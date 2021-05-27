Rangers' Dane Dunning: Rocked by Angels

This article is part of our Bernie on the Scene series. This is the last in my series of potential fantasy trades. This week, I will feature starting pitchers. Without question, starters are the most unpredictable fantasy players to manage. We have to be aware of injury potential. We have to factor in home park advantages and disadvantages. And in many leagues, we have to know the tendencies of the field mangers. Will he let his pitcher get out of his own jams? Will he let him go five innings to get a win? How about six innings for a quality start?