In silico analysis of BRCA1 and BRCA2 missense variants and the relevance in molecular genetic testing

By Kok-Siong Poon
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years since the genetic testing of BRCA1 and BRCA2 has been conducted for research and later introduced into clinical practice, a high number of missense variants have been reported in the literature and deposited in public databases. Polymorphism Phenotyping v2 (PolyPhen-2) and Sorting Intolerant from Tolerant (SIFT) are two widely applied bioinformatics tools used to assess the functional impacts of missense variants. A total of 2605 BRCA1 and 4763 BRCA2 variants from the ClinVar database were analysed with PolyPhen2 and SIFT. When SIFT was evaluated alongside PolyPhen-2 HumDiv and HumVar, it had shown top performance in terms of negative predictive value (NPV) (100%) and sensitivity (100%) for ClinVar classified benign and pathogenic BRCA1 variants. Both SIFT and PolyPhen-2 HumDiv achieved 100% NPV and 100% sensitivity in prediction of pathogenicity of the BRCA2 variants. Agreement was achieved in prediction outcomes from the three tested approaches in 55.04% and 68.97% of the variants of unknown significance (VUS) for BRCA1 and BRCA2, respectively. The performances of PolyPhen-2 and SIFT in predicting functional impacts varied across the two genes. Due to lack of high concordance in prediction outcomes among the two tested algorithms, their usefulness in classifying the pathogenicity of VUS identified through molecular testing of BRCA1 and BRCA2 is hence limited in the clinical setting.

#Genetic Testing#Genetic Analysis#Genetic Variability#Genetic Disorders#Genetic Mutations#Genomic Testing#Clinvar#Polyphen2#Sift#Npv#Vus#Ncbi#Nm 007294#Brca Exchange#Clinvar#Fpr#Hboc#Microsoft#P L King#Bic
CancerNature.com

A novel dual HDAC and HSP90 inhibitor, MPT0G449, downregulates oncogenic pathways in human acute leukemia in vitro and in vivo

Acute leukemia is a highly heterogeneous disease; therefore, combination therapy is commonly used for patient treatment. Drug–drug interaction is a major concern of combined therapy; hence, dual/multi-target inhibitors have become a dominant approach for cancer drug development. HDACs and HSP90 are involved in the activation of various oncogenic signaling pathways, including PI3K/AKT/mTOR, JAK/STAT, and RAF/MEK/ERK, which are also highly enriched in acute leukemia gene expression profiles. Therefore, we suggest that dual HDAC and HSP90 inhibitors could represent a novel therapeutic approach for acute leukemia. MPT0G449 is a dual effect inhibitor, and it showed cytotoxic effectiveness in acute leukemia cells. Molecular docking analysis indicated that MPT0G449 possessed dual HDAC and HSP90 inhibitory abilities. Furthermore, MPT0G449 induced G2 arrest and caspase-mediated cell apoptosis in acute leukemia cells. The oncogenic signaling molecules AKT, mTOR, STAT3, STAT5, MEK, and ERK were significantly downregulated after MPT0G449 treatment in HL-60 and MOLT-4 cells. In vivo xenograft models confirmed the antitumor activity and showed the upregulation of acetyl-histone H3 and HSP70, biomarkers of pan-HDAC and HSP90 inhibition, with MPT0G449 treatment. These findings suggest that the dual inhibition of HDAC and HSP90 can suppress the expression of oncogenic pathways in acute leukemia, and MPT0G449 represents a novel therapeutic for anticancer treatment.
CancerNature.com

Role of neutrophil extracellular traps in radiation resistance of invasive bladder cancer

Radiation therapy (RT) is used in the management of several cancers; however, tumor radioresistance remains a challenge. Polymorphonuclear neutrophils (PMNs) are recruited to the tumor immune microenvironment (TIME) post-RT and can facilitate tumor progression by forming neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs). Here, we demonstrate a role for NETs as players in tumor radioresistance. Using a syngeneic bladder cancer model, increased NET deposition is observed in the TIME of mice treated with RT and inhibition of NETs improves overall radiation response. In vitro, the protein HMGB1 promotes NET formation through a TLR4-dependent manner and in vivo, inhibition of both HMGB1 and NETs significantly delays tumor growth. Finally, NETs are observed in bladder tumors of patients who did not respond to RT and had persistent disease post-RT, wherein a high tumoral PMN-to-CD8 ratio is associated with worse overall survival. Together, these findings identify NETs as a potential therapeutic target to increase radiation efficacy.
CancerNature.com

