Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Automatic detect lung node with deep learning in segmentation and imbalance data labeling

By Ting-Wei Chiu, Yu-Lin Tsai, Shun-Feng Su
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this study, a novel method with the U-Net-based network architecture, 2D U-Net, is employed to segment the position of lung nodules, which are an early symptom of lung cancer and have a high probability of becoming a carcinoma, especially when a lung nodule is bigger than 15 \(\mathrm{mm}^2\). A serious problem of considering deep learning for all medical images is imbalanced labeling between foreground and background. The lung nodule is the foreground which accounts for a lower percentage in a whole image. The evaluation function adopted in this study is dice coefficient loss, which is usually used in image segmentation tasks. The proposed pre-processing method in this study is to use complementary labeling as the input in U-Net. With this method, the labeling is swapped. The no-nodule position is labeled. And the position of the nodule becomes non-labeled. The result shows that the proposal in this study is efficient in a small quantity of data. This method, complementary labeling could be used in a small data quantity scenario. With the use of ROI segmentation model in the data pre-processing, the results of lung nodule detection can be improved a lot as shown in the experiments.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Deep Learning#Small Data#Ct#Feature Learning#Patient Data#First Data#File Detection#Brain Imaging#Research Data#2d U Net#World Health Organization#Ct#Cnn#U Net4#Nvidia#Clahe#Ge Medical Systems#Mathworks#Gpu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Google
Related
Nature.com

Automatic and unbiased segmentation and quantification of myofibers in skeletal muscle

Skeletal muscle has the remarkable ability to regenerate. However, with age and disease muscle strength and function decline. Myofiber size, which is affected by injury and disease, is a critical measurement to assess muscle health. Here, we test and apply Cellpose, a recently developed deep learning algorithm, to automatically segment myofibers within murine skeletal muscle. We first show that tissue fixation is necessary to preserve cellular structures such as primary cilia, small cellular antennae, and adipocyte lipid droplets. However, fixation generates heterogeneous myofiber labeling, which impedes intensity-based segmentation. We demonstrate that Cellpose efficiently delineates thousands of individual myofibers outlined by a variety of markers, even within fixed tissue with highly uneven myofiber staining. We created a novel ImageJ plugin (LabelsToRois) that allows processing of multiple Cellpose segmentation images in batch. The plugin also contains a semi-automatic erosion function to correct for the area bias introduced by the different stainings, thereby identifying myofibers as accurately as human experts. We successfully applied our segmentation pipeline to uncover myofiber regeneration differences between two different muscle injury models, cardiotoxin and glycerol. Thus, Cellpose combined with LabelsToRois allows for fast, unbiased, and reproducible myofiber quantification for a variety of staining and fixation conditions.
Connecticut StateDOT med

Researchers fuse MR and CT images using deep learning technique

Researchers in China are touting a new deep learning-based process that “fuses” multi-modal scans to create a higher quality medical image that can improve clinical diagnosis and patient outcomes. Known as image fusion, the technique automatically identifies and combines information of scans from different modalities to produce a single high-quality...
ComputersNature.com

Improving performance of deep learning models with axiomatic attribution priors and expected gradients

Recent research has demonstrated that feature attribution methods for deep networks can themselves be incorporated into training; these attribution priors optimize for a model whose attributions have certain desirable properties—most frequently, that particular features are important or unimportant. These attribution priors are often based on attribution methods that are not guaranteed to satisfy desirable interpretability axioms, such as completeness and implementation invariance. Here we introduce attribution priors to optimize for higher-level properties of explanations, such as smoothness and sparsity, enabled by a fast new attribution method formulation called expected gradients that satisfies many important interpretability axioms. This improves model performance on many real-world tasks where previous attribution priors fail. Our experiments show that the gains from combining higher-level attribution priors with expected gradients attributions are consistent across image, gene expression and healthcare datasets. We believe that this work motivates and provides the necessary tools to support the widespread adoption of axiomatic attribution priors in many areas of applied machine learning. The implementations and our results have been made freely available to academic communities.
ScienceNature.com

A deep learning approach to identify gene targets of a therapeutic for human splicing disorders

