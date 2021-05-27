Cancel
Chris Mathys, GOP primary candidate, begins effort to declare delta smelt extinct

By Valley Voice Contributor
ourvalleyvoice.com
 6 days ago

The delta smelt could be declared endangered if Chris Mathys, a Republican primary challenger to David Valadao, gets his way. “Federal and state mandated rules related to the delta smelt in California are severely restricting the releases of surface water relied upon by California’s farmers and ranchers. Agriculture products are vital to California’s economy and farmers depend on an adequate water supply to grow nuts, fruits and vegetables that provide food for Americans and the rest of the world,” Mathys wrote in a statement.

