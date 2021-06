When I went for my garden tour this morning I found that something had started nibbling on a few of the 75 hostas that I divided and transplanted last year — you know, when we had lots of free time where we weren’t supposed to leave our properties. There was a pile of hostas in the middle of the field that hadn’t been divided in over 10 years. They were in an awkward location, right in front of the bonfire and were constantly being stepped on or fallen into. And so I had to save them, finding them new homes somewhere on the property where they could be happy for years to come, a place where they would not just survive, but thrive. So I got a little carried away, but there was Nothing. Else. To. Do.