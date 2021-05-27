Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Rangers' Nate Lowe: Homers, extends hit streak

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Lowe went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 9-8 loss to the Angels. Lowe's two-run blast, his first homer in 17 games, was part of a five-run uprising in the eighth inning. Earlier, a single extended his hitting streak to five games (8-for-21). His .265/.364/.739 line indicates a competent hitter, although it remains to be seen if the 25-year-old will develop the kind of power associated with a corner infielder at the major-league level.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Lowe
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Hitting Streak#Home Run#Angels#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsCBS Sports

Rangers' Nate Lowe: Goes deep in loss

Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Mariners. Lowe launched his seventh homer in the third inning, a 451-foot shot to center field that's the longest by a Rangers hitter in the short existence of Globe Life Field. He's hit safely in 12 of the last 14 games (17-for-54, .854 OPS) and leads the team with 25 RBI.
MLBLone Star Ball

Thoughts on a 5-4 Rangers loss

Should I have been surprised though? All sorts of factors conspired to make this a game expected to be lost by Texas. It was a Friday game, and the Rangers are now 0-5 on Fridays in 2021. It was a chance to get to .500, and the Rangers are now...
MLBtheridgefieldpress.com

Texas-Minnesota Runs

Twins second. Kyle Garlick grounds out to shallow infield, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Nate Lowe. Mitch Garver homers to left field. Jorge Polanco strikes out swinging. Max Kepler called out on strikes. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 1, Rangers 0. Rangers fourth. Nick Solak singles to...
MLBMLB

'Spin and grin': Lowe's bat not fazed by shifts

Rangers first baseman Nate Lowe has hit two opposite-field home runs this season. He joked earlier in the season that it might have just been accidental opposite-field power, but there’s no doubt he does hit the ball to the opposite side of the field a lot. “I guess I'm just...
MLBfantasypros.com

8 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (Fantasy Baseball)

Now that the season is over a month old, we’re starting to get a better picture of how these players will perform throughout the year. While more time is necessary to truly understand what we’re working with this season, a strong enough sample size has developed to help us confidently make decisions. As such, our featured pundits are back to send you into the weekend with some extra knowledge of which buy-low candidates are primed to step up and which sell-high guys have unsustainable production based on their pedigree and current output.
MLBfantraxhq.com

Rest of Season Rankings: Rodon-culous

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Mick Ciallela was FantasyPros’ No. 1 ranker for the 2020 MLB season. Share in his success with a look into his 2021 Rest of Season Rankings!. Before 2021, Carlos Rodon had been an afterthought...
MLBrotoballer.com

Blast Off: Which Batters Are Hitting the Most Impactful Barrels?

Last week I read a great article by John LaRue breaking down Alex Chamberlain's offensive stat known as Blast Rate. As John pointed out, Alex took the barrel stat we know and love and split it into a subset known as "Weak Barrels" and "Blasts." This may seem like a...
MLBNBC Sports

How to Use BABIP: Myths, Busts and Breakouts

In this week’s By The Numbers, the subject of our analysis will surround BABIP, or “batting average for balls hit into the field of play.” This has become a very popular metric over the past decade as a benchmark for quickly analyzing how “lucky” or unlucky a player has been due to the relationship of the number from the league average (This is historically around the .300 mark, but we will discuss that more shortly).
MLBMLB

10 under-the-radar adds paying off big in '21

George Springer's barely played for the Blue Jays. Blake Snell's off to a snail-like start for the Padres. And the number of imaginary rats/raccoons/possums at Citi Field nearly mirrors Francisco Lindor's home run total. It’s way too soon to call these offseason moves busts, and it’s way too soon to...
MLBTimes Union

Seattle-Texas Runs

Rangers third. Jose Trevino strikes out swinging. Isiah Kiner-Falefa reaches on error. Fielding error by Kyle Seager. Nick Solak reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to second. Fielding error by Dylan Moore. Nate Lowe called out on strikes. Adolis Garcia singles to left center field. Nick Solak to third. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores.
MLBBless You Boys

Red Sox 12, Tigers 9: Bad Turnbull, bad defense, bad loss

Today’s rubber match in the Tigers-Red Sox series proved to be a boxing match. Drunken boxing, to be specific Unfortunately, while Detroit had a strong offense all day, they took more punches than they dealt as the two teams combined for six errors only by the mercies of the official scorer. Red Sox win, 12-9, outhitting Detroit 16-14 in what can only be described as a classic Fenway Park derp fest.
Sportsfordcountychronicle.com

PBL softball extends win streak to eight with doubleheader sweep of Dwight

DWIGHT – With two wins over Dwight in a Monday doubleheader, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team extended its winning streak to eight games, all of which have been played over the course of one week. In game one, PBL won 13-11 as the Panthers produced 21 hits. Kayla Adwell hit 4-for-5...
MLBwsnwradio.com

Gettys Hits A Homer

Outfielder for the AAA Worcester, MA Red Sox, Michael Gettys gave his mother, Stacy of Gainesville, GA, a special birthday present Wednesday – his first homerun of the season. Last year, he set the El Paso home run record of 31. Gettys is the grandson of Wayne & Donna Morton of Seneca.
Gibson County, INPrinceton Daily Clarion

Lady Titans crush Carmi-White County; extend winning streak to 16

The Gibson Southern Lady Titans extended their winning streak to 16 across state lines in Carmi, Illinois, on Wednesday as they defeated Carmi-White County 13-0. Gibson Southern wasted no time taking an early lead as Brenna Blume delivered an RBI double in the top of the first to put her team in front 1-0.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

College Roundup: Yakima Valley baseball extends win streak to 12 games

PASCO — Pitching carried Yakima Valley to a pair of 2-1 wins at Columbia Basin Thursday afternoon. Tyler Frieders struck out nine in the first eight innings and Daniel Blanchard closed out the doubleheader sweep with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 shutout innings. Ryne Hays doubled and drove in both runs in Game 2 to help the Yaks (21-7) extend their winning streak to 12 games.