLEXAlz plus assay kit

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the leading cause of dementia, and many studies have focused on finding effective blood biomarkers for the accurate diagnosis of this disease. Predicting cerebral amyloid deposition is considered the key for AD diagnosis because a cerebral amyloid deposition is the hallmark of AD pathogenesis. Previously, blood biomarkers were discovered to predict cerebral amyloid deposition, and further efforts have been made to increase their sensitivity and specificity. In this study, we analyzed blood-test factors (BTFs) that can be commonly measured in medical health check-ups from 149 participants with cognitively normal, 87 patients with mild cognitive impairment, and 64 patients with clinically diagnosed AD dementia with brain amyloid imaging data available. We demonstrated that four factors among regular health check-up blood tests, cortisol, triglyceride/high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio, alanine aminotransferase, and free triiodothyronine, showed either a significant difference by or correlation with cerebral amyloid deposition. Furthermore, we made a prediction model for Pittsburgh compound B-positron emission tomography positivity, using BTFs and the previously discovered blood biomarkers, the QPLEXTM Alz plus assay kit biomarker panel, and the area under the curve was significantly increased up to 0.845% with 69.4% sensitivity and 90.6% specificity. These results show that BTFs could be used as co-biomarkers and that a highly advanced prediction model for amyloid plaque deposition could be achieved by the combinational use of diverse biomarkers.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Value of radiomics model based on enhanced computed tomography in risk grade prediction of gastrointestinal stromal tumors

To explore the application of computed tomography (CT)-enhanced radiomics for the risk-grade prediction of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). GIST patients (n = 292) confirmed by surgery or endoscopic pathology during June 2013–2019 were reviewed and categorized into low-grade (very low to low risk) and high-grade (medium to high risk) groups. The tumor region of interest (ROI) was depicted layer by layer on each patient’s enhanced CT venous phase images using the ITK-SNAP. The texture features were extracted using the Analysis Kit (AK) and then randomly divided into the training (n = 205) and test (n = 87) groups in a ratio of 7:3. After dimension reduction by the least absolute shrinkage and the selection operator algorithm (LASSO), a prediction model was constructed using the logistic regression method. The clinical data of the two groups were statistically analyzed, and the multivariate regression prediction model was constructed by using statistically significant features. The ROC curve was applied to evaluate the prediction performance of the proposed model. A radiomics-prediction model was constructed based on 10 characteristic parameters selected from 396 quantitative feature parameters extracted from the CT images. The proposed radiomics model exhibited effective risk-grade prediction of GIST. For the training group, the area under curve (AUC), sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy rate were 0.793 (95%CI: 0.733–0.854), 83.3%, 64.3%, and 72.7%, respectively; the corresponding values for the test group were 0.791 (95%CI: 0.696–0.886), 84.2%, 69.3%, and 75.9%, respectively. There were significant differences in age (t value: − 3.133, P = 0.008), maximum tumor diameter (Z value: − 12.163, P = 0.000) and tumor morphology (χ2 value:10.409, P = 0.001) between the two groups, which were used to establish a clinical prediction model. The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve of the clinical model was 0.718 (95%CI: 0.659–0.776). The proposed CT-enhanced radiomics model exhibited better accuracy and effective performance than the clinical model, which can be used for the assessment of risk grades of GIST.
WorldNature.com

Author Correction: The impact of environmental variables on the spread of COVID-19 in the Republic of Korea

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85493-y, published online 16 March 2021. In the original version of this Article, Hye Ryoun Kim was incorrectly listed as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Mi-Kyung Lee. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to cpworld@cau.ac.kr. In addition, Hye...
ScienceNature.com

Risk of herpes zoster in psoriasis patients receiving systemic therapies: a nationwide population-based cohort study

