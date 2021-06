Male teachers in Spain are wearing skirts to the classroom to fight gender stereotypes.Teachers across the country have joined the Clothes Have No Gender (#laropanotienegenero) movement, after a boy was expelled for wearing a skirt to school last year.Manuel Ortega is among the latest to join the cause, and has been wearing a skirt to class since May. He tweeted: “A school that educates with respect, diversity, co-education and tolerance. Dress how you want! We join the campaign #clotheshavenogender.”Meanwhile teacher Jose Piñas wrote of his decision to wear a skirt: “20 years ago I suffered persecution and insults for my...