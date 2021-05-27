Quantitative dual-energy CT for evaluating hepatocellular carcinoma after transarterial chemoembolization
We aimed to investigate the role of the quantitative parameters of dual-energy computed tomography (DECT) in evaluating patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) treated by transarterial chemoembolization (TACE). We retrospectively identified 80 HCC patients (mean age, 56 years; 61 men) treated by TACE who received contrast-enhanced DECT and were retreated by TACE within 7 days between November 2018 and December 2019. Taking digital subtraction angiography (DSA) and CT images as reference standard, two readers measured and calculated the values of normalized iodine concentration at arterial phase (NICAP), normalized iodine concentration at portal venous phase (NICPP), iodine concentration difference (ICD), arterial iodine fraction (AIF) and slope of the spectral Hounsfield unit curve (λHu) by placing matched regions of interests (ROIs) within the tumor active area (TAA), adjacent normal hepatic parenchyma (ANHP) and tumor necrotic area (TNA). Differences between the parameters were analyzed by the Kruskal–Wallis H test. Receiver operating characteristic analysis of the parameters performance in differentiating the three tissues types was performed. AIF exhibited a good performance in distinguishing TAA (0.93 ± 0.31) and ANHP (0.18 ± 0.14), the areas under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) was 0.989, while the λHu exhibited an excellent performance in distinguishing TAA (3.32 ± 1.24) and TNA (0.29 ± 0.27), with an AUC of 1.000. In conclusion, quantitative DECT can be effectively used to evaluate the tumor viability in HCC patients treated by TACE.www.nature.com