Pre-mRNA splicing is a key controller of human gene expression. Disturbances in splicing due to mutation lead to dysregulated protein expression and contribute to a substantial fraction of human disease. Several classes of splicing modulator compounds (SMCs) have been recently identified and establish that pre-mRNA splicing represents a target for therapy. We describe herein the identification of BPN-15477, a SMC that restores correct splicing of ELP1 exon 20. Using transcriptome sequencing from treated fibroblast cells and a machine learning approach, we identify BPN-15477 responsive sequence signatures. We then leverage this model to discover 155 human disease genes harboring ClinVar mutations predicted to alter pre-mRNA splicing as targets for BPN-15477. Splicing assays confirm successful correction of splicing defects caused by mutations in CFTR, LIPA, MLH1 and MAPT. Subsequent validations in two disease-relevant cellular models demonstrate that BPN-15477 increases functional protein, confirming the clinical potential of our predictions.
TechnologyNature.com

Research on automatic labeling of imbalanced texts of customer complaints based on text enhancement and layer-by-layer semantic matching

Due to its potential impact on business efficiency, automated customer complaint labeling and classification are of great importance for management decision making and business applications. The majority of the current research on automated labeling uses large and well-balanced datasets. However, customer complaint labels are hierarchical in structure, with many labels at the lowest hierarchy level. Relying on lower-level labels leads to small and imbalanced samples, thus rendering the current automatic labeling practices inapplicable to customer complaints. This article proposes an automatic labeling model incorporating the BERT and word2vec methods. The model is validated on electric utility customer complaint data. Within the model, the BERT method serves to obtain shallow text tags. Furthermore, text enhancement is used to mitigate the problem of imbalanced samples that emerge when the number of labels is large. Finally, the word2vec model is utilized for deep text analysis. Experiments demonstrate the proposed model's efficiency in automating customer complaint labeling. Consequently, the proposed model supports enterprises in improving their service quality while simultaneously reducing labor costs.
ScienceNature.com

Deep learning boosts sensitivity of mass spectrometry-based immunopeptidomics

Characterizing the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) bound ligandome by mass spectrometry (MS) holds great promise for developing vaccines and drugs for immune-oncology. Still, the identification of non-tryptic peptides presents substantial computational challenges. To address these, we synthesized and analyzed >300,000 peptides by multi-modal LC-MS/MS within the ProteomeTools project representing HLA class I & II ligands and products of the proteases AspN and LysN. The resulting data enabled training of a single model using the deep learning framework Prosit, allowing the accurate prediction of fragment ion spectra for tryptic and non-tryptic peptides. Applying Prosit demonstrates that the identification of HLA peptides can be improved up to 7-fold, that 87% of the proposed proteasomally spliced HLA peptides may be incorrect and that dozens of additional immunogenic neo-epitopes can be identified from patient tumors in published data. Together, the provided peptides, spectra and computational tools substantially expand the analytical depth of immunopeptidomics workflows.
ChemistryNature.com

Deep learning-based estimation of Flory–Huggins parameter of A–B block copolymers from cross-sectional images of phase-separated structures

In this study, deep learning (DL)-based estimation of the Flory–Huggins χ parameter of A-B diblock copolymers from two-dimensional cross-sectional images of three-dimensional (3D) phase-separated structures were investigated. 3D structures with random networks of phase-separated domains were generated from real-space self-consistent field simulations in the 25–40 χN range for chain lengths (N) of 20 and 40. To confirm that the prepared data can be discriminated using DL, image classification was performed using the VGG-16 network. We comprehensively investigated the performances of the learned networks in the regression problem. The generalization ability was evaluated from independent images with the unlearned χN. We found that, except for large χN values, the standard deviation values were approximately 0.1 and 0.5 for A-component fractions of 0.2 and 0.35, respectively. The images for larger χN values were more difficult to distinguish. In addition, the learning performances for the 4-class problem were comparable to those for the 8-class problem, except when the χN values were large. This information is useful for the analysis of real experimental image data, where the variation of samples is limited.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Identification of coronary calcifications in optical coherence tomography imaging using deep learning

