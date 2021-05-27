Graphic Nonfiction for Middle Grade Readers

To Andy Weinberger, proprietor of Readers’ Books, the bookstore is more than just a career; it is something that has allowed him to chase dreams. Purchasing the store began on a whim, and with nostalgia for home. Before starting the store, Weinberger and his now-late wife, Lilla, were living in New England, missing their former home in California. When visiting family in Sonoma in 1991, the Weinbergers spotted a New England-style bookstore in a shopping plaza — the perfect location and feel. They snapped it up. Going into the book business had always been a goal of Weinberger’s, but he did not want to compete with a friend’s bookstore back in New England, so they bought the store in Sonoma, packed up, and thus Readers’ Books was born.