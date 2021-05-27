7 Books About the Attention Economy

There’s always a certain sense of disbelief that comes with the arrival of June: have we really gotten halfway through the year already? Many of us might be finding that harder to believe than usual with all the strange and singular challenges 2021 has already brought us. But the good news is there’s no shortage of great books to absorb you during the lingering daylight hours. Below you’ll find twelve new titles coming out this month that will have you turning the pages through even the longest days of the summer.