Pancreatic cancer epidemiology: understanding the role of lifestyle and inherited risk factors

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. Pancreatic cancer is a leading cause of cancer death worldwide and its global burden has more than doubled over the past 25 years. The highest incidence regions for pancreatic cancer include North America, Europe and Australia, and although much of this increase is due to ageing worldwide populations, there are key modifiable risk factors for pancreatic cancer such as cigarette smoking, obesity, diabetes and alcohol intake. The prevalence of these risk factors is increasing in many global regions, resulting in increasing age-adjusted incidence rates for pancreatic cancer, but the relative contribution from these risk factors varies globally due to variation in the underlying prevalence and prevention strategies. Inherited genetic factors, although not directly modifiable, are an important component of pancreatic cancer risk, and include pathogenic variants in hereditary cancer genes, genes associated with hereditary pancreatitis, as well as common variants identified in genome-wide association studies. Identification of the genetic changes that underlie pancreatic cancer not only provides insight into the aetiology of this cancer but also provides an opportunity to guide early detection strategies. The goal of this Review is to provide an up-to-date overview of the established modifiable and inherited risk factors for pancreatic cancer.
ScienceNature.com

A predictive in vitro risk assessment platform for pro-arrhythmic toxicity using human 3D cardiac microtissues

Cardiotoxicity of pharmaceutical drugs, industrial chemicals, and environmental toxicants can be severe, even life threatening, which necessitates a thorough evaluation of the human response to chemical compounds. Predicting risks for arrhythmia and sudden cardiac death accurately is critical for defining safety profiles. Currently available approaches have limitations including a focus on single select ion channels, the use of non-human species in vitro and in vivo, and limited direct physiological translation. We have advanced the robustness and reproducibility of in vitro platforms for assessing pro-arrhythmic cardiotoxicity using human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes and human cardiac fibroblasts in 3-dimensional microtissues. Using automated algorithms and statistical analyses of eight comprehensive evaluation metrics of cardiac action potentials, we demonstrate that tissue-engineered human cardiac microtissues respond appropriately to physiological stimuli and effectively differentiate between high-risk and low-risk compounds exhibiting blockade of the hERG channel (E4031 and ranolazine, respectively). Further, we show that the environmental endocrine disrupting chemical bisphenol-A (BPA) causes acute and sensitive disruption of human action potentials in the nanomolar range. Thus, this novel human 3D in vitro pro-arrhythmic risk assessment platform addresses critical needs in cardiotoxicity testing for both environmental and pharmaceutical compounds and can be leveraged to establish safe human exposure levels.
CancerNature.com

Apatinib suppresses lung cancer stem-like cells by complex interplay between β-catenin signaling and mitochondrial ROS accumulation

The abnormal activation of Wnt/β-catenin signaling plays a critical role in the development of lung cancer, which is also important in the generation and maintenance of lung cancer stem cell (CSC). CSCs have unique capabilities to resist anticancer therapy, seed recurrent tumors, and disseminate to and colonize distant tissues. Apatinib, a small-molecule VEGFR2-tyrosine kinase inhibitor, shows highly efficient antitumor activity in heavily treated, chemoresistant, and metastatic lung cancer. We speculated that inhibition of Wnt/β-catenin signaling and targeting lung CSCs could be one of the anti-tumor mechanisms of apatinib. In the present study we demonstrated that apatinib repressed lung CSC-like traits by hindering sphere formation ability, lung CSC-related marker expression and decreasing chemoresistance derived stemness. Mechanistically, apatinib exerted its anti-CSC effects by inhibiting β-catenin and its downstream targets. Moreover, apatinib induced the production of reactive oxyen species (ROS), which participated in the inhibitory effects of apatinib on lung CSCs. It was found that β-catenin regulated apatinib-induced production of ROS. Inhibition or promotion of ROS production with N-acetyl-L-cysteine or H2O2 not only upregulated or downregulated β-catenin expression, but also prevented or promoted DNA damage, rescued or impeded sphere formation, respectively. Collectively, our findings reveal that apatinib directly inhibits β-catenin signaling and promotes ROS generation to suppress lung CSC-like characteristics. A clearer understanding of the anti-cancer mechanisms of apatinib is required for its better application in combating advanced and refractory/recurrent lung cancer when combined with conventional chemotherapy.
CancerNature.com

