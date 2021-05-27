Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

7 Books About the Attention Economy

By Julia Rittenberg
bookriot.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcademics coined the term attention economy to describe the development of various forces of capitalism attempting to take over our thoughts. The terms “attention economy” and “economics of attention” came into play in the 1990s from the theorist Thomas H. Davenport and Michael Goldhaber. However, the concept was present in academic minds as early as the 1970s — many theorists saw the rapid growth of advertising and entertainment and how it needed our eyes to thrive. Instead of a material-based economy, information and the ability to capture consumers’ attention for that information dominates the economy.

bookriot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Gladwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attention Economy#Lawsuits#Media Attention#History Books#World Economy#National Attention#Media Studies#Trick Mirror#Attention Labor#Essays#Internet Culture#Pages#Content Creators#Podcasts#Capitalism#Economics#Websites#Advertisers#Podcast Advertisements#Contemporary Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Netflix
Related
Books & Literaturethepassivevoice.com

Talking About Censorship and Publishing

In last week’s Publishers Weekly, I summarized the principles of “The Freedom to Read,” a statement essential to the ethical foundation of the library and publishing community since 1953. The statement did more than expound principles: It committed the signatories to fight for them. Today this commitment is being questioned...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Bestsellers List Sunday, June 6

1. While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday: $28) A political thriller from the voting rights activist. 2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone astronaut tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity. 3. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28)...
Books & LiteratureBusiness Insider

The 29 best feminist books and novels to read in 2021

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Diverse feminist literature is critical to the progression of intersectional feminism. I talked to two women's and gender studies professors to get some feminist book recommendations. The list includes books by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Roxane Gay, Margaret...
Books & Literaturechireviewofbooks.com

12 Must-Read Books for June

There’s always a certain sense of disbelief that comes with the arrival of June: have we really gotten halfway through the year already? Many of us might be finding that harder to believe than usual with all the strange and singular challenges 2021 has already brought us. But the good news is there’s no shortage of great books to absorb you during the lingering daylight hours. Below you’ll find twelve new titles coming out this month that will have you turning the pages through even the longest days of the summer.
Books & LiteratureTraverse City Record-Eagle

Bestselling Books: 05/30//2021

1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $15.99. 2. “Surviving Savannah” by Patti Callahan, Berkley Books, $26. 3. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co., $18.99. Paperback Fiction. 1. “Women of the Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell, Atria Books,...
Books & LiteraturePublishers Weekly

U.S. Book Show: Ijeoma Oluo Wants to Talk About Revolution

Ijeoma Oluo wants to talk about race—and she wants readers to understand that such talks have been going on for a long, long time. “I want people to understand that real systemic change is based on efforts that are happening year-round, regardless of what’s happening in the headlines,” she said during the morning’s keynote, a Q&A between Oluo and HarperOne executive editor Rakesh Satyal. (Satyal will edit Oluo's forthcoming book, which has the working title of Be a Revolution; its release date is yet to be announced.)
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Womanly Live

10 Book Awards To Pay Attention To This Year

Awards season isn’t only limited to the entertainment industry; all trades and professions deserve celebration. Authors, publishers, ghostwriters, and editors have their time to shine with specific book awards. Not many people know this, but the publishing industry also gets rewarded for its hard work. There are several awards for...
Comicsbookriot.com

Mystery Books About Identity

This list of mystery books about identity was originally published in our mystery/thriller newsletter, Unusual Suspects. Sign up for it here to get mystery/thriller news, reviews, deals, and more!. Hello mystery fans! From three characters in a fake family to an anonymous author, both these awesome reads are rooted in...
Books & Literaturerivetedlit.com

Every Book That You Can Read For Free on RivetedLit.com in June 2021

A moving, darkly funny novel about six teens whose magic goes wildly awry from Magic for Liars author Sarah Gailey, who Chuck Wendig calls an “author to watch.”. The children of world leaders are held hostage in an attempt to keep the peace in this “slyly humorous, starkly thought-provoking” (Kirkus Reviews, starred review) novel.
Books & LiteratureEsquire

