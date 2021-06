KUALA LUMPUR (May 22): It is a bad week. The Covid-19 curve is steepening rapidly with 36,606 new Covid-19 infections confirmed this week — the highest weekly number. It is an increase of 23% from 29,765 the previous week as the daily number of new infections breached the 6,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday (May 19). It has stayed at above 6,000 for three consecutive days with the highest of 6,806 new confirmed cases on Thursday.