A tyrosine kinase inhibitor-induced interferon response positively associates with clinical response in EGFR-mutant lung cancer

Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targeting EGFR-mutant lung cancers promote a range of tumor regression responses to yield variable residual disease, a likely incubator for acquired resistance. Herein, rapid transcriptional responses induced by TKIs early in treatment that associate with the range of patient responses were explored. RNAseq was performed on EGFR mutant cell lines treated in vitro with osimertinib and on tumor biopsies of eight EGFR mutant lung cancer patients before and after 2 weeks of TKI treatment. Data were evaluated for gene expression programs altered upon TKI treatment. Chemokine and cytokine expression were measured by ELISA and quantitative RT-PCR. IκB Kinase (IKK) and JAK-STAT pathway dependence was tested with pharmacologic and molecular inhibitors. Tumor sections were stained for the T-cell marker CD3. Osimertinib stimulated dynamic, yet wide-ranging interferon (IFN) program regulation in EGFR mutant cell lines. IL6 and CXCL10 induction varied markedly among the EGFR mutant cell lines and was sensitive to IKK and JAK-STAT inhibitors. Analysis of matched patient biopsy pairs revealed marked, yet varied enrichment of IFN transcriptional programs, effector immune cell signatures and T-cell content in treated tumors that positively correlated with time to progression in the patients. EGFR-specific TKIs induce wide-ranging IFN response program activation originating within the cancer cell. The strong association of IFN program induction and duration of clinical response indicates that the TKI-induced IFN program instructs variable recruitment and participation of immune cells in the overall therapeutic response.
Women's HealthNature.com

Heart rate variability in late pregnancy: exploration of distinctive patterns in relation to maternal mental health

Exploration of photoplethysmography (PPG), a technique that can be translated to the clinic, has the potential to assess the autonomic nervous system (ANS) through heart rate variable (HRV) in pregnant individuals. This novel study explores the complexity of mental health of individuals in a clinical sample responding to a task in late pregnancy; finding those with several types of past or current anxiety disorders, greater trait anxiety, or greater exposure to childhood traumatic events had significantly different HRV findings from the others in the cohort. Lower high frequency (HF), a measure of parasympathetic activity, was found for women who met the criteria for the history of obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) (p = 0.004) compared with women who did not meet the criteria for OCD, and for women exposed to greater than five childhood traumatic events (p = 0.006) compared with those exposed to four or less childhood traumatic events. Conversely higher low frequency (LF), a measure thought to be impacted by sympathetic system effects, and the LF/HF ratio was found for those meeting criteria for a panic disorder (p = 0.006), meeting criteria for social phobia (p = 0.002), had elevated trait anxiety (p = 0.006), or exposure to greater than five childhood traumatic events (p = 0.004). This study indicates further research is needed to understand the role of PPG and in assessing ANS functioning in late pregnancy. Study of the impact of lower parasympathetic functioning and higher sympathetic functioning separately and in conjunction at baseline and in relation to tasks during late pregnancy has the potential to identify individuals that require more support and direct intervention.
CancerNature.com

RNA mA reader YTHDF2 facilitates lung adenocarcinoma cell proliferation and metastasis by targeting the AXIN1/Wnt/β-catenin signaling

Lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. YTHDF2 is a reader of N6-methyladenosine (m6A) on RNA and plays a critical role in the initiation and propagation of myeloid leukemia; however, whether YTHDF2 controls the development of LUAD remains to be explored. Here, we found that YTHDF2 was significantly upregulated in LUAD compared with paracancerous normal tissues, and YTHDF2 knockdown drastically inhibited, while its overexpression promoted, cell growth, colony formation and migration of LUAD cells in vitro. In addition, YTHDF2 knockdown significantly inhibited tumorigenesis in a murine tumor xenograft model. Through the integrative analysis of RNA-seq, m6A-seq, CLIP-seq, and RIP-seq datasets, we identified a set of potential direct targets of YTHDF2 in LUAD, among which we confirmed AXIN1, which encodes a negative regulator of the Wnt/β-catenin signaling, as a direct target of YTHDF2. YTHDF2 promoted AXIN1 mRNA decay and subsequently activated the Wnt/β-catenin signaling. Knockout of AXIN1 sufficiently rescued the inhibitory effect of YTHDF2 depletion on lung cancer cell proliferation, colony-formation, and migration. These results revealed YTHDF2 to be a contributor of LUAD development acting through the upregulation of the AXIN1/Wnt/β-catenin signaling, which can be a potential therapeutic target for LUAD.
ScienceNature.com

Discovery of first-in-class inhibitors of ASH1L histone methyltransferase with anti-leukemic activity

ASH1L histone methyltransferase plays a crucial role in the pathogenesis of different diseases, including acute leukemia. While ASH1L represents an attractive drug target, developing ASH1L inhibitors is challenging, as the catalytic SET domain adapts an inactive conformation with autoinhibitory loop blocking the access to the active site. Here, by applying fragment-based screening followed by medicinal chemistry and a structure-based design, we developed first-in-class small molecule inhibitors of the ASH1L SET domain. The crystal structures of ASH1L-inhibitor complexes reveal compound binding to the autoinhibitory loop region in the SET domain. When tested in MLL leukemia models, our lead compound, AS-99, blocks cell proliferation, induces apoptosis and differentiation, downregulates MLL fusion target genes, and reduces the leukemia burden in vivo. This work validates the ASH1L SET domain as a druggable target and provides a chemical probe to further study the biological functions of ASH1L as well as to develop therapeutic agents.
GoogleNature.com

Low ventilatory responsiveness to transient hypoxia or breath-holding predicts fast marathon performance in healthy middle-aged and older men

The aim of this study was to test the utility of haemodynamic and autonomic variables (e.g. peripheral chemoreflex sensitivity [PCheS], blood pressure variability [BPV]) for the prediction of individual performance (marathon time and VO2max) in older men. The post-competition vasodilation and sympathetic vasomotor tone predict the marathon performance in younger men, but their prognostic relevance in older men remains unknown. The peripheral chemoreflex restrains exercise-induced vasodilation via sympathetically-mediated mechanism, what makes it a plausible candidate for the individual performance marker. 23 men aged ≥ 50 year competing in the Wroclaw Marathon underwent an evaluation of: resting haemodynamic parameters, PCheS with two methods: transient hypoxia and breath-holding test (BHT), cardiac barosensitivity, heart rate variability (HRV) and BPV, plasma renin and aldosterone, VO2max in a cardiopulmonary exercise test (CPET). All tests were conducted twice: before and after the race, except for transient hypoxia and CPET which were performed once, before the race. Fast marathon performance and high VO2max were correlated with: low ventilatory responsiveness to hypoxia (r =  − 0.53, r = 0.67, respectively) and pre-race BHT (r =  − 0.47, r = 0.51, respectively), (1) greater SD of beat-to-beat SBP (all p < 0.05). Fast performance was related with an enhanced pre-race vascular response to BHT (r =  − 0.59, p = 0.005). The variables found by other studies to predict the marathon performance in younger men: post-competition vasodilation, sympathetic vasomotor tone (LF-BPV) and HRV were not associated with the individual performance in our population. The results suggest that PCheS (ventilatory response) predicts individual performance (marathon time and VO2max) in men aged ≥ 50 yeat. Although cause-effect relationship including the role of peripheral chemoreceptors in restraining the post-competition vasodilation via the sympathetic vasoconstrictor outflow may be hypothesized to underline these findings, the lack of correlation between individual performance and both, the post-competition vasodilation and the sympathetic vasomotor tone argues against such explanation. Vascular responsiveness to breath-holding appears to be of certain value for predicting individual performance in this population, however.
CancerNature.com