Zakiya Dalila Harris Is Putting Corporate America on Blast

When Zakiya Dalila Harris left her job as an assistant editor at Penguin Random House to devote more time to her debut novel, she never envisioned that her book would become the highly sought-after object of a fourteen-bidder auction, culminating in a splashy seven figure deal and a Hulu series adaptation. “When I was writing the novel, I never thought this would happen,” Harris told Esquire. “I just wanted to finish a book.”
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Your Week in Virtual Book Events, June 1st to June 5th

Broadcasting some 200 or so events online for free, this year’s Hay Festival is bringing together writers, illustrators, professors, and poets to talk about literature across all genres and corners of the world. Writers such as Rachel Cusk, Sheila Heti, Brit Bennett, and Lydia Choi will be in conversation with other esteemed writers of our moment. The Hay Festival runs until June 6th. Free, with registration.
Posted by
Claire Handscombe

6 Great Books About Influential Women

Women have often been the forgotten protagonists of history. But these books help fill that gap. Amazons, Abolitionists, and Activists, by Mikki Kendall and A. D'Amico. Billed as “an indispensable resource for people of all genders interested in the fight for a more liberated future”, this book is also beautiful – making it an ideal gift for the aesthetically oriented history nerd in your life.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

5 of the Best Horror Books About Small Towns

This list of horror books about small towns was originally published in our horror newsletter, The Fright Stuff. Sign up for it here to get horror news, reviews, deals, and more!. Everyone can close their eyes and conjure an image of a small town without much effort. Clusters of houses,...
Las Vegas, NVCourier News

New Book About Conquering Addiction Receives Book Excellence Award

LAS VEGAS, Nev., May 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Life is Crying” (ISBN: 978-1641119849) by Benzena Brown, recently received the Book Excellence Award Finalist – an international book awards’ competition dedicated to recognizing independent and traditionally-published authors and publishers for excellence in writing, design and overall market appeal. The ultimate...
Books & Literaturethepassivevoice.com

Darkly Humorous Books About Relationships

Dark humor. Wry, mordant. Frame it however you want—yin and yang, chiaroscuro, tragedy and comedy—nothing is more life-affirming, nothing makes me feel more connected to humanity, more humbled by the resiliency of the human spirit, than a person’s ability to crack a joke at a low point. The women and...
Portland, ORtheprofessorisin.com

The Professor Is In Top 12 Books About Academia

A podcast listener wrote today to ask if I have a list of favorite books about academia. The query made me realize: I DO have a list of books to which I return over and over for advice and insight, but I’ve never written about it. So without further ado, here is my top 12 list of books about academia, in no particular order. Where possible books are linked to Powells independent bookshop in Portland, Oregon – they ship nationally and internationally.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Top 10 books about depression

In the autumn of 2015, I felt numb, worthless, and had thoughts of ending my life. I was 25 years old and I was experiencing my first bout of depression, an illness that has ebbed and flowed ever since. At first, I was hesitant to take medication and opted for a course of cognitive behavioural therapy. I worried that medication would dampen my brain, dull my experience of the world and my ability to describe it. Only later did I find that the right drug is a key tool for my career. When I’m stable I can write. When I’m depressed, I can barely walk or talk.
Entertainmentgoodmenproject.com

Do What You Love Without Regret

Recently I watched a TED talk by Elizabeth Gilbert, best selling author of Eat Pray Love. You’ve likely heard her story, or are familiar with her book. What you may not know about her are the ideas she holds around creativity. Her passion for writing began early on, high school in fact, when she made herself a promise. Simply put, she said, “Do not rely on your creativity to pay the bills.”
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

Is Poe really the most influential American writer? A new book offers evidence.

There are many, many biographies of Edgar Allan Poe, the most exhaustive being Arthur Hobson Quinn’s, first published in 1941, the most concise Peter Ackroyd’s 2009 “Poe: A Life Cut Short.” Nearly all of them, however, are written by literary scholars, poets or novelists. By contrast, John Tresch’s “The Reason for the Darkness of the Night” situates our nation’s most influential writer, as I would claim Poe to be, against the backdrop of what its subtitle calls “the forging of American science.” Tresch himself is a distinguished historian of science, now at London’s Warburg Institute, and author of the prizewinning study, “The Romantic Machine: Utopian Science and Technology After Napoleon.”