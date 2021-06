Three years ago, Zakiya Dalila Harris was an assistant editor at Knopf Doubleday Publishing. Now, she's the author of a novel that garnered a seven-figure book contract (after a 14-bidder auction) and an adaptation deal at Hulu. The Other Black Girl is best described as The Devil Wears Prada meets Get Out, with a little bit of Black Mirror thrown in. It follows Nella, a book-publishing assistant who clashes with the only other Black employee in her department. As things escalate (like anonymous threatening notes left on Nella's desk), she begins to suspect there's something more sinister behind their professional competition. Here, Harris, 28, offers up her process — and it's anything but beginner's luck.