Targeting public neoantigens for cancer immunotherapy

Several current immunotherapy approaches target private neoantigens derived from mutations that are unique to individual patients’ tumors. However, immunotherapeutic agents can also be developed against public neoantigens derived from recurrent mutations in cancer driver genes. The latter approaches target proteins that are indispensable for tumor growth, and each therapeutic agent can be applied to numerous patients. Here we review the opportunities and challenges involved in the identification of suitable public neoantigen targets and the development of therapeutic agents targeting them.
ScienceScience Now

Shared B cell memory to coronaviruses and other pathogens varies in human age groups and tissues

Vaccination and infection promote the formation, tissue distribution, and clonal evolution of B cells, which encode humoral immune memory. We evaluated pediatric and adult blood and deceased adult organ donor tissues to determine convergent antigen-specific antibody genes of similar sequences shared between individuals. B cell memory varied for different pathogens. Polysaccharide antigen–specific clones were not exclusive to the spleen. Adults had higher clone frequencies and greater class switching in lymphoid tissues than blood, while pediatric blood had abundant class-switched convergent clones. Consistent with reported serology, prepandemic children had class-switched convergent clones to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 with weak cross-reactivity to other coronaviruses, while adult blood or tissues showed few such clones. These results highlight the prominence of early childhood B cell clonal expansions and cross-reactivity for future responses to novel pathogens.
HealthNature.com

Ex vivo expansion of dysfunctional regulatory T lymphocytes restores suppressive function in Parkinson’s disease

Inflammation is a pathological hallmark of Parkinson’s disease (PD). Chronic pro-inflammatory responses contribute to the loss of neurons in the neurodegenerative process. The present study was undertaken to define the peripheral innate and adaptive immune contributions to inflammation in patients with PD. Immunophenotyping revealed a shift of peripheral myeloid and lymphoid cells towards a pro-inflammatory phenotype. Regulatory T cells (Tregs) were reduced in number, and their suppression of T responder proliferation decreased. The PD Tregs did not suppress activated pro-inflammatory myeloid cells. Ex vivo expansion of Tregs from patients with PD restored and enhanced their suppressive functions while expanded Tregs displayed increased expression of foxp3, il2ra (CD25), nt5e (CD73), il10, il13, ctla4, pdcd1 (PD1), and gzmb. Collectively, these findings documented a shift towards a pro-inflammatory peripheral immune response in patients with PD; the loss of Treg suppressive functions may contribute significantly to this response, supporting PD as a disorder with extensive systemic pro-inflammatory responses. The restoration and enhancement of Treg suppressive functions following ex vivo expansion may provide a potential cell therapeutic approach for patients with PD.
Public HealthNature.com

Understanding the psychiatric symptoms of COVID-19: a meta-analysis of studies assessing psychiatric symptoms in Chinese patients with and survivors of COVID-19 and SARS by using the Symptom Checklist-90-Revised

Understanding the psychiatric symptoms of COVID-19 could facilitate the clinical management of COVID-19 patients. However, the profile of psychiatric symptoms among COVID-19 patients has been understudied. We performed a meta-analysis of studies assessing psychiatric symptoms of COVID-19 and SARS patients and survivors by using the Symptom Checklist-90-Revised (SCL-90-R), an instrument covering a wide spectrum of psychiatric symptoms. Studies reporting SCL-90-R subscale scores among patients with and survivors of COVID-19 and SARS were retrieved from major English and Chinese literature databases. Patients’ pooled SCL-90-R subscale scores were compared to the Chinese normative SCL-90-R data, and Cohen’s d values were calculated to indicate the severity of psychiatric symptoms. The Joanna Briggs Institute Critical Appraisal Checklist for Studies Reporting Prevalence Data was used to assess the quality of the included studies. The search yielded 25 Chinese studies with 1675 acute COVID-19 and 964 acute SARS patients, 30 COVID-19 and 552 SARS survivors during very early recovery (up to 1 month since discharge), 291 SARS survivors during early recovery (1–6 months after discharge), and 48 SARS survivors during late recovery (12 months after discharge). None of the included studies were rated as good quality. The ten SCL-90-R-defined psychiatric symptoms, which were of medium-to-severe severity (d = 0.68–3.01), were all exhibited in acute COVID-19 patients, and the severity of these symptoms decreased to mild-to-medium during very early recovery (d = 0.17–0.73). SARS patients presented eight psychiatric symptoms with mild-to-severe severity during the acute stage (d =0.43–1.88), and thereafter, the severity of symptoms decreased over the follow-up period. However, somatization (d = 0.30) and anxiety (d = 0.28) remained at mild levels during late recovery. A wide variety of severe psychiatric symptoms have been reported by acute COVID-19 patients, and these symptoms, despite decreasing in severity, persist in very early recovery. The changing trajectory observed with SARS suggests that psychiatric symptoms of COVID-19 may persist for a long time after discharge, and therefore, periodic monitoring of psychiatric symptoms, psychosocial support, and psychiatric treatment (when necessary) may be necessary for COVID-19 patients from the acute to convalescent stages.
CancerNature.com

