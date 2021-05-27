Man Fatally Shoots Wife For Denying Sex, Throws 3 Young Children In Canal

The Tribune-Democrat reports a Northumberland County man is accused of killing a man inside a Bedford County home, striking him with an arrow fired by a crossbow. State police did not say what prompted the shooting, but said Alec Paul Rhoads, 24, retrieved a crossbow from a bedroom moments before the weapon was discharged. A Saxton-area woman said she was talking with 53-year-old Daren Lingenfelter, of Claysburg, Blair County, when the arrow struck him in the neck, causing him to collapse onto a bed, police wrote in an affidavit. Police said Rhoads was one of at least four people inside the home when the shooting occurred, and that he at first claimed Lingenfelter shot himself with the weapon before the woman told him she was next to the Claysburg-area man when he was struck. Police said Rhoads did not render aid to the man and fled the scene “when EMS was called.” Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call about the incident at 10:14 a.m., Trooper Patrick Kelly wrote in a criminal complaint.