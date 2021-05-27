Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

A Beginners Guide to Reading Fan Fiction

By Dana Lee
bookriot.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes you might find it difficult to enter a new fictional world or to go back to the real world because your head and heart are so attached to the world of the book, TV show, or movie that you just finished. That’s where fan works come in. I love all the different kinds of fan created content out there: fan mixes, fan videos, fanart, and fan fiction. Reading fan fiction is a really fun and fulfilling part of fandom. There are so many talented and dedicated folks out there creating art within and adjacent to our favorites. Here’s a helpful beginner’s guide to help you get started reading fan fiction.

bookriot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beginner#Archive Of Our Own#Popular Fiction#Short Fiction#Fan Art#Guide#Wattpad#Tumblr#Canon#Otp#Septa#Nbc#Fan Fiction Terms#Fan Fiction Terminology#Thrones Fan Fiction#Fan Videos#Fan Fiction Recs#Fandom Articles#Fun#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
Lowell, MIlowellsfirstlook.com

Lowell Reading Club: Science Fiction/Fantasy Edition

Be aware that Amazon links on this page are affiliate links. As part of the Amazon Associate program, qualifying purchases made through these links may result in us earning a commission. Whether you like hard science fiction or light fantasy, sometimes it’s nice to get away from the real world...
Books & Literaturejacksonvillefreepress.com

Fiction Page-Turners So Irresistible You Shouldn’t Read Them on a Work Night

Page turners. Those books that refuse to let you go, even though it’s two in the morning and you have to get up at six. Oh, you’ll keep reading, because you simply have to find out what happens next. The premises in the books on this list vary, from deep family secrets and magical creatures to workplace terror and political intrigue. What they all have in common, though, is the ability to keep you turning the pages long after you meant to turn out the lights. Call them beach reads or weekend reads — but if you start them when you have a long day ahead, don’t say we didn’t warn you.
Books & Literatureofftheshelf.com

7 Unique Historical Fiction Reads That Put a Twist on the Genre

The power of historical fiction is pretty self-explanatory: an author explores a previous period (or periods) and injects storytelling into an intricate, well-fashioned historical landscape. When an author does it well, it’s the ultimate trip in a fantastical time-machine with a plot that pays homage to another era and characters that encapsulate that time for a modern audience. When it isn’t done to a high standard, you may end up on Wikipedia fact-checking, what can only be, blatant historical inconsistencies.
Entertainmentzeldadungeon.net

Fan Fiction Friday: Crossing Sapphire Waves – Chapter 5

The demonic laughs and taunts of the Cubus Sisters as they surround her are the only thing Aryll can hear and see. The fog is oppressive and thick, and the only thing she can think is about how she’ll never see her brother again. He’s gone, and I’ll never see him again. Never. I’m so selfish, putting Komali and everyone else at risk to go on this journey and for nothing! As she tries to wipe her tears from her cheeks, she sees a faint glow next to her. She pulls the bottle from her pocket and inspects it. The Forest Firefly’s light is pulsating brighter, not just its rainbow colors, but a golden glow. It feels warm and comforting. Familiar, like an old friend.
Books & LiteratureThe Atlantic

Summer Reading Guide

Whether you’re in the mood to burst out the door or curl up on a couch this summer, The Atlantic’s writers and editors have reading recommendations to match. Do you want to feel wonder about the universe, or be transported to another place? Maybe you’re craving smart observations about life, a deep dive, or just a bit of human connection. If you’re looking to embrace high drama or rediscover an old gem, we have you covered too. Here, 28 books to keep you company, wherever you’ll be.
Books & Literaturelifesavvy.com

9 Novels That Put a Spin On Popular Fairy Tales

We all grow up reading classic fairy tales like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and The Wizard of Oz. Here are a few novels that put a spin on stories from your childhood. Many of the fairy tales we know are already retellings of the classics. Disney’s The Little Mermaid, for example, gives Ariel a happy ending with Prince Eric. In Hans Christian Andersen’s original story, however, the Little Mermaid does not win the heart of the prince and is turned to sea foam at the end of the book. Other retellings, like Disney’s take on The Snow Queen in the movie Frozen, have happier endings.
Comicsjohnstonsunrise.net

COLLECTIBLES: A Beginner’s Guide to Picking a Long Box

Understanding comics can be a difficult area for some people. It is a field where age and rarity do not always reflect a high value. Here are some quick tips to point you in the proper direction of how to know if you have some hidden gems at all. Golden and Silver age comics are always going to be your bread and butter of high end collecting. The Golden Age of comics ranges from 1938 to 1956 and the Silver Age from 1957 to 1970. Quick history lesson here, the Golden Age of comics was started with Action Comics #1, the first appearance of Super-Man creating the mold to form every modern-day superhero to come. These early comics are the foundation behind every movie, television show, and contemporary comic published today. These comics all range from 10 to 15 cents in original cover price for standard size issues. However, not every vintage comic is necessarily valuable.
Brooklyn, NYbklynlibrary.org

Science Fiction Book Club

Join Brooklyn Public Library for a monthly Science Fiction book discussion! Every month we will convene online to discuss a science fiction novel. The first discussion will be held on Thursday, June 17th from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Register above for a link to a Zoom meeting. Regrettably, despite...
Boston, MAjewishboston.com