Coronary calcifications are an obstacle for successful percutaneous treatment of coronary artery disease patients. The optimal method for delineating calcifications extent is coronary optical coherence tomography (OCT). To identify calcification on OCT and subsequently tailor the appropriate treatment, requires expertise in both image acquisition and interpretation. Image acquisition consists from system calibration, blood clearance by a contrast agent along with synchronization of the pullback process. Accurate interpretation demands careful review by the operator of a segment of 50–75 mm of the coronary vessel at steps of 5–10 frames per mm accounting for 375–540 images in each OCT run, which is time consuming and necessitates some expertise in OCT analysis. In this paper we developed a new deep learning algorithm to assist the physician to identify and quantify coronary calcifications promptly, efficiently and accurately. Our algorithm achieves an accuracy of 0.9903 ± 0.009 over the test set at size of 1500 frames and even managed to find calcifications that were not recognized manually by the physician. For the best knowledge of the authors our algorithm achieves high accuracy which was never achieved in the past.
Engineeringtechxplore.com

New AI-powered deep learning model to support medical diagnostics

A new deep-learning model can learn to identify diseases from medical scans faster and more accurately, according to new research by a team of University of Alberta computing scientists and the U of A spinoff company MEDO. The breakthrough model is the work of a team of researchers in the Faculty of Science—including the contributions of Pouneh Gorji, a graduate student lost in Flight PS752.
ScienceNature.com

DNCON2_Inter: predicting interchain contacts for homodimeric and homomultimeric protein complexes using multiple sequence alignments of monomers and deep learning

Deep learning methods that achieved great success in predicting intrachain residue-residue contacts have been applied to predict interchain contacts between proteins. However, these methods require multiple sequence alignments (MSAs) of a pair of interacting proteins (dimers) as input, which are often difficult to obtain because there are not many known protein complexes available to generate MSAs of sufficient depth for a pair of proteins. In recognizing that multiple sequence alignments of a monomer that forms homomultimers contain the co-evolutionary signals of both intrachain and interchain residue pairs in contact, we applied DNCON2 (a deep learning-based protein intrachain residue-residue contact predictor) to predict both intrachain and interchain contacts for homomultimers using multiple sequence alignment (MSA) and other co-evolutionary features of a single monomer followed by discrimination of interchain and intrachain contacts according to the tertiary structure of the monomer. We name this tool DNCON2_Inter. Allowing true-positive predictions within two residue shifts, the best average precision was obtained for the Top-L/10 predictions of 22.9% for homodimers and 17.0% for higher-order homomultimers. In some instances, especially where interchain contact densities are high, DNCON2_Inter predicted interchain contacts with 100% precision. We also developed Con_Complex, a complex structure reconstruction tool that uses predicted contacts to produce the structure of the complex. Using Con_Complex, we show that the predicted contacts can be used to accurately construct the structure of some complexes. Our experiment demonstrates that monomeric multiple sequence alignments can be used with deep learning to predict interchain contacts of homomeric proteins.
ScienceNature.com

Detecting acute bilirubin encephalopathy in neonates based on multimodal MRI with deep learning

Differentiating acute bilirubin encephalopathy (ABE) from non-ABE in neonates with hyperbilirubinemia (HB) from routine magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is extremely challenging since both conditions demonstrate similar T1 hyperintensities. To this end, we investigated whether the integration of multimodal MRI from routine clinical scans with deep-learning approaches could improve diagnostic performance.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Osmotically balanced, large unilamellar liposomes that enable sustained bupivacaine release for prolonged pain relief in in vivo rat models

To efficiently prolong analgesic effects, we developed osmotically balanced, large unilamellar liposomes (~ 6 μm in diameter) in which highly concentrated bupivacaine (up to 30 mg/mL) was encapsulated, and their sustained bupivacaine release was highly effective in relieving postoperative pain over 24 h in a rat model. Our reverse-phase evaporation method based on non-toxic alcohol, ethanol, enabled simple and cost-effective production of bupivacaine-loaded liposomes, of which osmotic pressure was readily balanced to improve the structural stability of the enlarged unilamellar liposomes along with extension of their shelf life (> a month). The in vitro release profile verified that the release duration of the bupivacaine-loaded liposomes extended up to 6 days. For the in vivo study, male Sprague–Dawley rats were used for the incisional pain model, simulating postoperative pain, and the mechanical withdrawal threshold (MWT) was measured using a von Frey filament. Compared to the control group that received intraplantar administration of normal saline, the group of liposomal bupivacaine showed that the initially increased MWT gradually decreased up to 24 h, and importantly, the analgesic effect of the liposomal bupivacaine was maintained 6 times longer than that of bupivacaine only, proving the potential of effective long-acting anesthetics.
AgricultureNature.com

