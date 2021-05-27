Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

A Guide To The Fantasy And Science Fiction Awards Scene

By Jenn Northington
bookriot.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been working in books and publishing since 2004, I’ve been a sci-fi/fantasy fan since my mom read us The Hobbit, complete with voices and songs, and I still manage to mix up my Hugos with my Nebulas, fail to remember which formerly-known-as award is now called what, and lose track of newly-created awards. So, to do a favor for both myself and anyone else who has this problem but still wants to at least pretend to keep track, I present to you this deep dive into fantasy and science fiction awards!

bookriot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Fiction Magazine#Locus Award#Fantasy Fiction#Awards Ceremony#Fan Fiction#Science Fiction Writers#Literary Fiction#Science Fiction Books#Contemporary Fiction#Hobbit#Nebulas#Sf F#Fiyahcon#Fiyah Lit Magazine First#Heinlein Society#Sfpa#Board Of Advisors#International Association#Csffa#Wikipedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Science
Related
Books & Literaturemit.edu

Inhabiting 21st-century science fiction

In March, literary heavyweights Kazuo Ishiguro and Neil Gaiman — a Nobel laureate, and the beloved author of "American Gods," "Sandman," and "Good Omens," respectively — convened at an independent bookstore event to discuss genre and science fiction. They arrived at twin conclusions: one, that rigid genre distinctions between literary...
Books & Literaturemarginalrevolution.com

It feels like we are living in a science fiction novel

That is the theme of my latest Bloomberg column, here is one excerpt:. Now, for the first time in my life, I feel like I am living in a science fiction serial. The break point was China’s landing of an exploratory vehicle on Mars. It’s not just the mere fact of it, as China was one of the world’s poorest countries until relatively recently. It’s that the vehicle contains a remarkable assemblage of software and artificial intelligence devices, not to mention lasers and ground-penetrating radar.
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: Clowns are creepy. Let's talk about horror, science-fiction and fantasy books that make the most of circus settings.

The circus, with its built-in otherworldliness, is an ideal setting for fantasy, horror and science-fiction novels. Authors have been capitalizing on it for years. Stephen King terrified a whole generation with Pennywise the clown in 1986's "It," then tackled a carnival setting 27 years later in "Joyland." In 2011, Erin Morgenstern charmed readers and scored a big hit with "The Night Circus." So what other great fiction hides under the big top?
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

5 Contemporary Literary Fiction Books That Are Game-Changers

Writing literary fiction that alters the way we think about the world is quite a feat! The stars haven’t been kind to us in the past few years, but they did bless us with incredible literary fiction that forever changed the book industry for the better. In tough times like this, authors who have penned their thoughts to put things into perspective for the rest of us have been a source of great comfort. If you want to do some serious reading to reflect on humanity and its many aspects, this list is for you. Dig in!
ScienceNew Scientist

Has science fiction become too serious?

FOR 40 years, the European Media Art Festival (EMAF) in Osnabrück, Germany, has offered a glimpse of the best short films heading to cinemas and festivals – and recently online – in the coming year. It has been a reliable cultural barometer, too, revealing some of our deepest social anxieties and preoccupations.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

A Beginners Guide to Reading Fan Fiction

Sometimes you might find it difficult to enter a new fictional world or to go back to the real world because your head and heart are so attached to the world of the book, TV show, or movie that you just finished. That’s where fan works come in. I love all the different kinds of fan created content out there: fan mixes, fan videos, fanart, and fan fiction. Reading fan fiction is a really fun and fulfilling part of fandom. There are so many talented and dedicated folks out there creating art within and adjacent to our favorites. Here’s a helpful beginner’s guide to help you get started reading fan fiction.
Books & Literatureamicohoops.net

Today there is an online launch of the science fiction book “Ceres” and space rock music

In the Sotavento Library in Puerto Varas and in all major libraries in the country (Chilean Book Fair, Antarctica, Buscalibre.cl, among others) the book “Ceres” by the Puerto Varas-based author José Miguel Martínez is now available. The book consists of nine stories that invite us to discover the nature of life Ceres, A dwarf planet inhabited by humans, cyborgs, and androids. Each story forms a fascinating narrative arc about the origin and future decline of this human colony.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Karen Burnham Reviews Short Fiction: Tor.com, BCS, Strange Horizons, Aurealis, and Fantasy