The implication of autoantibodies in early diagnosis and monitoring of plasmonic photothermal therapy in the treatment of feline mammary carcinoma

Feline mammary carcinoma (FMC) shows great similarities to human breast cancer in the cellular and molecular levels. So, in cats as in humans, the role of immune responses is indicated to detect and follow up the development of tumors. As a new breast cancer therapeutic approach, Plasmonic Photothermal Therapy (PPTT) is an effective localized treatment for canine and feline mammary-carcinoma. Its systemic effect has not been inquired yet and needs many studies to hypothesis how the PPTT eradicates tumor cells. In this study, it is the first time to detect (P53, PCNA, MUC-1, and C-MYC) feline autoantibodies (AAbs), study the relationship between PCNA AAbs and mammary-tumors, and investigate the effect of PPTT on the humoral immune response of cats with mammary-carcinoma through detection of AAbs level before, during, and after the treatment. The four-AAbs panel was evaluated in serum of normal and clinically diagnosed cats with mammary tumors using Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay. The panel showed 100% specificity and 93.7% sensitivity to mammary tumors. The panel was evaluated in PPTT monotherapy, mastectomy monotherapy, and combination therapy. PPTT monotherapy decreased AAbs level significantly while mastectomy monotherapy and combination therapy had a nonsignificant effect on AAbs level.
GoogleNature.com

Polymer-free corticosteroid dimer implants for controlled and sustained drug delivery

Polymeric drug carriers are widely used for providing temporal and/or spatial control of drug delivery, with corticosteroids being one class of drugs that have benefitted from their use for the treatment of inflammatory-mediated conditions. However, these polymer-based systems often have limited drug-loading capacity, suboptimal release kinetics, and/or promote adverse inflammatory responses. This manuscript investigates and describes a strategy for achieving controlled delivery of corticosteroids, based on a discovery that low molecular weight corticosteroid dimers can be processed into drug delivery implant materials using a broad range of established fabrication methods, without the use of polymers or excipients. These implants undergo surface erosion, achieving tightly controlled and reproducible drug release kinetics in vitro. As an example, when used as ocular implants in rats, a dexamethasone dimer implant is shown to effectively inhibit inflammation induced by lipopolysaccharide. In a rabbit model, dexamethasone dimer intravitreal implants demonstrate predictable pharmacokinetics and significantly extend drug release duration and efficacy (>6 months) compared to a leading commercial polymeric dexamethasone-releasing implant.
WildlifeNature.com

Genome-wide insights into population structure and host specificity of Campylobacter jejuni

The zoonotic pathogen Campylobacter jejuni is among the leading causes of foodborne diseases worldwide. While C. jejuni colonises many wild animals and livestock, persistence mechanisms enabling the bacterium to adapt to host species' guts are not fully understood. In order to identify putative determinants influencing host preferences of distinct lineages, bootstrapping based on stratified random sampling combined with a k-mer-based genome-wide association was conducted on 490 genomes from diverse origins in Germany and Canada. We show a strong association of both the core and the accessory genome characteristics with distinct host animal species, indicating multiple adaptive trajectories defining the evolution of C. jejuni lifestyle preferences in different ecosystems. Here, we demonstrate that adaptation towards a specific host niche ecology is most likely a long evolutionary and multifactorial process, expressed by gene absence or presence and allele variations of core genes. Several host-specific allelic variants from different phylogenetic backgrounds, including dnaE, rpoB, ftsX or pycB play important roles for genome maintenance and metabolic pathways. Thus, variants of genes important for C. jejuni to cope with specific ecological niches or hosts may be useful markers for both surveillance and future pathogen intervention strategies.
ScienceNature.com