Simultaneous corn and soybean yield prediction from remote sensing data using deep transfer learning

Large-scale crop yield estimation is, in part, made possible due to the availability of remote sensing data allowing for the continuous monitoring of crops throughout their growth cycle. Having this information allows stakeholders the ability to make real-time decisions to maximize yield potential. Although various models exist that predict yield from remote sensing data, there currently does not exist an approach that can estimate yield for multiple crops simultaneously, and thus leads to more accurate predictions. A model that predicts the yield of multiple crops and concurrently considers the interaction between multiple crop yields. We propose a new convolutional neural network model called YieldNet which utilizes a novel deep learning framework that uses transfer learning between corn and soybean yield predictions by sharing the weights of the backbone feature extractor. Additionally, to consider the multi-target response variable, we propose a new loss function. We conduct our experiment using data from 1132 counties for corn and 1076 counties for soybean across the United States. Numerical results demonstrate that our proposed method accurately predicts corn and soybean yield from one to four months before the harvest with an MAE being 8.74% and 8.70% of the average yield, respectively, and is competitive to other state-of-the-art approaches.
ScienceNature.com

2,3-Butanediol synthesis from glucose supplies NADH for elimination of toxic acetate produced during overflow metabolism

Overflow metabolism-caused acetate accumulation is a major problem that restricts industrial applications of various bacteria. 2,3-Butanediol (2,3-BD) synthesis in microorganisms is an ancient metabolic process with unidentified functions. We demonstrate here that acetate increases and then decreases during the growth of a bacterium Enterobacter cloacae subsp. dissolvens SDM. Both bifunctional acetaldehyde/ethanol dehydrogenase AdhE-catalyzed ethanol production and acetate-induced 2,3-BD biosynthesis are indispensable for the elimination of acetate generated during overflow metabolism. 2,3-BD biosynthesis from glucose supplies NADH required for acetate elimination via AdhE-catalyzed ethanol production. The coupling strategy involving 2,3-BD biosynthesis and ethanol production is widely distributed in bacteria and is important for toxic acetate elimination. Finally, we realized the co-production of ethanol and acetoin from chitin, the second most abundant natural biopolymer whose catabolism involves inevitable acetate production through the coupling acetate elimination strategy. The synthesis of a non-toxic chemical such as 2,3-BD may be viewed as a unique overflow metabolism with desirable metabolic functions.
ScienceNature.com

A convolutional neural network for estimating synaptic connectivity from spike trains

The recent increase in reliable, simultaneous high channel count extracellular recordings is exciting for physiologists and theoreticians because it offers the possibility of reconstructing the underlying neuronal circuits. We recently presented a method of inferring this circuit connectivity from neuronal spike trains by applying the generalized linear model to cross-correlograms. Although the algorithm can do a good job of circuit reconstruction, the parameters need to be carefully tuned for each individual dataset. Here we present another method using a Convolutional Neural Network for Estimating synaptic Connectivity from spike trains. After adaptation to huge amounts of simulated data, this method robustly captures the specific feature of monosynaptic impact in a noisy cross-correlogram. There are no user-adjustable parameters. With this new method, we have constructed diagrams of neuronal circuits recorded in several cortical areas of monkeys.
Engineeringhackaday.com

Deep Learning Enables Intuitive Prosthetic Control

Prosthetic limbs have been slow to evolve from simple motionless replicas of human body parts to moving, active devices. A major part of this is that controlling the many joints of a prosthetic is no easy task. However, researchers have worked to simplify this task, by capturing nerve signals and allowing deep learning routines to figure the rest out.
ScienceNature.com

