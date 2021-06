Michael Dumas, former chief financial officer for Intermarine, has joined hybrid power company Carbon Neutral Energy (CNE) as it looks to expand into the American market. CNE develops a range of mobile battery energy storage systems, which can store and deliver significant green power capacity to address inadequacy in power infrastructure. CNE said that it is fast-tracking its overseas expansion due to the huge demand for energy storage systems to add capacity and stability to the electrical grid and prevent emergencies like the loss of power in Texas earlier this year.