The stories in Tor.com I read this month leaned heavily toward horror, with three edited by Ellen Datlow and the fourth a vampire story edited by Jonathan Strahan. “Shards” by Ian Rogers is a cabin-in-the-woods story in which four friends violently murder the fifth friend, due to a demonic artefact. In the subsequent year they all suffer terribly and psychotically. From Richard Kadrey, we get a tale of a post-plague apocalyptic cityscape in “Across the Dark Water“. The thief (there are few proper names here) hires a guide to take him to the Turk after the thief’s wife disappears/leaves him. After many harrowing encounters and only a little bonding, they make it to the Turk’s compound and we learn the secrets within. In “The Tyger” by Tegan Moore, Jules is a 12-year-old boy whose parents have divorced. A family wedding is held in his favorite part of the Natural History Museum, the “Path of Time.” Unfortunately his mother is drunk and sobbing over everyone she can find, while also trying to get him to recite his award-winning interpretation of the famous William Blake poem. He’s desperate to escape all of this, and is definitely scaring himself by encountering the familiar Path at night in a mostly closed museum. He’s walking towards a known destination, a terrifying display of Arctodus, a giant bear from Pleistocene times, but as things seem to change and shift around him, what will he find when he gets there? Moore ramps up the tension inexorably.
Visual ArtColossal

New Articulate Cardboard Sculptures by Greg Olijnyk Populate Miniature Worlds of Fantasy and Science Fiction

An eerie pair of buildings, a jet-powered dragonfly, and a sci-fi-inspired retelling of David and Goliath complete with an oversized robot and samurai comprise the latest cardboard sculptures by Greg Olijnyk (previously). Fully articulate and outfitted with LED lights and glass where necessary, the extraordinarily detailed works are futuristic, slightly dystopic, and part of larger world-building narratives. The architectural constructions, for example, are “the start of a series of pieces exploring the fear, fascination, and curiosity aroused by the stranger in our midst. The weird presence out of place. The building of unknown purpose with no windows and with lights flickering at night,” he says. “What’s going on in there?”
ScienceTor.com

Seven Times Science Fiction Got Genetic Engineering Right

We love to tinker with our environment, especially with other life forms. We try to change them to suit our needs, using every tool we can find or invent. Science fiction goes one step further, imagining tools we haven’t invented yet and doing things that don’t seem possible. Yet sometimes science fiction’s impossible dreams have echoed real-life tinkering—even when our imaginations birthed nightmares…
Sterling, COSterling Journal-Advocate

“Secrets of the Chocolate House” a delicious blend of historical fiction and fantasy | Book review

“Secrets of the Chocolate House” by Paula Brackston is a wonderful book. It is a mix of fantasy and historical fiction. This is the second book in a series but can stand alone. The first book is the “Little Shop of Found Things” and the third is “The Garden of Promises and Lies.” The story is a time travel and takes place in and around Marlborough, England.
Books & LiteratureDen of Geek

Top New Science Fiction Books in June 2021

From space opera to near future speculation, science fiction brings us futures beautiful and frightening. Take a look at our top picks for the best new science fiction books to read in June 2021 …. Star Eater by Kerstin Hall. Type: Novel. Publisher: Tordotcom. Release date: June 22. Den of...
ScienceHouston Chronicle

Five recent science fiction movies to stream now

Questions, questions: At their best, science-fiction films ponder and ask, then are so compelling that you forget you ever wanted an answer. This month’s selection will particularly reward viewers who have no patience for easy resolutions — or distinct genre classifications. ‘The Soul’. Where: Netflix. Taiwanese director Cheng Wei-Hao’s ambitious...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

Booker Prize 2020: The longlist books to add to your reading pile

Reading a truly good book is the perfect pastime – it can transport your far from your current woes, as well as spark imagination and emotion in a way that many things cannot.And, with the announcement of the Book Prize for Fiction 2020 longlist, there's plenty to get stuck into. All 13 books on the longlist were chosen from 162 English-language novels published in the UK or Ireland between October 2019 and September 2020, and were selected by a panel of five judges: Margaret Busby (chair of the 2020 judges), editor, literary critic and former publisher; Lemn Sissay, writer and...
Boston, MAjewishboston.com

Jews in Space: Writing and Reading Jewish Science Fiction

For many, the term “Jews in space” instantly brings to mind the humorous Mel Brooks song from “History of the World, Part I,” a 1981 film whose sequel sadly never came to fruition. Though this segment is quite short, it nonetheless captures a quintessential Jewish experience: wandering the expanse, beset on all sides by enemies, only to emerge victorious. Despite the futuristic setting, the characters within the Magen David-shaped spaceships are dressed in tallitot and modern-Orthodox clothes, indicating that while modes of transportation may change, the Jews can be relied upon to keep up tradition.
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

LAPL’s June events honor science-fiction author

The Los Angeles Public Library, in partnership with the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Garden, is celebrating American science-fiction author Octavia E. Butler during the month of June. The first event, “‘Parable of the Sower’ Book Club Chat,” is scheduled for June 5 at 4 p.m. and features a...