Foreign holidays have resumed and Cyprus has been added to the UK's amber list. Under the new 'traffic light' system, those travelling to the UK from amber-listed countries will have to take a pre-departure test, then self-isolate for 10 days on arrival, during which time they will be required to take two PCR tests (on days two and eight of their return). It will be possible to leave quarantine on the fifth day, provided another "test to release" returns negative.