The incidence of herpes zoster in psoriasis patients is higher than in the general population. However, the association between herpes zoster risk and different systemic therapies, especially biologic agents, remains controversial. This study investigated the association between herpes zoster risk and several systemic antipsoriasis therapies. This prospective open cohort study was conducted using retrospectively collected data from the Taiwan National Health Insurance Research Database. We included 92,374 patients with newly diagnosed psoriasis between January 1, 2001, and December 31, 2013. The exposure of interest was the “on-treatment” effect of systemic antipsoriasis therapies documented by each person-quarter. The outcome was the occurrence of newly diagnosed herpes zoster. During a mean follow-up of 6.8 years, 4834 (5.2%) patients were diagnosed with herpes zoster after the index date. Among the systemic antipsoriasis therapies, etanercept (hazard ratio [HR] 4.78, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.51–15.17), adalimumab (HR 5.52, 95% CI 1.72–17.71), and methotrexate plus azathioprine (HR 4.17, 95% CI 1.78–9.82) were significantly associated with an increased risk of herpes zoster. By contrast, phototherapy (HR 0.76, 95% CI 0.60–0.96) and acitretin (HR 0.39, 95% CI 0.24–0.64) were associated with a reduced risk of herpes zoster. Overall, this study identified an association of both etanercept and adalimumab with an increased risk of herpes zoster among psoriasis patients. Acitretin and phototherapy were associated with a reduced risk.
Public HealthNature.com

Clinical and molecular characteristics of COVID-19 patients with persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection

The characteristics of COVID-19 patients with persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection are not yet well described. Here, we compare the clinical and molecular features of patients with long duration of viral shedding (LDs) with those from patients with short duration patients (SDs), and healthy donors (HDs). We find that several cytokines and chemokines, such as interleukin (IL)-2, tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and lymphotoxin α (LT-α) are present at lower levels in LDs than SDs. Single-cell RNA sequencing shows that natural killer (NK) cells and CD14+ monocytes are reduced, while regulatory T cells are increased in LDs; moreover, T and NK cells in LDs are less activated than in SDs. Importantly, most cells in LDs show reduced expression of ribosomal protein (RP) genes and related pathways, with this inversed correlation between RP levels and infection duration further validated in 103 independent patients. Our results thus indicate that immunosuppression and low RP expression may be related to the persistence of the viral infection in COVID-19 patients.
ScienceNature.com

Genome-wide copy number variation analysis of hepatitis B infection in a Japanese population

Genome-wide association studies have been performed to identify common genetic variants associated with hepatitis B (HB). However, little is known about copy number variations (CNVs) in HB. In this study, we performed a genome-wide CNV analysis between 1830 healthy controls and 1031 patients with HB infection after quality control. Using signal calling by the Axiom Analysis Suite and CNV detection by PennCNV software, we obtained a total of 4494 CNVs across all individuals. The genes with CNVs that were found only in the HB patients were associated with the immune system, such as antigen processing. A gene-level CNV association test revealed statistically significant CNVs in the contactin 6 (CNTN6) gene. Moreover, we also performed gene-level CNV association tests in disease subgroups, including hepatocellular carcinoma patients, liver cirrhosis patients, and HBV carriers, including asymptomatic carriers and patients with HBV-derived chronic hepatitis. Our findings from germline cells suggested that patient-specific CNVs may be inherent genetic risk factors for HB.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Primary tumor resection improves survival in patients with multifocal intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma based on a population study

The purpose of our study was to evaluate the effect of surgery on the survival and prognosis of patients with multifocal intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICCA). Patients with multifocal ICCA were selected from the SEER (Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results) database between 2010 and 2016. Kaplan–Meier analyses and log-rank tests were used to evaluate the difference in survival between the surgery group and the non-surgery group. We applied the Cox proportional hazards regression model to identify prognostic factors of overall survival (OS) and cancer-specific survival (CSS). In total, 580 patients were enrolled in our study, including 151 patients who underwent surgery and 429 patients who did not. The median survival time of surgical patients was longer than non-surgical patients (OS: 25 months vs. 8 months, p < 0.001; CSS: 40 months vs. 25 months, p < 0.001). Similarly, the 5-year survival rate in the surgery group was significantly higher than those in the non-surgery group (5-year OS rate: 12.91% vs. 0%; p < 0.001; 5-year CSS rate:26.91% vs. 0%; p < 0.001). Multivariate Cox analysis showed that the OS (HR:0.299, 95% CI: 0.229–0.390, p < 0.001) and CSS (HR:0.305, 95% CI:0.222–0.419, p < 0.001) of patients undergoing surgical resection were significantly improved. Meanwhile, after propensity score matching (PSM) of the original data, we come to the same conclusion.
CancerNature.com