Jews in Space: Writing and Reading Jewish Science Fiction

For many, the term “Jews in space” instantly brings to mind the humorous Mel Brooks song from “History of the World, Part I,” a 1981 film whose sequel sadly never came to fruition. Though this segment is quite short, it nonetheless captures a quintessential Jewish experience: wandering the expanse, beset on all sides by enemies, only to emerge victorious. Despite the futuristic setting, the characters within the Magen David-shaped spaceships are dressed in tallitot and modern-Orthodox clothes, indicating that while modes of transportation may change, the Jews can be relied upon to keep up tradition.
MoviesFilm School Rejects

The Beginner's Guide to Nuevo Cine Mexicano

Welcome to The Queue — your daily distraction of curated video content sourced from across the web. Today, we’re watching a video essay that offers a brief history of Nuevo Cine Mexicano. There are a few simple pleasures that appeal directly to the heart of the unabashed cinephile: acquiring a...
Books & LiteratureElectric Literature

7 Uninhabitable Houses in Fiction

I have only lived in two places that were difficult to inhabit, but both are still very vivid. The first was when I was six, and my family lived in a static caravan (or trailer in the US) for six months. I can’t claim that we were living there because of any kind of hardship, but I clearly remember the ice on the insides of the windows in the mornings, having to wash at the sink with freezing water, and a very particular smell of damp cardboard walls. The second place was a squat when I was an art student. Living there was my choice, although money was tight. This house was damp too: a 1950s bungalow with no central heating and single-pane windows. It sat in the middle of an overgrown garden, isolated, despite being near the center of town. One of my clearest memories from that time is one night when someone outside—an unidentified stranger—moved around the perimeter of the house tapping on each of the windows in the dark.
Books & Literaturejanicehardy.com

5 Tips for Writing a Novella that Wows Readers

JH: Some ideas don't quite have the legs for a full novel, but they'd make perfect novellas. Sarah Skilton shares tips on how to write a memorable novella. Sarah Skilton is the author of two critically acclaimed young adult novels, Bruised and High & Dry, and was a 2019 Edgar awards judge. For adults, she's written a murder mystery, Club Deception, set in a fictional underground magic club; and a romantic comedy, Fame Adjacent, about a former child star on a mission to confront her famous castmates at a 25th reunion show. Under the pen name Tash Skilton, she is the co-author of Ghosting: A Love Story, which was published in seven countries and six different languages, and which Kirkus called, "An energetic romance that would make Nora Ephron proud."
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Parade

50 Mark Twain Quotes About Life, Love, Books and Everything In Between

Mark Twain was more than the man who created iconic characters Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn and wrote portraits of late-19th century Americana. Twain, born Samuel Langhorne Clemens, was a provocateur of his day: Witty, heartfelt and happy to challenge those in power using his pen, which was far mightier than any sword. Aside from being a great literary mind and philosopher, Twain was also an accomplished inventor, boasting three patents and a friendship with Nikola Tesla. His intellect was matched only by his embrace of the everyman, and that down to Earth quality is evident in his most famous turns of phrase. These 50 Mark Twain quotes will inspire you to think, learn, love and live life to the fullest—and make you laugh.
Video Gamesknowtechie.com

How to play Valorant: A beginner’s guide

A shooting game, Valorant may seem to be a little difficult for a newbie. However, with a little bit of practice, one easily gets a hang of the game which makes playing Valorant a breeze. Read below to understand the basics of playing the game. We explain the game modes, how team coordination takes place and what every agent brings to the field. Also, check out for some Valorant hacks to get better at the game. So let us get started.
Books & Literaturecmosshoptalk.com

Very Long Sentences in Fiction

Recently, I was listening to the audiobook of James McBride’s Deacon King Kong, and at some point it struck me that we’d been in the middle of a sentence for quite a while. But it wasn’t just long—it was lyrical and purposeful. Pretty early on in the sentence, I began to realize it wasn’t primarily about an annual infestation of ants.
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Medical Fiction: Freddy & the Fan

This is one of a collection of stories that are like “Final Destination” meets “The Monkey’s Paw” (W. W. Jacobs, 1902). As such, they are tragedies more than either mysteries or horror, and would appeal most to readers who enjoy the inexorable pull of a story arc that leads to doom. In each story, a protagonist makes a wish that comes true with fatal results for someone, often the person making the wish. Nothing supernatural, but just how things work out. (Or is it?) The technical details surrounding the fatal (or near-fatal) event are drawn from real cases in the US OSHA incident report database and are therefore entirely realistic even if seemingly outlandish. The plots draw lightly from cultural beliefs around actions such as pointing at someone with a stick or knife, wishing in front of a mirror, or stepping on a crack.
Books & Literaturesouthseattleemerald.com

Friday Fiction: The Detonators

The man who blows up your house will do so disarmingly. Your appointment with him was for other, more innocuous reasons, the small drip from a pipe you fear will become a flood. When the doorbell rings, you run your hands over your unkempt appearance, a slap-dash attempt at looking less bedraggled. You hurry to the door, demanding “shhh” from the various children behind you — four, to be exact — who stop throwing toys long enough to allow you to cross without a flesh wound. You tune them out, forcing your best smile as you open the door.
Entertainmentcrimereads.com

Safecrackers in Fact and Fiction

There’s something alluring about safecrackers. The image of a black-clothed figure sneaking stealthily into a dark bank or mansion, turning the dial until the safe opens to reveal its treasures, is exciting and glamorous, despite its inherent illegality. There is a mystique, a level of advanced skill and polished competence to this particular crime that isn’t part of the common criminal’s repertoire. Perhaps that is what has long intrigued us about safecrackers. They abound in fiction, dating back at least to the early twentieth century, but there are also historical counterparts whose exploits are every bit as entertaining as those in the books and movies. Here’s a brief look at a few key safecrackers, both in fiction and in real life.