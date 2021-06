Russia's internet commission Roskomnadzor on Monday gave Google 24 hours to delete banned and illegal content. It has warned that not doing so would lead to fines and throttling of Google services in the country. The fines would range from 800,000 rubles to 4 million rubles and can go up to 10% of the company's total annual turnover. It has also told Google to unblock a YouTube video posted by the state-run Sputnik France outlet.