Monkeys can pick up new 'accents' when they are around other species, study says

By mguenot@businessinsider.com (Marianne Guenot)
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study gives us new clues into how languages can evolve on a biological level. The study looked at two monkey species in Brazil, which use the same calls but make them differently. The study found that one species picked up the "accent" of the other species to avoid...

www.msn.com
#Birds#Monkeys#Species#Whales#Accents#Study Animals#Live Animals#Evolutionary Biology#Ecology#Insider#Brazilian#Britons#Americans#Anglia Ruskin University#The Guardian#Mating Calls#Predators#Bats#Environments#Complex Learned Languages