Prognostic significance of bone marrow and spleen F-FDG uptake in patients with colorectal cancer

Serum inflammatory markers are used in the prognostication of colorectal cancer (CRC); however, the corresponding role of positron emission tomography (PET)-derived inflammatory markers remains unclear. This study aimed to investigate the prognostic value of 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) uptake in the bone marrow and spleen of patients with CRC and evaluate the relationship between FDG uptake estimates in these organs and serum inflammatory markers. In total, 411 patients who underwent preoperative FDG PET/computed tomography (CT) within 1 month of surgery were enrolled. The mean standardized uptake values of the bone marrow and spleen were normalized to the value of the liver, thereby generating bone marrow-to-liver uptake ratio (BLR) and spleen-to-liver uptake ratio (SLR) estimates. The value of BLR and SLR in predicting overall survival (OS) was assessed using the Cox proportional hazards model. The correlation between BLR or SLR and neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) was evaluated. The predictive accuracy of BLR alone and in combination with SLR was compared using the integrated area under the receiver operating characteristic curves (iAUC). In the univariate analysis, BLR (> 1.06) and SLR (> 0.93) were significant predictors of OS. In the multivariate analysis, BLR was an independent predictor of OS (hazard ratio = 5.279; p < 0.001). Both BLR and SLR were correlated with NLR (p < 0.001). A combination of BLR and SLR was better than BLR alone at CRC prognostication (iAUC, 0.561 vs. 0.542). FDG uptake estimates in the bone marrow and spleen may be useful imaging-derived biomarkers of systemic inflammation, supporting CRC prognostication.
CancerNature.com

CEA, CA19-9, circulating DNA and circulating tumour cell kinetics in patients treated for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC)

We previously reported that CEA kinetics are a marker of progressive disease (PD) in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). This study was specifically designed to confirm CEA kinetics for predicting PD and to evaluate CA19-9, cell-free DNA (cfDNA), circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) and circulating tumour cell (CTC) kinetics. Methods. Patients starting...
ScienceNature.com

Genome wide study of tardive dyskinesia in schizophrenia

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a severe condition characterized by repetitive involuntary movement of orofacial regions and extremities. Patients treated with antipsychotics typically present with TD symptomatology. Here, we conducted the largest GWAS of TD to date, by meta-analyzing samples of East-Asian, European, and African American ancestry, followed by analyses of biological pathways and polygenic risk with related phenotypes. We identified a novel locus and three suggestive loci, implicating immune-related pathways. Through integrating trans-ethnic fine mapping, we identified putative credible causal variants for three of the loci. Post-hoc analysis revealed that SNPs harbored in TNFRSF1B and CALCOCO1 independently conferred three-fold increase in TD risk, beyond clinical risk factors like Age of onset and Duration of illness to schizophrenia. Further work is necessary to replicate loci that are reported in the study and evaluate the polygenic architecture underlying TD.
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

The Clinical Characteristics of Gestational Diabetes Mellitus in Korea: A National Health Information Database Study.

To investigate the clinical characteristics of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) in Korea, using a nationwide database. We analyzed 417,139 women who gave birth between 2011 and 2015 using the Korean National Health Information Database. They underwent the Korean National Health Screening Program within one year before pregnancy and were not prescribed drugs for diabetes nor diagnosed with diabetes mellitus before 280 days antepartum. Patients with GDM were defined as those who visited the outpatient clinic more than twice with GDM codes.
HealthNature.com

RIP3 impedes transcription factor EB to suppress autophagic degradation in septic acute kidney injury

