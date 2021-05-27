Karine Jean-Pierre first Black woman in decades to lead White House press conference

WASHINGTON / NBC News — Karine Jean-Pierre, White House principal deputy press secretary, took the podium in the James S. Brady Briefing Room for the first time on Wednesday.

Jean-Pierre, 43, became the first openly gay spokeswoman to lead a presser, and the second Black woman to do so. She follows in the footsteps of Judy Smith who served as deputy press secretary to President George H.W. Bush in 1991.

“It’s a real honor to be standing here today,” Jean-Pierre said. “Clearly the president believes that representation matters and I appreciate him giving me this opportunity.”

Jean-Pierre has held five informal briefings — known as “gaggles” — aboard Air Force One for the reporters traveling with the president. She frequently sits to the side of the podium at Psaki’s briefings and often represents the administration on cable news.

“Today is a big day in the press office and @WhiteHouse,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Wednesday morning.

“My partner in truth–@KJP46 is doing her first full briefing from the podium today making history in her own right. But doing her real justice means also recognizing her talent, her brilliance and her wonderful spirit.”

Jean-Pierre’s briefing comes as Psaki has said that she plans to leave her position next year. As Psaki’s deputy, Jean-Pierre is seen as a potential candidate to take over the role.

Jean-Pierre previously served as chief of staff to Harris during the 2020 campaign. She is a former political analyst for MSNBC.