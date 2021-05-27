7 Books About the Attention Economy
Academics coined the term attention economy to describe the development of various forces of capitalism attempting to take over our thoughts. The terms “attention economy” and “economics of attention” came into play in the 1990s from the theorist Thomas H. Davenport and Michael Goldhaber. However, the concept was present in academic minds as early as the 1970s — many theorists saw the rapid growth of advertising and entertainment and how it needed our eyes to thrive. Instead of a material-based economy, information and the ability to capture consumers’ attention for that information dominates the economy.bookriot.com