Autophagy is an important renal-protective mechanism in septic acute kidney injury (AKI). Receptor interacting protein kinase 3 (RIP3) has been implicated in the renal tubular injury and renal dysfunction during septic AKI. Here we investigated the role and mechanism of RIP3 on autophagy in septic AKI. We showed an activation of RIP3, accompanied by an accumulation of the autophagosome marker LC3II and the autophagic substrate p62, in the kidneys of lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced septic AKI mice and LPS-treated cultured renal proximal tubular epithelial cells (PTECs). The lysosome inhibitor did not further increase the levels of LCII or p62 in LPS-treated PTECs. Moreover, inhibition of RIP3 attenuated the aberrant accumulation of LC3II and p62 under LPS treatment in vivo and in vitro. By utilizing mCherry-GFP-LC3 autophagy reporter mice in vivo and PTECs overexpression mRFP-GFP-LC3 in vitro, we observed that inhibition of RIP3 restored the formation of autolysosomes and eliminated the accumulated autophagosomes under LPS treatment. These results indicated that RIP3 impaired autophagic degradation, contributing to the accumulation of autophagosomes. Mechanistically, the nuclear translocation of transcription factor EB (TFEB), a master regulator of the lysosome and autophagy pathway, was inhibited in LPS-induced mice and LPS-treated PTECs. Inhibition of RIP3 restored the nuclear translocation of TFEB in vivo and in vitro. Co-immunoprecipitation further showed an interaction of RIP3 and TFEB in LPS-treated PTECs. Also, the expression of LAMP1 and cathepsin B, two potential target genes of TFEB involved in lysosome function, were decreased under LPS treatment in vivo and in vitro, and this decrease was rescued by inhibiting RIP3. Finally, overexpression of TFEB restored the autophagic degradation in LPS-treated PTECs. Together, the present study has identified a pivotal role of RIP3 in suppressing autophagic degradation through impeding the TFEB-lysosome pathway in septic AKI, providing potential therapeutic targets for the prevention and treatment of septic AKI.
ScienceNature.com

Genome-wide association identifies the first risk loci for psychosis in Alzheimer disease

NIA-LOAD Family Based Study Consortium, Alzheimer’s Disease Genetics Consortium (ADGC),. Psychotic symptoms, defined as the occurrence of delusions or hallucinations, are frequent in Alzheimer disease (AD with psychosis, AD + P). AD + P affects ~50% of individuals with AD, identifies a subgroup with poor outcomes, and is associated with a greater degree of cognitive impairment and depressive symptoms, compared to subjects without psychosis (AD − P). Although the estimated heritability of AD + P is 61%, genetic sources of risk are unknown. We report a genome-wide meta-analysis of 12,317 AD subjects, 5445 AD + P. Results showed common genetic variation accounted for a significant portion of heritability. Two loci, one in ENPP6 (rs9994623, O.R. (95%CI) 1.16 (1.10, 1.22), p = 1.26 × 10−8) and one spanning the 3′-UTR of an alternatively spliced transcript of SUMF1 (rs201109606, O.R. 0.65 (0.56–0.76), p = 3.24 × 10−8), had genome-wide significant associations with AD + P. Gene-based analysis identified a significant association with APOE, due to the APOE risk haplotype ε4. AD + P demonstrated negative genetic correlations with cognitive and educational attainment and positive genetic correlation with depressive symptoms. We previously observed a negative genetic correlation with schizophrenia; instead, we now found a stronger negative correlation with the related phenotype of bipolar disorder. Analysis of polygenic risk scores supported this genetic correlation and documented a positive genetic correlation with risk variation for AD, beyond the effect of ε4. We also document a small set of SNPs likely to affect risk for AD + P and AD or schizophrenia. These findings provide the first unbiased identification of the association of psychosis in AD with common genetic variation and provide insights into its genetic architecture.
ScienceNature.com

Positive Epstein–Barr virus detection in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients

