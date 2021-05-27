Monkeys can pick up new 'accents' when they are around other species, study says

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. An international team of researchers combined species distribution models and population genomics to explore how Pyura praeputialis spread from Australia to Chile. As they report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences this week, researchers led by the University of Southampton's Marc Rius collected P. praeputialis samples from Chile and Australia for genetic analysis. They found high genetic diversity among both the Chilean and Australian samples, though traced the invasive samples' origins to just one region of Australia. They further suggest that P. praeputialis could spread further in Chile, as they uncovered more than 3,500 kilometers of suitable habitat for it, which could threaten biodiversity there.