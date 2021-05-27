National Weather Service recommends having safety plan ahead of strong storms Thursday

Jared Ireland/Twitter: Tornado in Rawlins County, KS

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team issued a Weather Alert Day for strong storms moving in Thursday. Stormtrack Meteorologist Kevin Schneider said rounds of showers and storms are expected throughout the day, bringing a threat of severe weather with each.

"If we can get storms to redevelop and become severe in the afternoon and evening, all modes of severe weather would be possible. Tornadoes, large hail, and some more damaging straight-line winds will all be on the table. Isolated flash flooding could also be an issue with high rainfall rates in storms," the ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team said.

Mark Britt, a meteorologist at the St. Louis National Weather Service, said it's important to have a severe weather action plan in place in case of an emergency.

"Always have your phone charged and have a severe weather action plan they should know if the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning or thunderstorm warning, where would they go if those warnings are issued." Britt said.

If you are outside during the time of a warning you might hear an outdoor warning siren. If you hear an outdoor warning siren, you should seek shelter inside immediately.

Here is a map of all the sirens located in Boone County:

If you are already indoors when a siren goes off, Britt said you should go to the lowest level of your home and make sure you have a way to receive alerts and stay informed on the current weather conditions.

"If they are in their homes they should go to their basement or go to the lowest level in their home into the middle part of their home, preferably to a bathroom or a closet," Britt said.

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team also recommends you have a plan and know where to go if severe weather were to strike Thursday morning or Thursday evening.

