NLR and BRCA mutational status in patients with high grade serous advanced ovarian cancer

By Claudia Marchetti, Marco D’Indinosante, Carolina Bottoni, Chiara Di Ilio, Stefano Di Berardino, Barbara Costantini, Angelo Minucci, Laura Vertechy, Giovanni Scambia, Anna Fagotti
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaboratory-markers of the systemic inflammatory-response, such as neutrophil/lymphocyte-ratio (NLR) have been studied as prognostic factors in several tumors but in OC-patients their role is still controversial and no data about the possible correlation with the BRCA-status has been ever reported. We consecutively enrolled a series of 397 newly diagnosed high-grade serous-advanced OC-patients. All patients were tested for BRCA-mutational-status and blood-parameters have been collected 48 h before staging-surgery. A significant correlation of NLR with disease distribution (p < 0.005) was found and patients with NLR < 4 underwent primary-debulking-surgery more frequently (p-value 0.001), with a lower surgical-complexity-score (p-value 0.002). Regarding survival-data, patients with NLR < 4 had a significant 7-month increase in mPFS (26 vs 19 months, p = 0.009); focusing on the BRCA-status, among both BRCA-mutated and BRCA-wild type patients, those with lower NLR had a significantly prolonged mPFS compared to patients with NLR > 4 (BRCA-mutated: 35 vs 23 months, p = 0.03; BRCA-wt: 19 vs 16 months, p = 0.05). At multivariate-analysis, independent factors of prolonged PFS were BRCA mutational status, having received complete cytoreduction and NLR < 4. Also, the strongest predictors of longer OS were BRCA-mutational status, having received complete cytoreductive surgery, NLR < 4 and age. NLR is confirmed to be a prognostic marker in OC-patients and it seems unrelated with BRCA-mutational status.

www.nature.com
