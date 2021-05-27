Rangers' Nate Lowe: Homers, extends hit streak
Lowe went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 9-8 loss to the Angels. Lowe's two-run blast, his first homer in 17 games, was part of a five-run uprising in the eighth inning. Earlier, a single extended his hitting streak to five games (8-for-21). His .265/.364/.739 line indicates a competent hitter, although it remains to be seen if the 25-year-old will develop the kind of power associated with a corner infielder at the major-league level.www.cbssports.com