Exploring the feasibility of using real-world data from a large clinical data research network to simulate clinical trials of Alzheimer’s disease

In this study, we explored the feasibility of using real-world data (RWD) from a large clinical research network to simulate real-world clinical trials of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The target trial (i.e., NCT00478205) is a Phase III double-blind, parallel-group trial that compared the 23 mg donepezil sustained release with the 10 mg donepezil immediate release formulation in patients with moderate to severe AD. We followed the target trial’s study protocol to identify the study population, treatment regimen assignments and outcome assessments, and to set up a number of different simulation scenarios and parameters. We considered two main scenarios: (1) a one-arm simulation: simulating a standard-of-care (SOC) arm that can serve as an external control arm; and (2) a two-arm simulation: simulating both intervention and control arms with proper patient matching algorithms for comparative effectiveness analysis. In the two-arm simulation scenario, we used propensity score matching controlling for baseline characteristics to simulate the randomization process. In the two-arm simulation, higher serious adverse event (SAE) rates were observed in the simulated trials than the rates reported in original trial, and a higher SAE rate was observed in the 23 mg arm than in the 10 mg SOC arm. In the one-arm simulation scenario, similar estimates of SAE rates were observed when proportional sampling was used to control demographic variables. In conclusion, trial simulation using RWD is feasible in this example of AD trial in terms of safety evaluation. Trial simulation using RWD could be a valuable tool for post-market comparative effectiveness studies and for informing future trials’ design. Nevertheless, such an approach may be limited, for example, by the availability of RWD that matches the target trials of interest, and further investigations are warranted.
ScienceNature.com

Increased expression of Protein S in eyes with diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema

Protein S (PS) is a multifunctional glycoprotein that ameliorates the detrimental effects of diabetes mellitus (DM). The aim of this study was to evaluate the distribution of PS in diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). This was a study of 50 eyes with DM (37 with DME, 6 with proliferative DR, and 7 with no DR) and 19 eyes without DM. The level of PS was measured by enzyme immunoassay and was compared between eyes with or without DM, with or without DME, and with severe DME (≥ 350 μm) or mild DME (< 350 μm). We also performed immunohistopathologic evaluations of post-mortem eyes and the cystoid lesions excised during surgery. The aqueous free PS was significantly higher with DM (7.9 ± 1.2 ng/ml, P < 0.01) than without DM (6.1 ± 0.7). The aqueous free PS was significantly elevated with DME (8.2 ± 1.2, P < 0.05) compared to proliferative DR (7.0 ± 1.0) and no DR (7.0 ± 0.7). Eyes with severe DME had significantly higher aqueous free PS than mild DME (8.5 ± 1.3 vs. 7.7 ± 1.0, P < 0.05). Immunohistochemistry showed PS in the outer plexiform layer of the retina and cystoid lesion. The higher expression of PS with DR and DME suggests that PS is involved in their pathogenesis.
WorldNature.com

Iceland screens, treats, or prevents multiple myeloma (iStopMM): a population-based screening study for monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance and randomized controlled trial of follow-up strategies

Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) precedes multiple myeloma (MM). Population-based screening for MGUS could identify candidates for early treatment in MM. Here we describe the Iceland Screens, Treats, or Prevents Multiple Myeloma study (iStopMM), the first population-based screening study for MGUS including a randomized trial of follow-up strategies. Icelandic residents born before 1976 were offered participation. Blood samples are collected alongside blood sampling in the Icelandic healthcare system. Participants with MGUS are randomized to three study arms. Arm 1 is not contacted, arm 2 follows current guidelines, and arm 3 follows a more intensive strategy. Participants who progress are offered early treatment. Samples are collected longitudinally from arms 2 and 3 for the study biobank. All participants repeatedly answer questionnaires on various exposures and outcomes including quality of life and psychiatric health. National registries on health are cross-linked to all participants. Of the 148,704 individuals in the target population, 80 759 (54.3%) provided informed consent for participation. With a very high participation rate, the data from the iStopMM study will answer important questions on MGUS, including potentials harms and benefits of screening. The study can lead to a paradigm shift in MM therapy towards screening and early therapy.