The objective of this study was to detect the Epstein–Barr virus (EBV) coinfection in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In this retrospective single-center study, we included 67 COVID-19 patients with onset time within 2 weeks in Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University from January 9 to February 29, 2020. Patients were divided into EBV/SARS-CoV-2 coinfection group and SARS-CoV-2 infection alone group according to the serological results of EBV, and the characteristics differences between the two groups were compared. The median age was 37 years, with 35 (52.2%) females. Among these COVID-19 patients, thirty-seven (55.2%) patients were seropositive for EBV viral capsid antigen (VCA) IgM antibody. EBV/SARS-CoV-2 coinfection patients had a 3.09-fold risk of having a fever symptom than SARS-CoV-2 infection alone patients (95% CI 1.11–8.56; P = 0.03). C-reactive protein (CRP) (P = 0.02) and the aspartate aminotransferase (AST) (P = 0.04) in EBV/SARS-CoV-2 coinfection patients were higher than that in SARS-CoV-2 infection alone patients. EBV/SARS-CoV-2 coinfection patients had a higher portion of corticosteroid use than the SARS-CoV-2 infection alone patients (P = 0.03). We find a high incidence of EBV coinfection in COVID-19 patients. EBV/SARS-CoV-2 coinfection was associated with fever and increased inflammation. EBV reactivation may associated with the severity of COVID-19.
IndustryNature.com

Are heavy metals in urban garden soils linked to vulnerable populations? A case study from Guelph, Canada

With increasing population, there is growing concern for food security in urban areas. Though, urban gardening has gained popularity, several studies have found higher concentrations of contaminants in urban soils, especially heavy metals, often at toxic levels, which pose a potential risk for human health. Moreover, heavy metal polluted sites have been strongly associated with areas populated by low-income families, newcomers and racial minorities. In this study, heavy metals in the soils of community gardens in the city of Guelph, ON were examined as a case study and their relationship with vulnerable populations. We analyzed soil samples at two depths for a range of heavy metals and characterized their spatial patterns to see if they were related to disadvantaged communities. We estimated the pollution levels using two index-based approaches and assessed their potential risk for human health, although concentrations of most heavy metals were below the limits established by Canadian regulations, metals like Cd, Pb, Se and Zn exhibited a mild degree of pollution, whereas As exhibited a severe degree. Their association with vulnerable populations were weak, but hotspots were mainly located in low-income areas. This case study provides scientific evidence that could help to expand our understanding around the interconnection between pollution and poverty/racial inequality. Also the importance of generating strategies for the protection of human health and sustainable soil management practices in urban areas where food for human consumption is grown.
WorldNature.com

Trends﻿ in the prevalence of adult overweight and obesity in Australia, and its association with geographic remoteness

The prevalence of overweight and obesity has been increasing globally and has become a significant public health concern in Australia in the two past decades. This study explores the most recent national prevalence and trends of adult overweight and obesity in Australia. It will also investigate geographic remoteness as a potential risk factor for an individual being overweight or obese in adulthood. A retrospective longitudinal study that utilised 14 successive waves (wave 6 through 19) of a nationally representative linked individual-level survey. Data was obtained from the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia survey. The data on 199,675 observations from 26,713 individuals aged ≥ 15 years over the period 2006 to 2019 was analysed. Random-effects logit model was employed to estimate the association between geographic remoteness and the risk of excessive weight gain. The results reveal that the prevalence of overweight, obesity and combined overweight and obesity among Australian adults in 2019 were 34%, 26% and 60%, respectively. The analysis shows that the prevalence of overweight and obesity varies by geographic remoteness. Adults from regional city urban (OR 1.53, 95% CI 1.16–2.03) and rural areas (OR 1.32, 95% CI 1.18–1.47) were more likely to be obese compared with their counterparts from major city urban areas. The results also show that adults living in major city urban areas, regional city urban areas, and regional city rural areas in Australia were 1.53 (OR 1.53, 95% CI 1.16–2.03), 1.32 (OR 1.32, 95% CI 1.18–1.47), and 1.18 (OR 1.18, 95% CI 1.08–1.29) times more likely to be overweight compared with their counterparts from major city urban areas in Australia. Substantial geographic variation in the prevalence of overweight and obesity exists among Australian adults and appears to be increasing. Public health measures should focus on contextual obesogenic factors and behavioural characteristics to curb the rising prevalence of adult obesity.