Violent Crimes

Man Fatally Shoots Wife For Denying Sex, Throws 3 Young Children In Canal

By Suneeta Sunny
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe accused fled from his home after the incident Tuesday. The man "admitted to having killed his wife and throwing away his children into the canal" A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after she refused to have sex with him, and also for throwing his three minor children into a canal, police said.

www.ibtimes.com