Sugar phosphate activation of the stress sensor eIF2B

The multi-subunit translation initiation factor eIF2B is a control node for protein synthesis. eIF2B activity is canonically modulated through stress-responsive phosphorylation of its substrate eIF2. The eIF2B regulatory subcomplex is evolutionarily related to sugar-metabolizing enzymes, but the biological relevance of this relationship was unknown. To identify natural ligands that might regulate eIF2B, we conduct unbiased binding- and activity-based screens followed by structural studies. We find that sugar phosphates occupy the ancestral catalytic site in the eIF2Bα subunit, promote eIF2B holoenzyme formation and enhance enzymatic activity towards eIF2. A mutant in the eIF2Bα ligand pocket that causes Vanishing White Matter disease fails to engage and is not stimulated by sugar phosphates. These data underscore the importance of allosteric metabolite modulation for proper eIF2B function. We propose that eIF2B evolved to couple nutrient status via sugar phosphate sensing with the rate of protein synthesis, one of the most energetically costly cellular processes.
MathematicsNature.com

Spin polarized density functional theory calculations of the electronic structure and magnetism of the 112 type iron pnictide compound \(\hbox {EuFeAs}_2\)

Using density-functional theory, we investigate the electronic, magnetic, and hyperfine-interaction properties of the 112-type iron-pnictide compound \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\), which is isostructural to the high-temperature iron-based superconductor \({\hbox {Ca}}_{1-x}{\hbox {La}}_x{\hbox {FeAs}}_2\). We show that the band structure of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) is similar to that of the 112-type compounds’ family, with hole-like and electron-like bands at the Brillouin-zone center and corners, respectively. We demonstrate that the bands near the Fermi level originate mainly from the Fe atoms. The presence of a mixture of ionic and covalent bonding is predicted from the charge-density and atom-resolved density-of-states calculations. There is good agreement between the calculated hyperfine-interaction parameters with those obtained from the \(^{57}\)Fe and \(^{151}\)Eu Mössbauer measurements. The spatial distribution of atoms in \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) leads to an in-plane 2D magnetism. Moreover, ab-initio calculations predict the compound’s magnetic moment and the magnetic moments of each constituent atom. Also, the density of states profile provides insight into the relative magnitude of these moments. Electronic structure calculations and Fermi surface topology reveal various physical and chemical properties of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\). Valence electron density maps indicate the co-existence of a wide range of chemical bonds in this system, and based on structural properties, the transport characteristics are deduced and discussed. A thorough analysis of the atomic structure of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) and its role in the bond formation is presented.
ChemistryNature.com

Wide-range lifetime-tunable and responsive ultralong organic phosphorescent multi-host/guest system

The rational lifetime-tuning strategy of ultralong organic phosphorescence is extraordinarily important but seldom reported. Herein, a series of multi-host/guest ultralong organic phosphorescence materials with dynamic lifetime-tuning properties were reported. By doping a non-room-temperature phosphorescence emitter into various solid host matrices with continuously reduced triplet energy levels, a wide-range lifetime (from 3.9 ms gradually to 376.9 ms) phosphorescence with unchangeable afterglow colors were realized. Further studies revealed that the host matrices were employed to afford rigid environment and proper energy levels to generate and stabilize the long-live triplet excitons. Meanwhile, these multi-host/guest ultralong organic phosphorescence materials also exhibited excitation-dependent phosphorescence and temperature-controlled afterglow on/off switching properties, according to the virtue of various photophysical and thermal properties of the host matrices. This work provides a guiding strategy to realize lifetime-tuning ultralong organic phosphorescence with lifetime-order encoding characteristic towards widespread applications in time-resolved information displaying, higher-level security protection, and dynamic multi-dimensional anti-counterfeiting.
ScienceNature.com

Designing an irreversible metabolic switch for scalable induction of microbial chemical production

Bacteria can be harnessed to synthesise high-value chemicals. A promising strategy for increasing productivity uses inducible control systems to switch metabolism from growth to chemical synthesis once a large population of cell factories are generated. However, use of expensive chemical inducers limits scalability of this approach for biotechnological applications. Switching using cheap nutrients is an appealing alternative, but their tightly regulated uptake and consumption again limits scalability. Here, using mathematical models of fatty acid uptake in E. coli as an exemplary case study, we unravel how the cell’s native regulation and program of induction can be engineered to minimise inducer usage. We show that integrating positive feedback loops into the circuitry creates an irreversible metabolic switch, which, requiring only temporary induction, drastically reduces inducer usage. Our proposed switch should be widely applicable, irrespective of the product of interest, and brings closer the realization of scalable and sustainable microbial chemical production.