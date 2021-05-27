Cancel
Dean Henderson 'furious' at Europa League final snub

By Robbie Copeland
90min.com
 6 days ago

Dean Henderson is said to have been 'furious' with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to start David de Gea ahead of him in the Europa League final. Solskjaer had been alternating between his keepers for the last few games of the season, and it was Henderson who was given the nod to start at Wolves on the final day. He has had to bide his time this season but has largely impressed in his 26 appearances, and it's claimed he expected to be recalled to start against Villarreal in Gdansk.

