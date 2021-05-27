A Beginners Guide to Reading Fan Fiction
Sometimes you might find it difficult to enter a new fictional world or to go back to the real world because your head and heart are so attached to the world of the book, TV show, or movie that you just finished. That’s where fan works come in. I love all the different kinds of fan created content out there: fan mixes, fan videos, fanart, and fan fiction. Reading fan fiction is a really fun and fulfilling part of fandom. There are so many talented and dedicated folks out there creating art within and adjacent to our favorites. Here’s a helpful beginner’s guide to help you get started reading fan fiction.bookriot.com