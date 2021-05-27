Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

People Moves: Close Brothers AM, LGL, JTC, iM Global Partner, KPMG, Carey Olsen

By Mark Battersby
internationalinvestment.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClose Brothers Asset Management (CBAM) has appointed Tristan Robinson as investment director, to support the growth of its investment management service for high net worth (HNW) clients in the North West. He joins CBAM from Brown Shipley, where he spent nine years as a client director in Manchester, running a...

www.internationalinvestment.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manchester, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgl#Im Global#Senior Partner#Senior Managing Director#Cbam#Hnw#Lgl Group Lgl Group#Crestbridge#Eqt#Latin American#Global Partner#Candriam#The Crown Dependencies#Family Office#State Street#Clarke Willmott Llp#Guernsey Managing Partner#Investment Director#Senior Manager#Investment Analysts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
Country
South Africa
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
Businesslitigationfinancejournal.com

Boies Schiller Flexner forming international investor group to recover losses – Greensill / Credit Suisse Supply Chain Finance Funds

Boies Schiller Flexner (UK) LLP (“BSF“) is building a group of investors across Europe and Asia who invested in Credit Suisse’s US$10bn Supply Chain Finance Funds (“SCFFs“). It is intended that the group will pursue Credit Suisse, including through litigation if necessary, to recover losses suffered with respect to the investments made in or with Greensill Capital.
Businesswealthbriefing.com

Who's Moving Where In Wealth Management? - Brown Advisory, BondIT, Harbottle & Lewis

The latest senior moves in wealth and asset management from across Europe and the UK. Independent global investment firm ">Brown Advisory has appointed Rosanna Arikoglu and Alexander Bottenheim as portfolio managers in its UK private client and charity team to support international expansion. The US privately held firm manages over $115 billion globally, $3 billion of which is managed for private clients and charities.
Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

BNY Mellon Wealth Mgmt Names Sales, DC Market Heads

BNY Mellon Wealth Management says it has shuffled executives, naming two industry veterans to key positions. The company has appointed Camille Alexander, who has close to three decades of industry experience, to the newly-created role of head of sales in its investor solutions unit, according to BNY Mellon. Alexander is tasked with drumming up new business for the unit as well as identifying new opportunities across the firm’s various segments, including asset management, asset servicing and Pershing, BNY Mellon says. She will also steer the firm’s sales pipeline efforts and work with sales and marketing departments on thought leadership initiatives, requests for proposals and pitches, according to the company.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Øyvind Sæta joins Dele Health Tech as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced leader appointed to lead financial function of Norwegian-headquartered fall-tech company. Dele Health Tech today announced the appointment of experienced financial executive Øyvind Sæta as Chief Financial Officer. In this newly established role, Mr Sæta will lead the financial function at the company, as well as taking a leading role...
Businesskfgo.com

Top Credit Suisse FIG banker in Europe to join Jefferies – sources

LONDON (Reuters) – Credit Suisse has lost a key dealmaker in Europe, two sources familiar with the move said, as a pay-driven exodus of top investment bankers which began in the United States spreads. Switzerland’s second-largest bank is struggling to retain staff after trimming bonuses to tackle losses of more...
BusinessAmerican Banker

HSBC hires Citi’s McLane as corporate development head

HSBC Holdings has hired Will McLane, vice chairman of Citigroup’s global financial institutions group, as head of global corporate development, people with knowledge of the matter said. McLane is slated to start at HSBC in late summer, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private....
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Union Investment appoints Andreas Köster head of portfolio management

Andreas Köster will become the new head of portfolio management of Union Investment, succeeding Frank Engels, who is leaving Union Investment on 30 September. From 1 September, Köster (pictured) will lead the fund management team with 300 professionals and will be responsible for an investment strategy of roughly €306bn in assets under management.
San Francisco, CAsharewise.com

