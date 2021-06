Benevilla’s West Valley Life Enrichment Day program will be host an open house 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 at the Church at Cactus, 8133 W. Cactus Road, Peoria. One of four Benevilla Life Enrichment Programs, this stimulating and interactive program supports a diverse group of people with a wide range of care needs. The program provides daytime care for members with dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, as well as adults with disabilities or those disabled by a stroke who live in Peoria, Glendale and West Phoenix.