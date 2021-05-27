Cancel
Royal Bank of Canada beats second-quarter profit expectations

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Royal Bank of Canada beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by strength in its capital markets and wealth management units, and as it released some reserves set aside to cover loan losses. Canada’s largest lender posted net income of C$4 billion ($3.30 billion), or C$2.76...

kfgo.com