Six-Person Advisor Team Joins UBS Private Wealth Management in San Francisco, CA

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that John “JT” Davenport, Angela Colombani and Sean Livingston have joined the firm in San Francisco, California. The team brings over five decades of combined experience to UBS and joins the firm after more than 10 years at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where they built a successful business advising ultra-high-net-worth families. They manage $10.5 billion in client assets.
Businessirei.com

Ferguson Partners strengthens presence in Sydney and Singapore

Ferguson Partners has strengthened its local presence in Sydney and Singapore through two senior appointments. In Sydney, leading real estate– and infrastructure-focused executive search consultant Matthew Hardy joins as managing director and head of Australia. Hardy’s client expertise includes a broad range of real estate fund managers and investment groups including REITs, investment banks and private equity. He was previously co-founder of Conari Partners, an executive search and advisory consultancy to the real estate industry.
Businesstucsonpost.com

Raymond appoints Harmohan Sahni as CEO of realty business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): Raymond Ltd said on Monday it has strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of Harmohan Sahni as Chief Executive Officer of its realty business. An industry stalwart, Sahni was till recently the COO of real estate business of ECL Finance Limited (Edelweiss...
WorldStamford Advocate

Japan's First ESG-Focused Global Venture Capital Fund "MPower Partners Fund L.P."

TOKYO (PRWEB) May 31, 2021. The fund will focus on investments into growth- to late-stage Japanese startups, and the remainder into earlier-stage overseas startups, in industries such as healthcare/wellness, fintech, next-generation work/education, next-generation consumer, and environment/sustainability. The target of capital commitments is anticipated to be US$150 million, and currently committed...
Businessbizjournals

People on the Move

Edward A. Bernard, AIA, recently joined Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, as national director of Facilities services. Bernard will champion the strategic direction of Terracon’s Facilities services line with a focus on delivering innovative building enclosure solutions, facility due diligence, and construction and technical consulting services, while continuing to enhance client experience. Bernard joins Terracon with more than 30 years in architectural design and architecture/engineering/construction (A/E/C) consulting experience. With a strong technical and business background in design, construction technology, diagnostics, architecture, building evaluations, and project management, he will lead Terracon’s national team of more than 200 facilities professionals. Prior to joining Terracon, Bernard served as vice president, Southeast regional manager, and board member for Marx|Okubo, working from its Atlanta office.
BusinessLaw.com

KPMG Law Partner Jumps to Fieldfisher in Hamburg

U.K. Top 25 firm Fieldfisher has hired a partner from the legal arm of KPMG in Germany, as the firm looks to build out its Hamburg office. Dennis Hillemann joined the firm’s Germany practice this month, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. This premium content is reserved...
BusinessValueWalk

Close Brothers – Making Hay

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG)’s the specialist lending, asset management and market-making group issued a scheduled trading update this morning. The group's lending book is growing at a steadily increasing pace, asset management volumes are up and the surge in retail trading volumes in the stock market is driving very strong profit growth at Close Brothers’ Winterflood market-making business.
Businessbestadvice.co.uk

Black & White Bridging hires corporate finance specialist

Black & White Bridging has appointed Nicholas Goss as head of investments & capital markets. Goss (pictured) has a 13-year background in corporate finance, which included stints at Barclays Bank and Morgan Sindall Investments,. He joins Black & White from Reditum Capital where he was an associate director and involved...
Financial Reportshawaiitelegraph.com

CRH PLC Announces Group Finance Director Succession

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / CRH PLC (LSE:CRH)(ISE:CRG)(NYSE:CRH) Announces Group Finance Director Succession:. CRH plc, the leading building materials business in the world, confirms that as announced on 23 March 2021, Jim Mintern has succeeded Senan Murphy as Group Finance Director and has joined the Board of Directors with effect from 1 June 2021.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Phoenix Mills, GIC set up $733 million retail and office venture

Jun. 2—BENGALURU — Mall developer Phoenix Mills Ltd (PML) and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd have entered into a partnership to establish a $733 million investment platform for retail‐led mixed‐use assets in India. GIC will acquire a significant minority stake in the portfolio of projects that will be located Mumbai and Pune.